Hizb ut Tahrir’s Stance towards Palestine is a Position that Represents Muslims

Conference “Innocence from the High Treason”

The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir held a wide online conference in cooperation with Al-Waqiyah TV regarding the high treason committed by the UAE and Bahrain under the title: “Innocence from the High Treason” on Saturday, 2 Safar al-Khair 1442 AH corresponding to 19/9/2020 CE. A conference whose reports of its convening struck like thunderbolt on the heads of those who oppose Allah and His Messenger. As soon as the conference started its proceedings, the Facebook administration blocked the page of the Central Media Office from the public. Before it was held, this conference, praise is to Allah, caused a strong uproar. It shook the ailing thrones; these thrones and its masters that monitor the actions of this great party, should know where did the Ummah’s level of feelings and its awareness have reached. As for the believers, their hearts were rejoicing and at ease when they heard the party’s position on the betrayal of normalization.

This wide conference had two special features:

The first: Media wise, it came to proclaim the serious and sincere message, about innocence from the high treason with regards to the issue of Palestine without fearing the blame in the work for Allah’s sake; the word of truth is its weapon, a weapon that is sharper than the sword in the face of the oppressors.

The second: the universality of participation. The conference brought together the Arab and non-Arab with different skin-colours and tongues, but together they bear witness to the truth, that the Blessed Land is the property of the entire Islamic Ummah, it is not the property of the Palestinians or the Arabs alone, and it is a verse from the Book of Allah that cannot be forsaken or sold.

Among the most prominent of what was said in this conference:

– The first speech was delivered by Dr. Mus’ab Abu Arqoub entitled: “Palestine will be Liberated by the Armies of the Muslims,” in which he said: “All agreements, treaties and normalization are under the feet of the Islamic Ummah and have no weight. Normalizing of the Jewish entity with the regimes does not mean anything, it is like someone who establishes peace with himself, and the Jewish entity and the traitors realize this. They are like someone shaking hands with his master or his master’s agent, and the Ummah is innocent from them”.

– The second speech was delivered by Ustath Ahmad Al-Qasas from Lebanon entitled: “The West’s Failure to Convince Muslims of the Jewish Entity” in which he said: “The West thought in the twentieth century that the Islamic Ummah was destroyed, and that it had received the fatal blow that would never make it return back to life, but it was surprised after that because Islam has become the first but rather the only driver of this Ummah in the face of the occupation, the cultural and intellectual invasion and all the plots being prepared against this Ummah”.

– The third speech was by Dr. Ahmad Hassouna from Jordan entitled: “Either the Righteousness and Acceptance or the Abandonment and Replacement” in which he said: “The woes that the Islamic Ummah is going through is an inevitable result of leaving the country to rulers who rule by other than what Allah has revealed. There is no doubt that the shortcoming in adherence by the Ummah of the Shariah rules is a cause of punishment from Allah, and the hardship of living, which is apparent. ﴿يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ يَنصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ﴾ “O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet” [Muhammad: 7].

– The fourth speech was given by Sheikh Nasir Ridha from Sudan with the title: “Beware that You Pay the Jizya Tax of Normalization, O People of Sudan.” In it he said: “The Three No’s Khartoum that was launched in September 1969 is the same Khartoum in September 2020 that rejects any relationship with the Jewish entity, except the relationship of war and fighting. And the Shabab of the Ummah in Sudan, following the distribution by Hizb ut Tahrir of its flyer that denounced these treacherous acts and these humiliating agreements signed by the rulers of the Emirates and Bahrain, they contacted the party in order to register their names to join the advancing army to eradicate the Jewish entity, so are the people of Sudan”.

– The fifth speech was by Ustath Sa’eed Fadl from Egypt Al-Kinana under the title: “The Importance of Egypt Al-Kinana in the Question of Palestine” in which he said: “This monstrous entity is a poisoned dagger in the side of the Ummah, and a thorn in its throat that either the Ummah cough it up or it dies; the Ummah of Islam is not decreed to die and it will throw up this entity inevitably. This entity will only be removed by the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, its time has come. Soon we will announce it and mobilise the Muslim armies headed by the army of Egypt to liberate the whole of Palestine, and the Khilafah will enter Al-Quds and it will be its abode.”

– The sixth speech was delivered by Ustath Abdullah Imamoglu from Turkey with the title: “Palestine is Not an Arab Issue, but the Issue of Islam. In it he said: “We ask Allah to be our witness that we will not be one of those who remain silent about this game of betrayal, O Muslims whose hearts beat with Al-Quds. You know that the issue of Al-Quds is not new, as Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Quds have been under occupation for seventy years, and you know that the issue of Palestine is not the issue of the Palestinian people nor the issue of the Arabs alone, but rather it is an Islamic issue, it is the land of Isra and Mi’raj and that is proven in the Book of Allah, and it is the first Qibla of Muslims and the commandment of Allah’s Messenger.”

O Muslims, can the rulers of Turkey, who were among the first to recognize the existence of Jewish entity and who say about the usurper’s Jewish entity that we need it in the Middle East, and seize every opportunity to establish intimate relations with it, can they defend Palestine?!

– The seventh speech was by Sheikh Yusuf Makhraza from Palestine entitled: “The Biography of Rulers of Evil” in which he said: “By Allah the Greatest, that there is no other god but He, the rulers of the Muslims come from one position, all of them have normalised and all of them are Jewish lovers, claiming that they are sincere. No by Allah they are not honest, but rather they are the tails, they act in front the Ummah and claim that their normalization is not the same as that of others. What they have done is beyond normalization and post-normalization, but rather they are on a normal relationship with the Jews.”

– The eighth speech, was by Engineer Osama Al-Thuwaini from Kuwait entitled: “Rejection of the Jewish Entity is a Rejection of the Factors of its Creation and Sponsorship.” In it, he said: “This is an invitation to everyone who loves Palestine and to everyone who loves to see it liberated and under the shade of Muslims and the rule of Islam, an invitation to everyone who rejects normalization with the Jewish entity, for his refusal to be effective, productive and continuous, the rejection of normalization must be a rejection of the decisions of international legitimacy and a rejection of coordination with the major kufr (disbelief) countries, especially America, bypassing the regimes in Muslim countries that have no power except over the sons of Muslims. Confronting these three axes of evil is only possible with the triple goodness; the law of Islam, jihad and the Khilafah (Caliphate) state.”

– The ninth speech was by Sister Umm Abdullah from Lebanon entitled: “The Liberated Women’s Response to the High Treason Against the Land of the Masra (Site of Isra’)”, in which she said: “The rulers of Islamic countries have compromised the No’s in their entirety and their content, degree by degree, to become in the end: yes. And the issue turned into a Palestinian Authority project. Or the project of a secular democratic Palestinian state until its advocates reached the bottom of the ladder and the lowest level. We no longer hear about the No’s except for: no to the Khimar (head covering), no to guardianship, no to intolerance, no to terrorism, no to the male society, no to the authority of the father over his daughters, and what we hear of CEDAW laws that want to tamper with the social system in Islam in Palestine.”

– The tenth speech, was delivered by Sheikh Issam Ameira from Palestine, it was entitled: “The People of Palestine are Steadfast on the Trust.” In it he said: “O Muslims, Palestine is not the property belonging of these traitor rulers, neither Al-Quds nor Al-Aqsa is theirs. Rather they have no connection to this Ummah at all, they are not from it, and it is not from them. They will not be from those whom Allah (swt) will honour with its liberation, and they will not attain the honour of takbeer with the liberators, and let the normalising parties be the losers.”

– The eleventh speech, was by Ustath Munther Abdullah from Denmark entitled: “The Deterioration in the Political Performance of the West,” in which he said: “The kafir West is trying to rehabilitate that system that it established on the remains of the Ummah. The nakedness of the nation state was exposed, people rebelled against it, the thrones of tyrants crumbled, and the unjust, forced kingship trembled. So, the West returned with its armies and might to prevent the fall of its corrupt system.”

– The twelfth speech, was by Ustath Ahmad bin Hussein from Tunisia entitled: “Victory is with the Youth.” In it he said addressing the rulers: “Let them first resign collectively from the international organization that recognized the Jewish state and said it is peace-loving, and secondly to annul all the decisions emanating from it, and thirdly to dissolve all parties and associations and everyone who sympathized with this entity, or anyone who, like the case in Tunisia, hesitates to reject normalization. Fourth, to count the borders as null, and fifth to mobilize the forces and officers in their armies. Only then will the Ummah look into their matter; whether it pardons them or not, only then the Khilafah (Caliphate) may lighten their heavy punishment and they score good point in their black record.”

– As for the closing speech, it was delivered by the Director of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir, Engineer Salah Eddine Adada, entitled: “The Message of Hizb ut Tahrir in this Bitter Situation” in which he referred to the party’s leaflet which sent a message to the Islamic Ummah under the title: “On This Day, the UAE and Bahrain Will Sign the Agreement with the Jewish State of High Treason for Palestine…The Site of the Isra’ and Mi’raj of the Messenger ﷺ … Without fearing Allah, His Messenger and the Believers”

We ask Allah (swt) that Hizb ut Tahrir’s position towards the issue of Palestine and the hot regional and international issues will be of help to the sincere people of this Ummah, to understand the problem, its cause, the solution and how to implement it.

By: Ustatha Rola Ibrahim

Written for Ar-Rayah Newspaper – Issue 306