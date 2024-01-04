The Treacherous and Cowardly Silence of the Rulers Emboldened the Monstrous Entity of the Jews to Assassinate the Mujahideen in the Cities of Muslims

In a treacherous and depraved operation, the entity of the Jews, this evening of 2 January 2024, using a drone, assassinated Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, and some of his companions in the southern suburb of Beirut. We ask Allah (swt) to extend abundant mercy and forgiveness to them, and to place them in the eternal dwellings of the martyrs.

Here, then, is the hand of aggression of the entity of the Jews, extending to wreak havoc throughout the land, unleashing, and enjoying, the killing, slaughtering and destroying, not only in the Blessed Land but also in a capital of the Muslims, Beirut, so as to assassinate a number of martyrs. With this assassination, the entity of the Jews did not only attack the people of Palestine, or persecute their mujahideen. Instead, the entity of the Jews eradicated what remains of the “false honor” and “so-called sovereignty” of the regimes and their rulers. This is whilst the Jews persecute the mujahideen, who have taken refuge in their land, and assassinate them, in the presence of these rulers. This is whilst the rulers remain silent, like vile cowards, about the violation of their capitals. This is nothing but the enemy’s contempt for them, who had violated their dignity before. Day and night, the rulers are deaf and dumb cowards, who reserve the right to respond!

These rulers have failed the people of Palestine, as they are being exterminated on its Blessed Land. The martyrs and wounded have reached well over 80,000. These rulers conspired against its mujahideen, in order to make them fail. It is as if these rulers were not satisfied with this amount of shame and betrayal. Now, some of the mujahideen have been assassinated in the heart of their capitals.

Here, now, is the Jewish entity expanding in war and crime. Its sinful hand is extending to neighboring capitals, to pursue its targets among the mujahideen, and everything related to them. Its tyranny has reached the point of insanity. This is because there is no one to cut off its hand, or even break its back and pull out its roots. So, its sinful hand will remain. It will wreak havoc, as long as these cowardly rulers remain on their thrones and chairs. Whoever thinks that the corruption and criminality of the Jewish entity is limited by artificial boundaries, is deluded. He does not know the corrupt nature of the Jews. Whoever believes the rulers, when they claim before their people that abandoning the people of Palestine, will spare their own country of the evil of the Jewish entity, is ignorant. Here, now, is the Jewish entity, invading their capitals and assassinating the Muslims in their abodes.

O Muslims, especially those of power, and the officers and soldiers among them:

This enemy has underestimated you because of the humiliation and disgrace of your rulers, which extends to their complicit collaboration. Here, now, the enemy is martyring your sons, the men of the people of Palestine and its mujahideen, whilst they are under your guardianship, amidst you and within your capitals. It has also been martyring them in Palestine, on the land of Gaza, for nearly 90 days. Their martyrs and wounded are now to near a hundred thousand. So what are you doing? Do not these martyrs, and their blood, have a right on you?! Does not Muslim blood have an inviolable sanctity, that obliges you to take action in its support?! Isn’t that Muslim blood the red-line at which anger must be transformed into action, and a mobilization that scorches the greenery of the entity, to brown? Isn’t the violation of capitals an attack on dignity, for which armies must be mobilized?! Do you think that this entity’s boldness against you will stop, after your rulers have emboldened it against you?!

O Muslims, and you who hold the reins of power:

The events no longer provide an excuse for remaining silent and inactive. The events have become reddened by the blood shed at the hand of the enemy of Allah (swt) and your enemy, within the entity of the Jews. Its battlefield has become your land, throughout all of it. All this is calling out to you, day and night. It is urging you to go out to support your Deen, your brothers, and your people. Take hold of yourselves and rid the Muslims of the calamities of these rulers. Liberate the Muslims of these rulers because of the humiliation and weakness they inflicted on you, and because of their emboldening your enemy against you. Do so by overthrowing them and crushing their thrones, and giving nusrah to an aware and sincere leadership, Hizb ut Tahrir, that is among you, so as to announce the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood. It is the Khilafah that will lead you in the battlefields of jihad and victory, mobilizing in support of the pure blood that is being shed, and responding to the command of Allah (swt) for you to march forth for the sake of Allah (swt). Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مَا لَكُمْ إِذَا قِيلَ لَكُمُ انفِرُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ اثَّاقَلْتُمْ إِلَى الْأَرْضِ أَرَضِيتُم بِالْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا مِنَ الْآخِرَةِ فَمَا مَتَاعُ الْحَيَاةِ الدُّنْيَا فِي الْآخِرَةِ إِلَّا قَلِيلٌ]

“O believers! What is the matter with you that when you are asked to march forth for the sake of Allah (swt), you cling firmly to your land? Do you prefer the life of this world over the Hereafter? Indeed, the enjoyment of this worldly life is insignificant compared to that of the Hereafter.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawba 9:38].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

20 Jumada II 1445 – Tuesday, 2nd January 2024

No: BN/S 1445 / 10

(Translated)