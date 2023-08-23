The System of Democracy has Failed to Protect the Rights of Citizens all over the World Regardless of their religion, Race or Color

On 18 August 2023, the Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaarul Haq Kakar, delivered a forceful rebuke against elements involved in the ransacking and burning of churches in Jaranwala earlier this week. This is whilst senior officials cast doubts on the veracity of the blasphemy allegations that prompted the melee.

Comment:

On 16 August, 2023, dozens of Christian families had to flee violent Muslim mobs that were after the blood of two Christian youth. Some locals had alleged that several desecrated pages of the Holy Quran had been found near a house at Cinema Crossroads in Jaranwala, Punjab. Four churches and several houses of Christians were set on fire by an angry mob. Every cross section of the society condemned both the alleged blasphemy, and the violent reaction over it.

However, the main questions that arise are: Why do such incidents arise? Why do people take the law into their own hands?

The answer to this question is that people have no trust in the system of Democracy. So, taking the law into one’s own hand is not a phenomenon limited to alleged blasphemy incidents alone. Instead, in every crime committed in the society, people do not wait for the system of Democracy to take its course to persecute the criminal. They know that would take many years. Their ordeal may not end with the punishment. Instead, the system of Democracy secures the release of the criminal.

People have seen many times that the lower courts and higher courts in the system of Democracy have sentenced an accused of blasphemy. However, as soon the Western governments become active on the issue, the same person is acquitted by the Supreme Court. As soon as he or she gets free, he or she then flies over the Western horizon.

The failure of the system of Democracy is so evident that it fails to provide justice for both the majorities and the minorities. It fails both Muslims and non-Muslims. We are witnessing cases of Muslim and non-Muslim young girls being forced to work in affluent houses because of severe poverty. They are severely tortured by their employers. The authorities fail to take action and deliver justice, unless these incidents somehow become a headline story or a trend on Twitter.

Such oppression takes place wherever there is a system of Democracy. In the world’s biggest Democracy, India, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, low caste Hindus are being targeted, tortured, displaced from their homes, and killed. In the cradle of Democracy, the West, the Noble Quran is being burnt and the honor of the Messenger of Allah (saw) is being insulted with full state consent. Muslims are forced to accept the blasphemy because it is freedom of expression. Muslims are forced in the West to accept sexual relations outside of marriage, homosexuality and genderism.

It has been established, beyond any reasonable doubt, that the system of Democracy has failed to protect citizens, their creeds and sanctities, regardless of their religion, race and color.

Whether Muslims or Non-Muslims, people can only live a life of tranquility and respect under the Khilafah state. It is where their lives and wealth, their creeds, places of worship, and religious scriptures are fully protected. No criminal can run scot free, after committing a heinous crime. The history of Khilfah is confirmation of this claim. In the 15th century when Muslims and Jews were given a choice, by the new Christian rulers of Spain, to either accept Christianity or leave Spain, many Spanish Jews preferred to migrate to the Uthmani Khilafah, rather than Christian Europe. Sultan Bayezid II dispatched the Khilafah’s navy to bring the Jews safely to the lands of the Khilafah State, mainly to the cities of Thessaloniki and İzmir, whilst declaring, “You venture to call Ferdinand, the Wise, he who has impoverished his own country and enriched mine!”

In the Khilafah, non-Muslims citizens are fully protected. They pay far less tax as compared to Muslim. They are not asked to fight to defend the state. Their religious matters, like marriage, divorce, sustenance, are settled according to their religion. They participate in every walk of life, except that they are not allowed to contest ruling posts. Safwan ibn Sulaim reported, the Prophet (saw) said,

«أَلَا مَنْ ظَلَمَ مُعَاهِدًا أَوْ انْتَقَصَهُ أَوْ كَلَّفَهُ فَوْقَ طَاقَتِهِ أَوْ أَخَذَ مِنْهُ شَيْئًا بِغَيْرِ طِيبِ نَفْسٍ فَأَنَا حَجِيجُهُ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ»

“No doubt, if anyone wrongs a Mu’ahid, violates his rights, burdens him with more work than he is able to do, or takes something from him without his consent, then I will be his advocate on the Day of Resurrection.” [Sunan Abu Dawud]

The Muslims of Pakistan must realize that they have a duty to implement Islam, protect its sanctities, and protect non-Muslim citizens and their sanctities. This can only be accomplished after establishing Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood.

[يَهۡدِىۡ بِهِ اللّٰهُ مَنِ اتَّبَعَ رِضۡوٰنَهٗ سُبُلَ السَّلٰمِ وَيُخۡرِجُهُمۡ مِّنَ الظُّلُمٰتِ اِلَى النُّوۡرِ بِاِذۡنِهٖ وَيَهۡدِيۡهِمۡ اِلٰى صِرٰطٍ مُّسۡتَقِيۡمٍ]

“Through which Allah shows to all who seek to please Him the paths leading to safety. He brings them out, by His leave, from darkness to light and directs them on to the straight way.” (TMQ Surah Al-Maidah; 5: 16)

Engineer Shahzad Sheikh – Wilayah Pakistan