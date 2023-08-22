The Khilafah Takes Responsibly for Humanity in the Correct Manner

The BBC reported that six Afghan Muslim men thought to be in their 30s died in the English Channel on the 13th of August, 2023. The French coast guard said the vessel got into difficulty in the sea near Calais in the early hours of Saturday. Officials said Fifty-nine people – many of them Afghans – were rescued by French and British coastguards. But the search for two people who may still be missing has been called off. Some people were seen being brought off a lifeboat in Dover on stretchers. The extent of injuries remains unclear, and the number of rescued changed during the day as more information was released.

Comment:

The news of endless-bodies of our Ummah being lost at sea is a tragedy with no end in sight.

There have been many incidents where arguments between the coast guards of different countries have directly led to the deliberate abandonment of migrants at sea as no one wants to take responsibility of the lives of those that are deemed “unwanted”. The fact that there are people so desperate to leave Afghanistan for a journey that they know will likely cost them their lives is evidence of how dangerous our lands have become.

The blatant shirking of any responsibility that the colonialist agents have in destroying the harmony of our regions allows them to turn a blind eye to the needs of the Ummah to seek safer areas. The migrant problem is seen as the fault of greedy, economic-minded travelers who wanted to exploit the West. The exact opposite of this narrative is true. The West has waged war on the innocent lives of Muslims globally to sustain their unsuitable appetite for global resources.

We, as an Ummah, must challenge the lies presented about the needy status of Muslims as we are the true global leaders sent as a witness to mankind to guide humanity out of the darkness of man-made laws.

[قُلْ يَا عِبَادِيَ الَّذِينَ أَسْرَفُوا عَلَىٰ أَنْفُسِهِمْ لَا تَقْنَطُوا مِنْ رَحْمَةِ اللَّهِ إِنَّ اللَّهَ يَغْفِرُ الذُّنُوبَ جَمِيعًا إِنَّهُ هُوَ الْغَفُورُ الرَّحِيم]

“Say, ˹O Prophet, that Allah says,˺ “O My servants who have exceeded the limits against their souls! Do not lose hope in Allah’s mercy, for Allah forgives all sins. He is indeed the All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.” [Az-Zumar: 53].

The Khilafah (Caliphate) is the entity that will never leave a Muslim or non-Muslim abandoned with their human rights, and we must resume this ruling of the laws of Allah (swt) immediately as a matter of the utmost urgency.

Imrana Mohammad

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir