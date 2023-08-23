They Burn the Quran in Denmark and Close Mosques and Religious Schools in Kyrgyzstan

On July 21st, members of the “Danish Nationalists” group burned a copy of the Noble Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen. They claimed that this disgraceful act was in response to the burning of the Swedish Embassy in Iraq.

We remind you that on July 19th, the Swedish police allowed for the burning of the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, and one of the participants trampled the Quran under his feet. As a result, on July 20th, Iraqis stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire. It’s worth noting that those who organized the act in Sweden even burned and desecrated the Quran on the day of Eid al-Adha. Since Muslim leaders and Islamic organizations have been unable to move beyond their usual empty condemnations of such incidents, the enemies of the religion continue their vile actions without hindrance.

For instance, instead of utilizing the opportunity to oppose Sweden’s NATO membership, Turkey, under the leadership of Erdogan, allowed this to happen. As for the Iraqi government, they have threatened to arrest the individuals who set fire to the Swedish Embassy!

And now, the government of Kyrgyzstan stands among those who burned the Quran and has been closing mosques and schools where the Quran is taught. They are attempting to justify this by citing health regulations. For example, two schools in the village of “Suzuk” were closed this year under the pretext of lacking proper permits. Additionally, 60 mosques in the city of Jalal-Abad were closed on the grounds of lacking permits, and the rest were notified by Kyrgyzstan’s National Security Committee. The “Sarkhsi” mosque in the city of Karasu was also closed, claiming a lack of adherence to health regulations, and Muslims were prevented from performing Juma’a prayers there.

Especially during the summer vacation, when thousands of parents stand in line to send their children to mosques and schools, and when places for prayer and education are crowded, revealing the need for more mosques, our mosques and schools remain targeted by the government. The motive behind this government action is nothing but aiding the infidel imperialists in their war against religion! How can we understand, for example, their presence among the people during the Eid prayer, while on the other hand, they are closing the Houses of Allah? This is nothing but hypocrisy. Allah Almighty says:

[أَلَمْ تَرَ إِلَى الَّذِينَ تَوَلَّوْا قَوْماً غَضِبَ اللهُ عَلَيْهِمْ مَا هُمْ مِنْكُمْ وَلاَ مِنْهُمْ وَيَحْلِفُونَ عَلَى الْكَذِبِ وَهُمْ يَعْلَمُونَ]

“Have you not considered those who make allies of a people with whom Allah has become angry? They are neither of you nor of them, and they swear to untruth while they know [they are lying]. [ Al-Mujadila:14]

Yes, today the state of Muslims has reached such a lamentable state. The current rulers of more than 60 Islamic countries have been unable to match even the nails of Caliph Abdul Hamid II. He opposed the performance of Voltaire’s play “Fanaticism” which insulted the Prophet (saw) in France and England. Caliph Abdul Hamid, who was aware of the content of the play, warned the French government that if the play was performed, its consequences would be grave. France immediately halted the play’s performance. Later, the play went to England for presentation. When the warning from the Caliph reached England, the British government responded, “Tickets have been sold, and stopping it would infringe on our citizens’ freedoms.” At that point, Sultan Abdul Hamid II issued the following order: “This is my command to the entire Islamic nation! England wants to disgrace the Prophet (saw), and thus I declare jihad against it…” When the British heard that, they forgot their freedom of opinion and immediately canceled the play’s presentation.

And thus, the reason for the humiliation of Muslims today lies in the fact that the rulers of Islamic countries do not appropriately respond to the crimes of the disbelievers. In reality, the challenge to their vile actions is not merely criticism and condemnation, but by mobilizing armies and calling on other nations to do the same. The rest of the Muslims must also express their dissatisfaction with these actions of the disbelievers, condemn the treachery of the rulers, and attempt to influence public opinion in their own countries and around the world.

O Allah, keep Muslims away from laziness! Grant us soon the restoration of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) that does not allow for the humiliation of Islamic values!