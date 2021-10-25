The Rulers of Pakistan do Not Implement Islam Comprehensively Whilst Paying Lip Service to the Beloved Messenger of Allah (saw)

On 10 October 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the establishment of a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Mercy to Mankind) Authority in the country to ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (saw) in society. “It is my belief that the country cannot progress without following the true teachings of Islam because certain things have crept into the Pakistani society to stop it from advancing,” PM Imran Khan said. The authority will be comprised of a chairman and six members, with Prime Minister Imran Khan as the patron-in-chief of the committee.

Comment:

For quite some time, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been asserting that the purpose of his struggle is to make Pakistan a state like Madinah. He has completed three out of five years of his term, yet he insists on his tired deception, with his popularity at an all time low. People are facing a severe economic crunch as the Rupee constantly slides against the dollar, whilst there are constant rises in taxation, the prices of energy, the cost of staple foods and unemployment. So, like previous rulers, Imran Khan is trying to fool the Muslims of Pakistan by token gestures. He has announced the establishment of a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the country to feign concern for the teachings of the Messenger of Allah (saw).

It is the command of Allah (swt) to rule by all that He (swt) revealed through His Messenger (saw). Allah (swt) said,

[فَاحۡكُمۡ بَيۡنَهُمۡ بِمَاۤ اَنۡزَلَ اللّٰهُ]

“Judge, then, in the affairs of men in accordance with the Law that Allah has revealed” [TMQ Surah Al-Maidah 5:48]. The Messenger of Allah (saw) established the first Islamic state in Madina and from the very first moment implemented all that had been revealed. After the completion of Revelation, the Messenger of Allah (saw), his Companions (ra) and the Muslims who came after them, generation after generation, all implemented Islam comprehensively and conveyed Islam through Dawah and Jihad. Had Imran Khan been sincere to the Messenger of Allah (saw), he would have abolished interest (riba), unified Pakistan, Afghanistan and Central Asia as one state, severed alliance with America, rejected colonialist tools like the IMF, declared oil, gas and minerals as public property, abolished all taxes on the poor and indebted, detached currency from the dollar, issued currency on gold and silver, abolished all British laws, derived all laws from Quran and Sunnah, abolished democracy and established Khilafah (Caliphate).

However, instead of ruling according to the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah (saw), the current rulers of Pakistan are merely announcing the establishment of the Rehmat-ul-lilAlamin Authority. Limiting the spread of Islam to the efforts of the noble ‘Ulema, they abandon their duty to spread Islam through Da’wah and Jihad organized by the state. Only the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood will implement Islam comprehensively, ensuring that Islam dominates over all other ways of life. Allah (swt) said,

[إِذَا جَاءَ نَصْرُ اللَّهِ وَالْفَتْحُ * وَرَأَيْتَ النَّاسَ يَدْخُلُونَ فِي دِينِ اللَّهِ أَفْوَاجًا]

“When there comes the help of Allah and the Conquest. And you see that the people enter Allah’s religion in crowds.” [Surah An-Nasr 110: 1,2]

Engineer Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan