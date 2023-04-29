The Racist and Sectarian Practice towards the Refugees and the Displaced Aims to Force them to Flee!

It is no longer a secret to any follower the extent of racism and sectarianism of some Christian parties in Lebanon. This was clearly demonstrated by the Muslims of the country in the case of postponing daylight savings time during Ramadan. Recently, these parties have escalated calls to expel the Syrian refugees and return them to the authority of the criminal Assad regime, despite the fact that Syria is still under Russian and American occupation and sectarian militias.

The issue of refugees and displaced persons in wars is a humanitarian issue, and requires fair and equitable handling by the political authorities. However, the political authority in Lebanon has always dealt with unjustness and bias with these refugees and displaced persons, whether by imposing restrictions on their freedom of movement, or by sheltering them in unsafe and unfit for living camps!

And while we are not surprised by these racist and sectarian calls from parties that have been in this state since they were born during the civil war in 1975, we are surprised that a security apparatus outside its jurisdiction takes field measures against refugees without legal justification, in light of the silence of the government, and specifically the silence of its president! This confirms the involvement of this authority and government in implementing the scheme of their masters in America which focuses on the process of blackmailing European countries by dumping refugees on the coasts and borders of Europe, as what has become known as death boats. At the same time, the corrupt and beneficiary rulers in Lebanon are trying to extract money for their pockets from those countries, which have reduced their support as they turned their attention to the displaced from Ukraine to Europe.

O Muslims in Lebanon: You are responsible for the actions of the politicians of this country, especially those who claim to represent you, to pressure them to remove the hands of the security services from the people of Syria; because in this sectarian entity, these practices would not have taken place if the refugees were non-Muslims! And do not be deceived by the normalization of the regimes in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey with the Assad regime, as these regimes are moving by an American decision. It is the same decision that made Iran and its Lebanese party militia and other sectarian militias, and then the Russian army into Syria, to prolong the life of the regime despite its clinical death at the beginning of the revolution in 2011. And it is the same decision that gave the green light in the events of Abra, Arsal, and Tripoli, and before that, Beirut in 2008.

O Muslims in Lebanon: The main cause of the repressive practice that America is taking towards the Muslims of the region, is due to the revolution of the Muslims against its comrades in Egypt, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Iran and the political authority in Lebanon is translating it into racism and sectarianism against the refugees and the displaced, and even against the detained Muslims, and the continued procrastination in the file of the Islamist detainees, and recently the decision of the military court in the events of Khaldeh is far from this approach!

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Lebanon warn the government against persisting in this practice, because the power of colonialism has begun to wane, and that Muslim countries will not rest until they uproot colonialism in all its forms and agents. Therefore, you have to beware, as the days turn around.

[وَتِلْكَ الْأَيَّامُ نُدَاوِلُهَا بَيْنَ النَّاسِ وَلِيَعْلَمَ اللهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَيَتَّخِذَ مِنكُمْ شُهَدَاءَ وَاللهُ لَا يُحِبُّ الظَّالِمِينَ]

We alternate these days ˹of victory and defeat˺ among people so that Allah may reveal the ˹true˺ believers, choose martyrs from among you—and Allah does not like the wrongdoers—” [Aali-Imran 3:140]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Lebanon

Press Release

5 Shawwal 1444 – Tuesaday, 25th April 2023

No: H.T.L 1444 / 09

(Translated)