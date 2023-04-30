If the Current Leadership is Not Party to the Selling Out of Kashmir, then Let it Mobilize the Armed Forces for the Liberation of Kashmir, Terminating the Treacherous Ceasefire on the Line of Control!

It is now clear that, in collaboration with Washington, Pakistan’s leadership facilitated Modi’s forcible annexation of Kashmir, in August 2019. The narratives of a weak economy and a lack of military preparedness were mere excuses for betraying Kashmir. Thus, Pakistan’s military and political leadership tossed Kashmir onto Modi’s lap, upon Trump’s dictation. Just a few months later, the leadership gifted a ceasefire on the Line of Control to Modi on a plate. Then, when the Hindu State was engrossed in clashes with China, Pakistan’s leadership gave Modi reassurances that it would not mobilize Pakistan’s armed forces over the Line of Control and Working Boundary. The question now is, is the policy of the current leadership merely a continuation of the traitorous Bajwa Doctrine of restraint before India?

No matter how weak Pakistan’s economy is, and no matter how desperate the people of Pakistan are, Kashmir runs in our veins, like blood. The people of Pakistan have watered the Jihad of Kashmir with their lives and property for decades. Even today, if the leadership declared Jihad for the liberation of the state of Kashmir, the people will empty their houses, in remembrance of the Battle of Tabuk. Whether it costs a 100 billion or 1000 billion Rupees, the people will empty their treasures into the coffers of the state, within days. Pakistan already meets about 20 percent of its oil needs from its domestic production, which is enough for wartime needs. That is apart from Pakistan’s strategic oil reserves.

Pakistan’s military readiness is well known. There is clear evidence in the Pakistan Air Force’s military operations in Occupied Kashmir within hours of receiving the order, downing two warplanes and capturing the Indian pilot Abhinandan. As far as the threat of nuclear war is concerned, it is clear from the Russia-Ukraine war that conventional wars can be fought under nuclear overhang. Earlier, the Kargil Conflict was fought under nuclear overhang with no protest or objection. When there is Mutually Assured Destruction, nuclear weapons are unlikely to be used. Then, the advantage lies with whoever has the will to use them. Advantage does not lie with those who are cowardly announcing running away from war, on national media.

Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Pakistan makes clear that if the current leadership is against the treacherous Bajwa Doctrine, then it must terminate the ceasefire on the Line of Control and mobilize armed forces towards Srinagar. Anything less than that makes clear that only the faces have changed, but slavery to Washington and facilitation of Modi remain. The visit of the Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto, to the Hindu State in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is already showing advance in the wrong direction. It is already too late to move on the Kashmir issue. It is time for an immediate course correction.

O Pakistan’s Armed Forces! You did not join the army for careers, salaries, posts, plots and pensions. These perks must not blind and deceive you. These are limited provisions in this temporary world. You must trample every treaty of treason under your feet as you march. It is your duty to uproot the treacherous leadership, that is preventing you from the domination of Jihad and Deen. Grant your Nussrah now to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate). It is then that our Khaleefah (Caliph) will lead the armed forces in Da’wah and Jihad, not in treacherous restraint, surrender and bargains. It is then that Islam will prevail over the entire region. It is then that the Khilafah on the Method of Prophethood will overthrow the existing world order, ending the machinations of the crusaders. So, now, what more evidence do you need, to act? Allah (swt) said,

[فَذٰلِكُمُ اللّٰهُ رَبُّكُمُ الْحَـقُّۚ فَمَاذَا بَعْدَ الْحَـقِّ إِلَّا الضَّلالُ فَأَنّٰى تُصْرَفُونَ]

“Such, then, is Allah, your true Lord. And what is there after truth but error? How, then, are you being turned away?” [TMQ Surah Younus 10:32].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Press Release

9 Shawwal 1444 – Saturday, 29th APril 2023

NOo: 35 / 1444