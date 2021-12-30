The OIC Meeting in Islamabad is to Make the Muslims of Afghanistan Kneel before the US

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday, 16th December 2021, said that with members of the international community and the Taliban at the same platform, the 19 December meeting of the OIC in Islamabad would prove to be a stepping stone in finding solutions to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The foreign minister said, by hosting the event, Pakistan was playing a positive role by bridging the communication gap between the world and the Taliban.

Comment:

Since the humiliating departure of Biden from Afghanistan, the US is trying to make the Taliban government fail through the unleashing of food and unemployment crises. Afghanistan is a land-locked country, needing the support of its neighbors for trade. Out of six neighboring countries, Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China, it is Pakistan alone that can end the crises by opening its border. However, the rulers of Pakistan are following the dictates of Washington, refusing to recognize the new regime in Kabul until it kneels before the International Community.

The purpose of the OIC Summit is to deliver Biden’s message to the Afghan Taliban that all the rulers of the Muslim states stand firmly with their Western masters. It is to send a message that to secure facilitation to resolve the crises, the Taliban must appease the International Community by abandoning the ruling by the Islamic Shariah in all but a token manner.

If the rulers of Muslim countries were sincere to the Muslims of Afghanistan, they would have simply announced full support instead of coming together to Islamabad for Biden’s sake. None of the Western states, including the US, will be in a position to prevent them were they to do so. The rulers are working to make the Taliban kneel down despite the saying of the Messenger of Allah (saw), narrated by ‘Abdullah bin ‘Umar that,

«الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ، لاَ يَظْلِمُهُ وَلاَ يُسْلِمُهُ»

“A Muslim is a brother of another Muslim, so he must not oppress him, nor can he hand him over to an oppressor.” (Bukhari and Muslim).

However, the rulers will allow Afghanistan’s children and women to starve and freeze in winter until the Taliban submit to the West and its kufr. May Allah (swt) seize and finish these evil rulers soon.

The only solution to end the miseries of the Muslims of Afghanistan is to establish the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, so that Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Central Asian states become one. This Khilafah state will not be dependent on the Kafir states, as it will be rich and self-sufficient in energy, minerals and agriculture, as well as possessing a strong armed forces, equipped with nuclear weapons. Indeed, the Khilafah is the need of the time.

Engineer Shahzad Shaikh

Deputy to the Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan