The Muslim Military Officer Must Not Delay Establishing the Khilafah, as the US Builds India Aggressively

Ahead of the state visit by the Indian Prime Minister to the United States, within which there is a speech to the US Congress on 22 June 2023, an opportunity extended only to the closest of allies, the Biden administration confirmed its aggressive building of India. On 5 June 2023, the spokesman for the US State Department declared, “Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential.” On the same day the US Defence Department announced, “Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III traveled to India, June 4-5, to reinforce the major defense partnership, and advance cooperation in critical domains ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s official state visit to Washington. The Secretary met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.”

The US is aggressively building India to counter China and Muslims. At the same time, the US is using its alliance with Pakistan to remove it as an obstacle, to the rise of India. So, when India forcibly annexed Occupied Kashmir, America ordered Pakistan’s rulers to exercise restraint and sign a ceasefire agreement. Whenever India clashes with China on their mutual border, America forbids the rulers of Pakistan from seizing the opportunity, to open a second front against India, and liberate Occupied Kashmir.

The building of India and weakening of Pakistan is apparent to every aware Muslim military officer. It is leading to a strong feeling hopelessness. In fact, that hopelessness is inevitable for those who cannot see outside of alliance with the US. The longer Pakistan remains tied to the US, the more it will weaken. Such a hopelessness situation compels the Muslim officer to work for the only alternative, which is Islam and its Khilafah. The Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood will sever all harmful alliances with colonialist states. The Khilafah will unify the fifty-five Muslim nation state into a single Khilafah state. The Khilafah will work as the Khilafah Rashidah did, opening new lands to Islam and forcing the enemies into retreat.

O Muslim Military Officers!

Indeed, the Khilafah is the need of the time. Even now, it is not too late to stop the advance of our enemies. Moreover, it is an obligation in the Deen of Islam. Any neglect in undertaking the obligation of Khilafah is a grave sin. Moreover, the duty on you is greater than the duty upon the Muslim civilian. The civilian must call for Khilafah and work for it. However, no matter how much he exerts, he can only demand, but cannot deliver the Khilafah practically. As for you, you are men of war like the Ansaar (ra). Your duty is to grant the material physical support, the Nussrah, to ensure the Khilafah is established, practically. It was not until the Ansaar (ra) gave their Nussrah that the Islamic State was established in al-Madinah al-Munawwarah.

Here, the Muslim officer cannot plea that he must obey the current military and political leadership. That excuse will not hold on the Day of Judgement. That excuse will not save him from punishment in the Hellfire. A Muslim officer cannot hide behind this excuse because the Prophet (saw) ordered, «لاَ طَاعَةَ فِي مَعْصِيَةِ اللَّهِ إِنَّمَا الطَّاعَةُ فِي الْمَعْرُوفِ» ‏ “There is no obedience in matters involving of disobedience of Allah (swt). Obedience is only in what is Ma’roof.” [Bukhari and Muslim]. Indeed, there is no concept of obeying any man or group of men, when they are ordering disobedience of the Creator of all men, Allah (swt).

Here, also, the Muslim officer cannot plea that it is not his personal responsibility. He cannot plea that since others are not acting, he does not have to act either. He cannot also plea that he will start working, when others will. Each and every Muslim officer is a loyal guard for Islam. The Prophet (saw) said, «أَلاَ أُنَبِّئُكُمْ بِلَيْلَةٍ أَفْضَلَ مِنْ لَيْلَةِ الْقَدْرِ- حَارِسٌ حَرَسَ فِي أَرْضِ خَوْفٍ لَعَلَّهُ لاَ يَرْجِعُ إِلَى أَهْلِهِ» “Should I not tell you about a night better than the night of Qadar? It is that of a single guard guarding a land of war, unsure of whether he will be back to his family.” [Al-Haakim]. The Islamic jurist Imam al-Awzaa’i (rh) said, كان يقال ما من مسلم إلا وهو قائم على ثغرة من ثغر الإسلام ، فمن استطاع ألا يؤتى الإسلام من ثغرته فليفعل “It was said that there is no Muslim who is not standing guard on the borders of Islam, so whoever can prevent Islam from being undermined or attacked, let him do so.” Thus, when a Muslim officer sees that he can prevent harm and undermining of Islam, he must act. He acts alone against the advance of the enemy, if he has to. He recruits others to do so, if he can find them. He seizes whatever is at hand, and acts, depending on Allah (swt). He does his best, so that he meets His Lord (swt) without blame, pleading for His Mercy.

Of course, the Muslim officer cannot plea that he cannot act, because he may face losses to his wealth or person. He cannot because the obligation to establish the Khilafah is a life and death matter. It is a matter that demands sacrifice. As for the Dunya, the Muslim military officer puts it in his right place. The Messenger (saw) warned, »إِذَا تَبَايَعْتُمْ بِالْعِينَةِ، وَأَخَذْتُمْ أَذْنَابَ الْبَقَرِ، وَرَضِيتُمْ بِالزَّرْعِ، وَتَرَكْتُمْ الْجِهَادَ، سَلَّطَ اللَّهُ عَلَيْكُمْ ذُلًّا لَا يَنْزِعُهُ حَتَّى تَرْجِعُوا إِلَى دِينِكُمْ« “If you are conducting business, holding the ears of your oxen and are satisfied by engaging in farming whilst you have abandoned the performance of Al-Jihaad, then Allah will make disgrace and humiliation dominate over you and this will not be removed until you return to your Deen.” (Abu Dawood, Ibn Taymiyyah). Thus, the Muslim military officer has the strong heart of the warrior. He does not have the weak heart of a man attached to Dunya. He is always on his toes, looking for opportunities to sacrifice and strive at a moment’s notice. He does not cling to comforts and wealth. He prepares himself every day to meet his Lord (swt). Though, he does not ask to face the enemy or trial, he prays earnestly for the death of a martyr. It is such warriors that will deliver the change, having led the charge personally. No lesser a man can do so.

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces! It is not too late. Turn away from alliance with the kuffar. Advance Islam to practical ruling. Strive for the sake of Allah (swt). Grant your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir now, so you can plan and act for real change.

* Written for the al-Raya Newspaper

* By Musab Umair – Wilayah Pakistan