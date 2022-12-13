The Memory of the Division of Pakistan and Bangladesh is a Painful Memory. Muslims Must Reunify Them as One.

During these days, in 1971, Pakistan was divided into two parts, the first was called Pakistan, whilst the other, Bangladesh, after they had been tied as one entity for many centuries. This division was implemented according to the painful British plan, which desired the division of the Indian Subcontinent into many states, so that Britain could control them with ease, at low cost, from afar, through rulers that are agents to London, appointed over these states. This was after Britain decided on military withdrawal from the region in 1947. The malicious Britain thus incited wars and conflicts between ethnicities and religions, that had peacefully coexisted with each other for centuries, without conflict or discord. This was in order to impose the British project of division, on those peoples, of various religions and ethnicities. The partition plan was implemented locally by rulers and leaders, who were marketed to the people of the Subcontinent as heroic leaders. However, in reality they were Britain’s colonialist creations, both in heart and soul. Most of them were those who studied and grew up in its schools and universities. The sponsors of the process of state partition were Britain, America and China, the trio that has always been wary of the Islamic Ummah and its unity.

O Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh! Allah (swt) said,

(إِنَّ هَذِهِ أُمَّتُكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَأَنَا رَبُّكُمْ فَاعْبُدُونِ)

“Indeed this Ummah of yours is one Ummah alone, and I am your Lord, so worship Me.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anbiyya 21:92].

Allah (swt) said,

(إِنَّمَا الْمُؤْمِنُونَ إِخْوَةٌ فَأَصْلِحُوا بَيْنَ أَخَوَيْكُمْ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ لَعَلَّكُمْ تُرْحَمُونَ)

“The believers are but one brotherhood, so make peace between your brothers. And be mindful of Allah so you may be shown mercy.” [TMQ Surah Al-Hujraat 49:10].

You are from a noble Ummah that is the Ummah of Khair (goodness), as characterised by its Creator, Allah (swt),

(كُنْتُمْ خَيْرَ أُمَّةٍ أُخْرِجَتْ لِلنَّاسِ)

“You are the best Ummah ever raised for humanity.” [TMQ Surah Aali Imran 3:110].

The great Islam has unified you, dissolving the ethnic and nationalistic barriers between you, moulding you within its crucible, as one. There is no superiority of one of you, over others of you, except in accord with Taqwa (piety), confirming the saying of the Prophet (saw),

«يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ أَلَا إِنَّ رَبَّكُمْ وَاحِدٌ وَإِنَّ أَبَاكُمْ وَاحِدٌ أَلَا لَا فَضْلَ لِعَرَبِيٍّ عَلَى أَعْجَمِيٍّ وَلَا لِعَجَمِيٍّ عَلَى عَرَبِيٍّ وَلَا لِأَحْمَرَ عَلَى أَسْوَدَ وَلَا أَسْوَدَ عَلَى أَحْمَرَ إِلَّا بِالتَّقْوَى»

“O humankind. You have but one Lord, whilst your father is also one. There is no preference for an Arab over the non-Arab, or a non-Arab over an Arab, or the white over the black, or the black over the white, except in accord with piety.” [Ahmed]

O Muslims in the Indian Subcontinent! Allah (swt) has blessed you with Islam, so you gained its identity and unified under its rule, for centuries. Do not be deceived by the West and its agents today, who entrench the whispers of division among you, stirring up the strife of ignorance amongst you. Abu Dawud narrated that the Prophet (saw) said,

«لَيْسَ مِنَّا مَنْ دَعَا إِلَى عَصَبِيَّةٍ، وَلَيْسَ مِنَّا مَنْ قَاتَلَ عَلَى عَصَبِيَّةٍ، وَلَيْسَ مِنَّا مَنْ مَاتَ عَلَى عَصَبِيَّةٍ»

“He is not from us who calls towards tribalism. He is not one of us who fights for tribalism. He is not one of us who dies upon tribalism.”

And he (saw) also warned us regarding nationalism,

«دَعُوهَا فَإِنَّهَا مُنْتِنَةٌ»

“Leave it for it is rotten.” [Bukhari and Muslim].

And he (saw) said,

«مَنْ تَعَزَّى بِعَزَاءِ الْجَاهِلِيَّةِ فَأَعِضُّوهُ وَلَا تَكْنُوا»

“Whomever adorns himself with an affiliation of Jahiliyyah, then tell him to bite his father’s male organ. And do not speak figuratively.”

O Muslims of Pakistan and Bangladesh! Allah (swt) said the Truth when He (swt) said,

(وَتَعَاوَنُوا عَلَى الْبِرِّ وَالتَّقْوَى وَلَا تَعَاوَنُوا عَلَى الْإِثْمِ وَالْعُدْوَانِ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ إِنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ)

“Cooperate with one another in goodness and Taqwa (piety), and do not cooperate in sin and transgression. And be mindful of Allah. Surely Allah is severe in punishment.” [TMQ Surah Al-Maaida 5:2].

What Taqwah (piety) is better than a Muslim unifying with his Muslim brother, under the rule by all that Allah (swt) has revealed? Indeed, there are those who are better than all of us, who preceded us all in this. The Muhajir (migrants) unified with the Ansar (supporters), after the tribes of the Aws and the Khazraj unified. This was after enmity and wars were dominant in the situation between them, burning everything and leaving nothing, with many people killed because of it. Cooperation amongst Muslims, by unification between them, is one of the requirements of fearing Allah (swt), the taqwa. So, we in Hizb ut Tahrir invite you to unify under the banner of Tawhid (monotheism), لا إله إلا الله محمد رسول الله “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah.” In light of the Second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the Method of the Prophethood, of whose return the Messenger of Allah (saw) gave good tidings of, we invite you to put your hands in ours, and say as the Ansar (ra) said when they heard from the Prophet (saw), «وَلَا يَسْبِقَنَّكُمْ إِلَيْهِ…» “And let no one precede you within this…” So make sure that you are the forerunners in establishing the Khilafah in your country, before others precede you in establishing the Khilafah in theirs. Do not hesitate to work with us, until you attain the honour of this world and the Hereafter.

O Military Troops of Pakistan and Bangladesh! You are the people of strength and protection in your Ummah. Just as the Ansar (material supporters) were named Ansar of Allah (swt) because they materially supported Allah (swt) and His Messenger (saw), establishing the Islamic State in Madinah, it is also your duty to materially support Allah (swt) and those working to establish the Islamic state in your countries. The Muslims of the Indian Subcontinent, in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, are eager to return to the ruling by Islam, just as they are eager for unity between them. With their unity under the rule of Islam, with the leadership of Hizb ut Tahrir, they will form a strong support point for the Khilafah Rashidah State, that will unify all the Muslims in the Indian Subcontinent, once again. Thus, then, this region will be a support point for the unification of all colonialized Muslim countries, that are ruled currently by harmful rulers, from Indonesia in the East, to Morocco and Andalusia in the West.

O Army Solider, O Grandsons of Muhammad bin Qasim! Know that you are capable of granting Nussrah (material support) to Hizb ut Tahrir to re-establish the Khilafah. Know that you are able to face all the various, possible challenges, for you are from the Ummah of Jihad and struggle. Within this Ummah, there are men amongst men. Within this Ummah are bounties, wealth and resources that will make it the leading state in the world, within a few years. Do not deprive yourselves of the opportunity to gain the pleasure of your Lord, so as to reach His paradise with the Ansaar (material supporters) of the past.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ)

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfal 8:24]

