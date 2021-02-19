The Losses of the Ummah due to the Collapse of the Khilafah

For more than 1300 years, Muslims have lived in the shade of the Islamic State, which at its very source was ruled by the Messenger of Allah (saw). The Muslims were protective of it and cherished it, because with the help of Allah, this state strengthened them and protected them from the treachery of tyrants and the evil of disbelief. In this state, Muslims practiced all the laws of Islam and were safe. It was thanks to the Khilafah (Caliphate) that the whole world learned about Islam; it was this state that showed people the greatness of Islam, its harmony, practicality and justice. It carried a practical appeal to all mankind, leading millions of people out of the darkness of disbelief to the light of faith and justice, thanks to which millions of people have found the true path. Thanks to it, by the grace of Allah, they could follow this path for centuries.

The Khilafah, of course, was not a goal in itself. It was an instrument for fulfilling the laws of Allah and bringing Islam to all mankind in order to bring them out of worship of creatures to worship of Allah alone.

The Khilafah, due to the implementation of the laws of Allah, became the best example of the justice of rulers and the sound society. Uthman (ra) said: “What Allah did not save by means of the Quran – He saved by means of the Sultan.” The society was saturated with justice and influenced and made individuals better. The Ummah wanted to live in accordance with Islam and its goal was the satisfaction of Almighty Allah.

Thauban reported that the Messenger of Allah (saw) said: «يُوشِكُ الْأُمَمُ أَنْ تَدَاعَى عَلَيْكُمْ كَمَا تَدَاعَى الْأَكَلَةُ إِلَى قَصْعَتِهَا فَقَالَ قَائِلٌ وَمِنْ قِلَّةٍ نَحْنُ يَوْمَئِذٍ قَالَ بَلْ أَنْتُمْ يَوْمَئِذٍ كَثِيرٌ وَلَكِنَّكُمْ غُثَاءٌ كَغُثَاءِ السَّيْلِ وَلَيَنْزَعَنَّ اللَّهُ مِنْ صُدُورِ عَدُوِّكُمْ الْمَهَابَةَ مِنْكُمْ وَلَيَقْذِفَنَّ اللَّهُ فِي قُلُوبِكُمْ الْوَهْنَ فَقَالَ قَائِلٌ يَا رَسُولَ اللَّهِ وَمَا الْوَهْنُ قَالَ حُبُّ الدُّنْيَا وَكَرَاهِيَةُ الْمَوْتِ» “It is near that the nations will call one another against you just as the eaters call one another to their dishes.” Somebody asked: “Is this because we will be few in numbers that day?” He said: “No, but that day you shall be numerous, but you will be like the foam of the sea, and Allah will take the fear of you away from your enemies and will place wahan into your hearts.” Somebody asked: “What is this wahan?” He said: “The love of the world and the dislike of death.” (AbuDaud)

Today, 100 years have passed since the destruction of the Khilafah , and almost 2 billion Muslims are wandering without having their “home”. This is a time of numerous and constant bloody colonial wars, daily killings of Muslims, arrests and imprisonment, humiliation and pitting Muslims against each other. The richest lands of Muslims have been seized, their property and resources are plundered, and Muslims are driven into poverty and backwardness. The knowledge of true religion was stolen from the Ummah. False scholars interpret religion to please their masters, who have killed or imprisoned sincere Muslim scholars.

There is also a less obvious, but no less dangerous threat. It concerns the Muslim families themselves and, to a greater extent, their children, who were not spared by the above problems.

While the children of the Muslims of the Khilafah absorbed Islam and its ideals with their mother’s milk, today in the states of kufr with tyrant rulers and agents of the West at the head, imposed on Islamic lands, the imposition and introduction of non-Islamic concepts and values are taking place. In other words, our children, through various social programs, educational institutions, media, films and the like, are taken up by the West; that is, they are investing in them the capitalist way of thinking and norms of behavior.

The situation is even more aggravated when, in search of saving their lives and religion from bloody dictators, Muslims flee from their countries to the countries of Europe; to those countries that brought these dictators to power in various ways, through bloody coups d’état and revolutions, destroying before the Khilafah. What is happening to many Muslims there is a serious problem. Children of Muslims, seeing the West enriched largely at the expense of Muslims, and comparing it with Islamic countries that are in decline, become hostages of wrong thinking and assimilate.

It is not uncommon that under the guise of caring for their freedom, education and security, Muslims children are simply taken from their families and given to be raised in European families, to the disgusting people, to the families with “non-traditional orientation”, because they cannot have children.

There are positive examples of Muslim families and their raising children according to Islam, and cases when Europeans themselves accept Islam. But this is not a reason for joy: when Islam is accepted by a few representatives of the West, and Muslims are assimilated by whole generations.

Glory to Allah, today the rise of Islam is visible, and this should not be a reason for calming down and waiting for better times in inaction. This should strengthen and stimulate Muslims to unite against the forces of evil. Only by uniting in the struggle, as it was during the time of the Messenger of Allah (saw), Muslims can count on victory from Allah, and not sitting out in the hope of the favor of the tyrants.

The last century of the history of Muslims has shown that despite the large number, without having its own state, the Ummah will be scattered and the enemies of Allah will mock and disfigure it.

O Allah, unite the Islamic Ummah in truth! Cleanse our hearts from wahan and grant us victory, bring closer the promised Second Righteous Khilafah, which will protect Muslims and with its power will carry the Islamic call around the world! After all, You promised in the Quran:

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُم فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْنًا يَعْبُدُونَنِي لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئًا وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]

“Allah has promised those of you who believe and do good that He will certainly make them successors in the land, as He did with those before them; and will surely establish for them their faith which He has chosen for them; and will indeed change their fear into security—˹provided that˺ they worship Me, associating nothing with Me. But whoever disbelieves after this ˹promise˺, it is they who will be the rebellious” [24:55].

#أقيموا_الخلافة

#ReturnTheKhilafah

#YenidenHilafet

#خلافت_کو_قائم_کرو

Written for the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir by

Usman Ibrahim