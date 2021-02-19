Fight Against “Terrorism” is one of the most Important Weapons of the West to Wage War with Islam and Destroy the Ummah

The struggle between good and evil, truth and falsehood, faith and unbelief will continue until the Day of Judgment, but only methods and means change. Muslims endure terrible suffering from the infidels who use various methods and means to fight Islam, but sometimes some methods and techniques remain unchanged. One of the methods and tools of the enemies of Islam is slandering believers with the aim of disgust and intimidation.

At all times, the prophets and messengers endured lies from the unbelievers. The Quraysh of Mecca resorted to the same method, slandering Muhammad (saw) so that his call would not have any effect on the souls of the Arabs. So, for example, they called him a soothsayer, a sorcerer and a possessed one. Almighty says:

(وَقَالَ الْكَافِرُونَ هَذَا سَاحِرٌ كَذَّابٌ)

“… And the unbelievers said: “This is a lying sorcerer!“” (Surah 38 “The Garden” 4th ayah).(وَيَقُولُونَ إِنَّهُ لَمَجْنُونٌ) “… And they say: “Indeed, he is possessed!“” (Surah 68 “Al-Kalam” 51 ayah)

Terrorism is the term “scarecrow”, a new tool for the destruction of the Ummah. Today it is so widespread that the word “Muslim” and “terrorist” have become synonymous words. We see how in government offices, educational institutions, train stations and streets, you can see posters with the threat of terrorist attacks depicting photographs of Muslims.

The term ‘terrorist’ is a new term that first appeared in the West only at the end of the 20th century. On the basis of this term, laws have been invented, new projects have been built, the country’s budget is planned, new divisions have been created, and medals are issued.

Terrorism (إِرْهَابٌ) in terms of lexical meaning comes from the verb رَهِبَ)) ,which means “afraid, frightened.” The general definition of the term “terrorism” is the killing and intimidation of civilians motivated by political objectives. Despite the legal force of the term “terrorism”, its definition until now remains ambiguous and the reason for this is not the complexity of the issue, but much more important is how the West and its allies use this tool in their political games!

Today, under the pretext of “terrorism”, the enemies of Islam have divided and occupied our territories; they enter our lands, destroy our homes, and kill women and children. Doesn’t anyone think about why the lands of Muslims are the arena for this invasion, and Muslims pay for all this with their blood? As, for example, it happens in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq, Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen, Libya, Syria, and in the lands that are included in the zone of geopolitical struggle between Western states.

Terrorism is the idea of the West, which itself actually kills and exterminates entire nations, plunders and spreads wickedness on earth, and all this political deception serves only as an excuse for its crimes, which occur under the sauce of spreading freedom and order, Allah said the truth:

(وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لاَ تُفْسِدُواْ فِي الأَرْضِ قَالُواْ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ)

“When they are told: “Do not spread wickedness on the earth!” – they answer: “Only we establish order.” (Surah 2 “Al-Bakara” 11 ayah)

The slogan “Fight against terrorism” serves as a weapon of the West to wage war against Islam and destroy the Ummah. This war is against the building of the Islamic State of the Caliphate, and with those who are working to establish it! How many sincere sons of the Islamic Ummah were killed with a “terrorist” club, and how many are in prison and how many are persecuted?

No matter how much the enemies of Islam continue to slander and stigmatize Muslims with various terms, such as “terrorists”, “radicals”, “fundamentalists” or “extremists”, Almighty Allah will not allow the light of Islam to be extinguished, even if it is hateful to non-believers.

(يُرِيدُونَ أَن يُطْفِؤُواْ نُورَ اللّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَيَأْبَى اللّهُ إِلاَّ أَن يُتِمَّ نُورَهُ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ )

“They want to put out the light of Allah with their lips. But Allah will not allow this and will complete the spread of His light, even if it is hateful to unbelievers.” (Sura 9 At-Tawba 32 ayah)

