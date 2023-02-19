The LGBTQ Agenda and its Gang are the Rotten Fruits of the Evil Secular Ideology

On 6th January this year, the body of Edwin Chiloba at the age of 24, a student of Eldoret University was found inside a box with some cloths covering his mouth and nose. His death led to an uproar both locally and internationally especially in the mainstream media and social media because Chiloba was a pro-LGBTQ activist. US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price announced on 10th January that US President Biden’s administration would give support to the Kenyan government to investigate the said murder on the pretext of violation human rights.

Under the banner of human rights, the Western colonialists are promoting the decadence of LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) gang. America, a country that approved the wickedness of same sex marriage in 1999, since the violent demonstrations in Stonewall of 1965/66 conducted by the homosexual community who wanted legal recognition and fought violently with police. One decade later, United Nations Council on Human Rights officially voiced its intention to recognize the rights of the LGBTQ gang. Amnesty International adopts the same position together with advocates’ associations in numerous other countries in steadfastly protecting this evil.

By November last year, already 30 nations have officially permitted the evil that destroys generations. The African continent, where majority of its nations have not recognized or approved LGBTQ except South Africa, is under pressure from so called ‘developed’ secular nations that exploit political and socio-economic means to force upon them this immorality. It is disheartening to witness ‘aid organizations’ such as the United States Agency for International Aid (USAID) and Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) conducting their activities that include spreading this evil in most African countries in the name of offering aid. LGBTQ curriculum, laws and propaganda including movies are being promoted and published like the film launched in 2020 which was banned in Kenya, “I am Samuel”.

Promoting and encouraging this evil is a result of the fallacious concepts and liberal thoughts of the corrupt Western secular capitalist ideology that prioritized satiating of bodily desires at the expense of raising generations. Based on what they call personal freedom, they permit their societies to do anything as long as it will make them happy. It is in the same context that we are now here with the gross idea of same sex marriages! It is clear that the evil Western ideology protects and promotes the LGBTQ agenda.

O Muslims! Recognize that Western colonialists have already destroyed their generations and now are running fast to sabotage your families and make them like animals or worse than animals! The LGBTQ campaign is aiming at disintegration of morals and destroying good relations and cooperation between men and women that is essential for human society. The West directs its hostility and enmity upon you because of your steadfast position that the only marriage recognized by the Shari’ah is that between a man and a woman and not homosexuals or lesbians! The West and the movements it promotes like women movements and Feminists directly target you. Their objectives and innuendos against you is aimed at pushing you to swallow the kufr Western ideology as a whole or in bits including the LGBTQ agenda so that you accept and recognize their so called rights. Since the collapse of the weak communist ideology, the colonialist West finds no real ideological or intellectual rival except in Islam. Thus it is no surprise that Western propaganda brands you with evil names such as terrorists and extremists due to your opposition to the roots and fruits of their false ideas.

When those deluded persons spreading this evil are told, ‘Stop bringing harm into the society’, their answer is like what Allah (swt) said, ‘No, we are reformers of affairs!’ In addition, when told to fear Allah (swt) by desisting from evil thoughts and dangerous sins, they deliberately continue to embolden people to commit such debauchery. The colonialist West is well aware that you reject their evil, and why should you not steadfastly oppose such evil when you recognize clearly that Allah (swt) destroyed the evil people of the noble Messenger Lut (as):

(فَلَمَّا جَاءَ أَمْرُنَا جَعَلْنَا عَالِيَهَا سَافِلَهَا وَأَمْطَرْنَا عَلَيْهَا حِجَارَةً مِنْ سِجِّيلٍ مَنْضُودٍ)

“So when Our command came, We made the highest part of [the city] its lowest and rained upon them stones of layered hard clay. [TMQ 11:82].

O Muslim Men! Never forget that you are the guardians of your families (wives and children). Allah (swt) says:

(ٱلرِّجَالُ قَوَّٰمُونَ عَلَى ٱلنِّسَآءِ بِمَا فَضَّلَ ٱللَّهُ بَعْضَهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَعْضٍ وَبِمَآ أَنفَقُوا۟ مِنْ أَمْوَٰلِهِمْ ۚ فَٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتُ قَٰنِتَٰتٌ حَٰفِظَٰتٌ لِّلْغَيْبِ بِمَا حَفِظَ ٱللَّهُ)

“Men are in charge of women by [right of] what Allah has given one over the other and what they spend [for maintenance] from their wealth. So righteous women are devoutly obedient, guarding in [the husband’s] absence what Allah would have them guard. [TMQ 4:34].

Your leadership and guardianship is not dictatorial over your families but rather leadership based on clear roles in order to ensure the highest levels of morality and cohesiveness amongst family members. Such leadership exists only in Islam and not anywhere else in the invalid secular capitalist Western ideology that has deluded man to chase his desires like an animal and deliberately sabotaged the sensitive relationship between men and women. The outcome of this ideology is to see families disintegrated with no mercy between the father and son and disrespect between the wife and husband! Fulfill your duties to Allah (swt) and to your wives and families, and fight the evil of LGBTQ and the rotten Western ideology in order to succeed in this life and the Hereafter.

O Muslims! It is our individual and collective duty to raise our voice to expose these evil ideas and oppose these malicious acts, explain the importance of the institution of marriage and the relationships between men and women; all on the basis of our Islamic ideological viewpoint. Let us unite with Hizb ut Tahrir, an Islamic movement that is working for the resumption of the Islamic way of life via the reestablishment of the Islamic state of Khilafah (Caliphate) based on the Prophethood in one of the major Muslim countries. This Khilafah State is a distinguished state that will comprehensively implement the noble Islamic ideology in all spheres of life and protect the society against all evils.

(يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ اسْتَجِيبُواْ لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ)

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [TMQ 8:24]