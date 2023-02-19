Closing Pages and Gagging Mouths Won’t Obscure the Truth and will not Delay the Promise of Allah

Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine has launched its campaign under the title, “Khilafah is Dignity and Safeguards Humanity”, on the 102nd anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah (Caliphate), during which it reminds Muslims of the obligation of establishing the Khilafah, and urges them to work with it to establish it. Hizb ut Tahrir’s activities are also covered in commemorating this painful memory, issuing materials that urge Muslims to be serious about its establishment, and contents that link contemporary Muslim issues with the issue of restoring the Khilafah and those that show life and solutions under it. Following that campaign and a few days ago, the Facebook administration closed the page of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land of Palestine, and also closed many of its youth pages, preventing publication and restricting many of the pages that shared the contents of that campaign.

As the campaign carried out by the party reminds Muslims of the Khilafah on the date of its destruction, closing the pages and restricting publication also reminds of the war declared by the West against Islam and its ideas, which is continuing by all ancient and contemporary means, and reminds of the war against the Khilafah to prevent its establishment. We also remind, and even stress that the West’s rants about the alleged freedom of thought and publication are only in the scope of spreading anomalies, corruption, and ideas of secularism and atheism. Rather, they are distressed and worried about the call to Islam, specifically those ideas that call for change on the basis of Islam and its systems, or those contents that deal with the conditions of Muslims, their issues, and the injustice that befell them, and the excuse is that they do not meet their supposed corrupt standards!

Those standards, by which pages are closed and ideas are prohibited, are in fact nothing but those policies that confirm the West’s power and tyranny in spreading its concepts, secularism, and anomalies, and they are the same standards that regimes use as policies to silence mouths to continue practicing their oppression and tyranny, just as is the case in the Blessed Land when it fights content that exposes the Jewish entity and its criminality, even with reference, or that exposes the Palestinian Authority, its corruption and downfall.

Closing the pages that call for Islam and its system and for the Khilafah and its establishment, and closing similar pages is part of the fierce war against Islam and its call; that war whose owners are delusional that they will hide the tyranny of the regimes of harm, or the corruption of the Palestinian Authority or the criminality of the Jewish entity, and that they will suppress the voice of truth so that falsehood may spread, but their plots are delusional, and their delusion is in a mirage. The truth is too great for them to extinguish it with their mouths. Moreover, the carriers of the call to Allah’s Deen and those working to establish it, and the sincere among the people of the Blessed Land will remain the voice of truth calling to Islam and its rulings until Allah Almighty authorizes His victory and His promise is fulfilled, the empowerment of the religion and a righteous Khilafah on the Method of the Prophethood

[يُرِيدُونَ لِيُطْفِئُوا نُورَ اللَّهِ بِأَفْوَاهِهِمْ وَاللَّهُ مُتِمُّ نُورِهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْكَافِرُونَ]

They wish to extinguish Allah’s light with their mouths, but Allah will ˹certainly˺ perfect His light, even to the dismay of the disbelievers.” [As-Saf 61:8]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land – Palestine

Press Release

21 Rajab 1444 – Sunday, 12th February 2023

No: BN/S 1444 / 09

(Translated)