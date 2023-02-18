Live Discussion: “Is the Khilafah a Pipe Dream?”

As part of the International campaign by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir Launch an International Campaign:

“Real Change is ONLY Through the Call for Khilafah”

The 28th Rajab is the sad anniversary of the loss of the Khilafah, 102 years ago in the Hijri calendar. The Khilafah is the political system of Islam that implements the Shariah laws upon a state. It was a political, economic and military superpower during its existence and remained the symbol of Muslim unity for more than 1300 years. During its rule, it took the message of Islam to nations across the world and was the protector of the Deen, the Muslims and the oppressed.

However, when it was removed from existence on the 28th Rajab 1342 AH, 3rd March 1924 CE, the implementation, protection and propagation of Islam on a state level failed to exist. The oppressed of the world no longer had any guardian; attacks from the enemies of Islam on the Qur’an, the honor of our beloved Prophet (saw) and Muslims became a norm, and the Muslim Ummah became afflicted with multiple problems and crises.

Alhamdulillah, today, the call for the return of the Khilafah state based upon the method of the Prophethood is resonating from lands across the world. However, some question whether the re-establishment of the Khilafah is realistic or feasible in today’s world, while some have become disillusioned with the idea of its return.

This discussion addresses the question – “Is the Khilafah a Pipe Dream” OR will it be a reality?

