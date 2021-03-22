The Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of the Prophethood is Coming to Lead the Muslims and Rescue the Humanity

The establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood is inevitably coming, because it is the promise of Allah Almighty and the glad tidings of His Noble Messenger, as the Messenger of Allah has given us the glad tidings of the return of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood after the forced ruling that we are scorched by its fire.

The Prophet (saw) said:

«تَكُونُ النُّبُوَّةُ فِيكُمْ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً عَاضاً، فَيَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ يَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ الله أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ مُلْكاً جَبْرِيّاً، فَتَكُونُ مَا شَاءَ اللَّهُ أَنْ تَكُونَ، ثُمَّ يَرْفَعُهَا إِذَا شَاءَ أَنْ يَرْفَعَهَا، ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّةِ، ثمَّ سَكَتَ»

“Prophethood will last with you as long as Allah wants it to last. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be hereditary rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be an oppressive rule, and it will last for as long as Allah wishes, then He will lift it if He wishes. Then there will be Khilafah according to the method of Prophethood.” Then he (saw) fell silent”.

This hadith shows that the Khilafah is coming soon, with the permission of Allah Almighty, as the forced rule (al-Mulk al-Jabri) is about to depart and turn away, and the signs of the dawn of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood has been evident and it is coming, and the haters will not be able to prevent its establishment despite the greatness of their intrigue.

It is the state whose citizens will be blessed with the justice and good care of Islam. Because it will be applied as it was applied during the era of the Rightly Guided Caliphs, and the light of Islam will be carried through conquers to destroy the physical barriers and save all humanity from the greed, oppression and criminality of Capitalism, to make the Deen of Allah dominate over all other religion (ways of life), on top of which the rotten Capitalism, Allah (swt) says:

[هُوَ الَّذِي أَرْسَلَ رَسُولَهُ بِالْهُدَى وَدِينِ الْحَقِّ لِيُظْهِرَهُ عَلَى الدِّينِ كُلِّهِ وَلَوْ كَرِهَ الْمُشْرِكُونَ]

“It is He Who has sent His Messenger (saw) with guidance and the religion of truth (Islam), to make it dominate over all other ways of life.” [At-Tauba:33].

And the Messenger of Allah (saw) said:

«لَيَبْلُغَنَّ هَذَا الْأَمْرُ مَا بَلَغَ اللَّيْلُ وَالنَّهَارُ، وَلَا يَتْرُكُ اللَّهُ بَيْتَ مَدَرٍ وَلَا وَبَرٍ إِلَّا أَدْخَلَهُ اللَّهُ هَذَا الدِّينَ بِعِزِّ عَزِيزٍ أَوْ بِذُلِّ ذَلِيلٍ، عِزّاً يُعِزُّ اللَّهُ بِهِ الْإِسْلَامَ وَذُلّاً يُذِلُّ اللَّهُ بِهِ الْكُفْرَ»

“This matter will reach all places reached by day (light) and night; Allah will not leave a house of mud or hair/fur, without making this Deen enter it, by the glory of a powerful or humiliation of the humiliated. A glory that Allah will give to Islam and humiliation He (swt) will give to the Kufr…”

We believe that the promise of our Lord is inevitably fulfilled. And we believe that the glad tiding of our Messenger is coming soon, Allah willing, as it is not a fantasy, a dream, or an impossible one, as some of them promote or claim.

O Muslims in the Land of Ash-Sham, the Abode of Islam:

The return of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood soon, Allah willing, will change the face of history and geography, as it will soon become the first state in the world, as Muslims have all the ingredients to lead the world again.

• How not, and Muslims embrace the great doctrine of Islam, and carry the ideology that was brought by the revelation from Allah Almighty?

• Their land is the largest in the world. As the area of ​​the Islamic countries is approximately 32 million sq. km.

• It is located in the heart of the world; spread over four continents, overlooking the most important seas, oceans and sea straits; Thus, controlling the most important sea, land and air passages of the world.

• The Islamic countries also enjoy enormous wealth and various natural resources that make them the top economy state in the world.

• Muslims, as a whole, constitute a great human wealth, in which the young group occupies a great position; Where the Muslim population is more than 1.5 billion Muslims.

• Muslims also have vast expertise in all sciences, including nuclear sciences and advanced technology.

All this makes the Islamic Ummah a nation capable and strongly qualified to lead the world again, and this is what terrifies the Kafir West, who made its vital cause preventing the return of the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, and is keen on colonizing the Islamic countries with various forms of colonialism, preserving its tools of traitors and agents, and trying to restore legitimacy for the fallen among them through its international conferences and decisions, and its deadly political solutions.

The Islamic Caliphate has been for many centuries the focus and highlight of the world. Rather, for many years it has been the master of the world, and it will return, relying upon its Lord, adhering to His rope as it was before, by the permission of Allah, glory be to Him.

Allah Almighty has ensured the support of this religion and the support of the sincere workers to establish His state, so that our Ummah will return as Allah Almighty wanted it to be, the best nation that was brought out to people, which depends not only on material capabilities, but mainly on the support and victory of Allah.

So, work eagerly, trust in Allah Almighty, and work with your brothers and sisters among the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, who are working to establish the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood, for it is the only way of our salvation and the source of our glory, our prosperity, and our victory in this world and the Hereafter.

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

22 Rajab 1442 – Sat, 6th March 2021

