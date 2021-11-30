The Jordanian Regime Continues to Consolidate the Pillars of the Jewish Entity with New Agreements

A public declaration of intent between Jordan, the UAE and the zionist entity was signed at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, 22/11/2021, to enter into a negotiating process to discuss the feasibility of a joint energy and water project. The declaration of intent was signed by the Jordan Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammed Al-Najjar, and the UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Al-Muhairi. And the zionist entity Energy Minister Karen Al-Harr, in the presence of US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry. (Al-Ghad, November 22, 2021).

The Minister of State for Information Affairs, the government’s spokesman, had denied, during morning radio statements, the happenings of the agreement, or even any government intentions to sign it. (Sawaleef website, 22/11/2021), However, the Ministry of Water issued a press statement on Monday evening, signing an agreement at Expo 2020 Dubai, to announce the intentions of Jordan, the UAE and the zionist entity to enter into a negotiating process to discuss the feasibility of a joint energy and water project. (Sawaleef website, 22/11/2021), which indicates that the government of the Jordanian regime has failed, out of apparent shame, in announcing a new crime of normalization with the Jewish entity in a shameful agreement that the ink of its predecessor has not dried by buying the stolen water from this monstrous entity.

The regime in Jordan has never hesitated to be the backer of the entity of the Jews who occupies the lands and sanctities of the Muslims. He is at the forefront and proactive in extending a helping hand to what establishes their core and prolongs their stay, even if this is at the expense of its interest – not to mention that it prioritizes the interest of this malign entity over the interest of the people of Jordan, ignoring all suggestions that distract it from dealing with the malign entity. Going beyond all the facts that appear before it, saying: These are losing deals, we have enough for us, the administrative problem, and other matters that stand in the way of these forbidden agreements. It skips all of this in order to achieve its goals in increasing and intensifying the bonds of its ropes with the occupation entity!

The regime in Jordan is also working to divert the compass of the Jordanian army by engaging it in military maneuvers and training with the Jewish entity, as it wants it to be a protective shield for its permanence in power and its role as a force in implementing the interests of the Kafir Western colonizer, not a force striving for the sake of Allah Almighty Alone!

This regime does not abide by the Book of Allah, and does not establish its rulings, the Almighty said in His Clear Revelation:

[لَّا تَجِدُ قَوْماً يُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ يُوَادُّونَ مَنْ حَادَّ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَلَوْ كَانُوا آبَاءَهُمْ أَوْ أَبْنَاءَهُمْ أَوْ إِخْوَانَهُمْ أَوْ عَشِيرَتَهُمْ]

“You will never find a people who ˹truly˺ believe in Allah and the Last Day loyal to those who defy Allah and His Messenger, even if they were their parents, children, siblings, or extended family.” [Al-Mujadila: 22]

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا لَا تَتَّخِذُوا عَدُوِّي وَعَدُوَّكُمْ أَوْلِيَاءَ تُلْقُونَ إِلَيْهِم بِالْمَوَدَّةِ وَقَدْ كَفَرُوا بِمَا جَاءَكُم مِّنَ الْحَقِّ]

“O believers! Do not take My enemies and yours as trusted allies, showing them affection even though they deny what has come to you of the truth.” [Al-Mumtahina:1].

What else would occur, after these agreements, of the affection of those who oppose Allah (swt) and His Messenger, and what comes after these agreements, and the recognition of the right of this entity to exist in the land of the Muslims, what would be after this of taking the occupied entity as a friend?

O People of Jordan:

One of the hardest things that has plagued the Islamic Ummah since the Khilafah (Caliphate) State was demolished and its pillars torn apart, its forces scattered and its resources plundered, is the subservience of the ruling regimes in the Muslim countries and their subordination and reliance in their rule to the colonial states and their patron, the Jewish entity, and the implementation of their projects of interests and empowerment, in their foreign policy and even in their internal affairs. They are dedicated racing to prove their competence in serving the Jews and those behind them from the British and American colonial powers.

The armies of the Ummah, including the army of Jordan, and the active forces loyal to it, must work to stop the state of separation between them and the Ummah, and take a heroic stance, consistent with its faith and religion, by standing in the side of the Ummah and its causes, and siding with it against every sinful aggressor, and against everyone who disrupts the righteous law of Allah (swt), this is Allah‘s obligation on the people of power in the Ummah, to establish Allah‘s rule, and to exert all their energies in protecting it, against those who stand in the way of the Ummah‘s project, which cherishes it, strengthens its arm, and raises it to Highness, not to help the unjust to injustice, and transgression of the limits of Allah!

Our Dear Ummah:

The existence of the occupying entity would not be ended by the regimes established by the Kafir colonizer, which is similar to it in its ruling to other than what Allah has revealed, and it does everything it can and all it has to establish it, as if it says: The survival of our regimes is dependent on the survival of the Jewish entity!

Only an entity that represents the reality of the Ummah, is based on its ideology, establishes its religion, and governs its law, can end this humiliation, decadence and shame, in an Islamic state whose army is a mujahid that fears nothing but Allah. A rightly guided Khalifah (caliph) preserves the Ummah’s wealth, defends its entity, defends its souls, and preserves its honor.