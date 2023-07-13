The Islamic Ummah Looks to its Military Commanders to Prevent the Burning of the Noble Quran

After strong public reaction, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for nationwide protests on 7 July 2023 to uphold the sanctity of the Holy Quran, and to demonstrate against the recent incident of its desecration in Sweden. The Swedish authorities crossed the redline yet again when it permitted the burning of Holy Quran on the blessed day of Eid ul Adha on June 28, 2023. German DW Newspaper reported that two men stood outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday and burned a Quran, following the go-ahead given by a Swedish court. This is not the first time that Noble Quran was burnt in Sweden. Earlier this year, a far-right Swedish politician and anti-Islam provocateur Rasmus Paludan burnt Noble Quran in front of Turkish embassy in Sweden under the protection of Swedish government.

The official reaction from Sweden and the West broadly has been predictable: Burning of noble Quran is freedom of speech and therefore these Western values will be protected in the face of Muslim anger. The head of crusader alliance NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on 29 June 2023 that he understood the emotion caused by the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden but urged for a compromise over Sweden’s accession to NATO.

The reaction from spineless and agent rulers of the lands of Muslims, then and now, had no effect on European crusaders. The halfhearted and meaningless condemnations issued by Muslim rulers is merely a routine. It is not even taken seriously by Islamic Ummah. Muslims have no hope from these rulers and so-called international community and its institutions like United Nations and Human Rights organizations. These are in fact protecting the abuse and disgrace of Islamic Aqeedah and give legal cover to brutal Western occupation and exploitation of Muslim lands.

The center of hope of the Ummah lies with the men of war. These are the men who can turn the tide in favor of Islam and Ummah in matter of hours, by mobilizing to establish the shield of Muslims, Khilafah (Caliphate). The Messenger of Allah (saw) saiid,

«إِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Indeed, the Khaleefah is a shield, from behind whom you fight and by whom you are protected.” [Muslim].

The Islamic Ummah is looking for a Saad ibn Muaz (ra) amongst its military commanders who will rise up and establish the shield of Islam, the Khilafah, that will avenge desecration of our Aqeedah and end our political and economic subjugation to the West. The mere announcement of the establishment of Khilafah will force these cowardly kuffar to scurry back into hiding. We can feel the anger of our brothers in armed forces of Pakistan just like other armies from Islamic lands. The time has now come to transform this anger and energy into practical action by granting Nussrah for the establishment of Khilafah.

O Sincere Military Officers of Pakistan’s armed forces!

Unchain yourself from shackles of these agent rulers and trample them on your way to raise this great Deen in authority and ruling. The Ummah is waiting to give all their material and emotional support if you move to protect Islamic Aqeedah. Above all, the Nasr of Allah (swt) is awaiting and who can stand in front of our Creator?

The kuffar have crossed all the redlines and the matter has boiled down to openly disrespecting Islamic sanctities like cartoons of our beloved Prophet (saw) and burning Noble Quran under the protection of Western governments. What else is required to motivate you from moving to protect Islamic Aqeedah and the Ummah?

Indeed, defending the sanctities requires a military response. Allah (swt) said,

[وَإِن نَّكَثُوا أَيْمَانَهُم مِّن بَعْدِ عَهْدِهِمْ وَطَعَنُوا فِي دِينِكُمْ فَقَاتِلُوا أَئِمَّةَ الْكُفْرِ ۙ إِنَّهُمْ لَا أَيْمَانَ لَهُمْ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَنتَهُونَ]

“But if they break their oaths, after making a pledge, and defame your Deen, then fight the champions of disbelief, who never honour their oaths, so perhaps they will desist.” [TMQ Surah At-Tawbah 9:12].

At Tabari said, وقدَحوا في دينكم الإسلام “And they abused your Deen, Islam.” Ibn Kathir said, من طعن في دين الإسلام أو ذكره بتنقص “Who defamed the Deen of Islam or mentioned it in disrespect.” Imam Qurtubi said, بالاستنقاص والحرب وغير ذلك “By disrespecting, war, and similar.”

The kafir West has taken an ideological stance which stems from their historic hatred and inferiority complex towards Islam. This is clash of civilizations which cannot be won by useless statements of agent Muslims rulers and token measures. Islam needs a state to defend itself and spread the enlightenment of Islam to the world. Come forth and provide your Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood that will counter the desecration of Aqeedah on the lines of Caliph Abdul Hameed II. His mere threat of Jihad against France and Britain forced their governments to abandon a blasphemous theatre play.

Muhammad Seljuk – Wilayah Pakistan