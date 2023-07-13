In the Face of the Increasing Waves of Irregular Migration, France has Turned Tunisia into a Land of Refuge

For the fifth time in a row, President Kais Saied renewed the call for holding a regional conference to discuss the issue of irregular migration and establish a joint package of measures to solve the crisis. He emphasized that Tunisia will not accept the settlement of migrants on its territory. The invitation to convene this regional conference, with the participation of concerned countries, was made through a telephone call with the French President, as stated in a press release issued by the Presidency of the Republic on 03/06/2023.

Indeed, Advisor to the President of Tunisia, Walid Al-Hajjam, affirmed during his intervention on Channel 9 on 22/05/2023, that the invitation to an international conference on irregular migration is a purely Tunisian idea and initiative, originating from the ideas of President Kais Saied.

While internationalizing the crisis is not a genius move worthy of praise, the idea of holding a conference on irregular migration was previously proposed by the Support Association for Minorities on March 6, 2023. This indicates that this idea has been simmering behind the scenes for some time, under the watchful eyes of colonial circles, only to be presented publicly as a purely Tunisian initiative.

In parallel with the preparations for the international conference, which was initially named a joint meeting and then regional conference, the Tunisia, Land of Refuge Association has spared no effort in developing several projects for the resettlement of Africans, with generous support from the French Development Agency (AFD), according to statements by the director of the association herself. It is worth mentioning that this association is the Tunisian branch of the French association France, Land of Refuge, which focuses on attracting and harnessing the potential of the African continent for its own benefit.

Thus, the evidence and indicators continue to accumulate day by day, confirming to everyone that the crisis of African migration through Tunisia is a manufactured crisis, as admitted by the president himself. The resettlement of Africans from coastal countries, Sub-Saharan Africa, Chad, and Sudan in this crumbling country is an imposed agenda on politically weak governments, in collusion with those who opened the doors for entry and transit. The human trafficking mentioned by the president is a highly capitalist industry and commodity. Who now believes that solutions come from the creators of crises and the exploiters of Africa’s wealth and the blood of its people? Who believes that aligning with the remnants of French colonialism will bring prosperity to these oppressed nations? And is there a fairer approach than returning to the laws of Allah or a stronger bond than Al-Aqeedah bond?

We, in the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia, affirm that there is no way out of the hellish grip of capitalism and its enslavement of peoples, nor the colonial policies that aim to turn the security forces and the army into guards and servants for the benefit of the West and its agendas. Our country is being turned into a sorting and sifting point for those crossing towards the African continent. There is no way out of this except by restoring the full authority of Islam and opening Tunisia to its regional environment within the embrace of the Ummah to which it belongs. It is the best Ummah brought forth for mankind, deserving to be the best nation by the permission of Allah. It is the promised Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate), a Khilafah that upholds the rights of its citizens and does not oppress them in the slightest, nor leaves them hungry and thirsty in the desert under scorching heat. Rather, it grants them their full rights, without any distinction between black and white except through Taqwah.

As for exporting our problems to the kuffar colonizer and involving them in our affairs, even in our security, and wrapping it up with empty rhetoric that neither nourishes nor satisfies hunger, it is political suicide in itself. It is further evidence of the corruption of the system in a crumbling state that is incapable of taking care of the affairs of its own people and providing for their basic needs, let alone taking care of the needs of those who come to it. Without a doubt, it is a sign of complete incompetence. Is there anyone who takes this into consideration?!

Allah (swt) says:

[ظَهَرَ الْفَسَادُ فِي الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ بِمَا كَسَبَتْ أَيْدِي النَّاسِ لِيُذِيقَهُم بَعْضَ الَّذِي عَمِلُوا لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ]

“Corruption has appeared throughout the land and sea by [reason of] what the hands of people have earned so He may let them taste part of [the consequence of] what they have done that perhaps they will return [to righteousness].” [Ar-Rum:41].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Tunisia

Press Release

24 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – Wednesday, 12th July 2023

No: 26 / 1444

(Translated)