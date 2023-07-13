Hadramout Needs a State that Upholds Islam, Not Self-Administration

In late June 2023, the President of the Presidential Council in Yemen, Rashad Al-Alimi, officially announced granting Hadramout Governorate self-administration and promised to generalize this experience to all governorates. In a televised speech broadcasted in Hadramout, he stated, “We agree with the governor that Hadramout will manage itself financially, administratively, and security-wise. If the experience succeeds, we will extend it to other governorates.”

Granting Hadramout self-administration is nothing more than a patch-up solution by the Presidential Council. It is mere rhetoric and an attempt to appease emotions after the despicable tone led by some who claim to be societal leaders in Hadramout due to the injustices inflicted upon the people there. While the people of the governorate suffer tremendously, witnessing the plundering of the country’s resources before their eyes and enduring hunger, poverty, and systematic torture in electricity and water services, the curtain is lifted on projects costing over one billion Saudi riyals for printing school books, establishing model schools, and reinforcing rural resilience!

The intense conflict in Hadramout, one of Yemen’s largest governorates, between Saudi Arabia, an agent of the United States, and the UAE, an agent of Britain, is not hidden from anyone. Last month, the formation of the National Hadramout Council was announced in Saudi Arabia, despite the fact that most of its members are followers of Britain. This council aims to counter the Transitional Council, funded by the UAE. Throughout this conflict, various factions are being formed, leaders are being supported through trips and hefty expenses, while the interests and concerns of the people are hardly considered. Hadramout, with its rich oil, mineral, and fish resources, does not need self-administration to deepen divisions and separate it from Yemen. It needs a caring state that cuts the hands of thieves instead of protecting them, puts an end to the organized injustice, plunder, and corruption that has afflicted the nation due to the implementation of capitalist principles, alleviates the suffering of the people, and implements comprehensive reforms to address their problems and needs.

The people of Yemen, including the people of Hadramout, and Muslims in general, suffer various forms of torment due to the puppet rulers. The policy of tearing apart adopted by Britain at times and America at other times, according to their interests, only weakens and fragments the Ummah. They try to present themselves as the solution by tearing them apart, but it is like someone drawing bread for the hungry! Iraq and Sudan are witnesses to the fire caused by these solutions, in addition to their violation of the Shar’i that imposes the unity of the Ummah.

The Islamic state alone is capable of providing a dignified life for all Muslims, preserving their wealth and distributing it equitably, and ensuring their rights without favoritism or bias. It is a state that nurtures, gives, and grants, without profiting from its citizens. It feeds the hungry, clothes the naked, and takes care of the young and old. Islam alone has the power to liberate humanity from the capitalist system and its afflictions that affect all of humanity. The return of Islam, represented by its state, the Khilafah (Caliphate), on the method of Prophethood, advocated by Hizb ut Tahrir, is near, by the permission of Allah.

[وَيَقُولُونَ مَتَى هُوَ قُلْ عَسَى أَن يَكُونَ قَرِيباً]

“Then they will nod their heads toward you and say, “When is that?” Say, “Perhaps it will be soon”” [Al-Isra:51].

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللهِ]

“And that day the believers will rejoice * in the victory of Allah” [Ar-Rum:4,5].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Yemen

Press Release

22 Dhu al-Hijjah 1444 – MOnday, 10th July 2023

No: HTY 1444 / 28

(Translated)