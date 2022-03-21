The Invitation of the President of the Invader Jewish Entity to Turkey is a Great Crime and Betrayal

In accordance with the invitation of president Erdogan, the president of so-called Israel Herzog arrived Ankara to hold official talks.

Comment:

The president of the occupying Jewish entity President Herzog, visited Turkey to hold official contacts. The visit took place by the invitation of President Erdogan. During the meeting, steps to be taken to develop cooperation between Turkey and “Israel” were held in which current regional and international issues were discussed.

Herzog, known with its terrorism, has been welcomed with a state ceremony as if he was not the invader. While the blood of the Aqsa and Gaza babies have not been dried out yet, Erdogan took warm pictures with the head of the terrorist.

Murderer Herzog, Kafir with its disgrace, the head of Jewish entity, was welcomed with red carpet treatment in Turkey. He stepped on the territory of Turkey with his feet smeared with the blood of our Palestinian Muslim brothers. Again with its bloody and dirty hands shook the hands of the Muslim leaders in Turkey.

However, the so-called President of the extortionate Jewish entity Herzog, which is also the representative of the bandit entity that bombed innocent children on the Gaza coast, massacred Muslims on the Mavi Marmara Ship like a pirate in the Mediterranean, came to Turkey with official invitation, held talks mainly with President Erdogan and the authorities like all these things never happened.

Likewise, Herzog, the President of the so-called “Israeli” state, who came to Turkey at the official invitation of President Erdogan, is a representative of the cowardly and despicable being who sets up barricades around him every year during Ramadan and prohibits Muslims from entering the Aqsa Mosque, prevents them from worshiping and bleeds the blessed month of Ramadan with different excuses every year. This person is no different from his predecessors, Netanyahu, Sharon and Peres.

But even more humiliating than this was that the Invading Jewish presence recited Surah Inshirah at President Erdogan’s group meeting before President Herzog set foot in Turkey with his dirty feet. However, a ruler who fears Allah should have recited this verse instead of Surah Inshirah:

﴿لَتَجِدَنَّ أَشَدَّ النَّاسِ عَدَاوَةً لِّلَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ الْيَهُودَ وَالَّذِينَ أَشْرَكُواْ﴾

“You will surely find the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers [to be] the Jews and those who associate others with Allah”[Al-Maidah: 82].

Not long ago, president Erdogan who uttered the following literary words “The steps that İsrael takes is not only because of 3 children issue. The state that knows best to kill infants is no doubt Israel. I mentioned this in Davos. They killed children at the beach. But humanity is only reckless. As long as I am on duty, I will not think any positivity with Israel. Quds is our redline” also welcomed the president of Israel with red carpets. In the same way, he made the blood of Muslims a subject of negotiation for the benefit of Americans and Jews. He sacrificed the Holy land to the policy of “normalization”.

Oh Erdogan!

It is no good for you to cooperate strategically with the obvious enemies of Islam and Muslims, yet it is evil.

Have the cries of women, the sobbing tears of children, the lamentations of those who have lost their loved ones, and the blood of martyrs never made your conscience ache when you welcomed them to our land?

Have you never been afraid of Allah while squeezing the bloody hands of the murderers while the blood of our brothers who were killed in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque had not dried up on their hands?

Then we approach you with the utterance of Prophet Muhammed (saw):

«إذَا لَمْ تَسْتَحِ فَاصْنَعْ مَا شِئْت»

“Indeed you aren’t ashamed, do whatever you want.”

Even we know that you’re not going to do it, we will tell you what to do:

What you need to do is not to welcome the murderers of Muslims and invade our lands, but to expel them.

Cancel all treason agreements signed with the Jews! Stop all relations with this so-called state “Israel” and make sanctions that will shake them up! Expel the ambassadors of the Jewish entity, consulates, and intelligence agencies from the country! Mobilize armies that will purge all Jews from the lands of Palestine to solve the problem on our land!

It is time to mobilize armies instead of incapable messages of condemnation.

Yılmaz ÇELİK