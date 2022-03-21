How Dare the Secular High Court of Karnataka give “Fatwa” regarding what Allah (swt) has Made Obligatory on Muslims!

O Muslims! Who else but the Khilafah (Caliphate) will protect the Rights and Honor of our Sisters?

Upholding a ban on the hijab (headscarf) for Muslim schoolgirls and teachers at academic institutions under the State government run by the extremist Hindutva Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Karnataka High Court ruled that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam! Surely, this would give legal precedence to persecute the Muslims of other States further; as if, this court order was given to punish the brave Muslims like our Sister Muskan who showed valor in front of the violent Hindutva mob by chanting “Allahu Akbar”, demonstrating her confidence in the Islamic creed.

O People! Whereas every Muslim knows that wearing hijab is an obligation in Islam, how can Ritu Raj, the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, a secular Hindu, dare to define whether the hijab is an essential practice in Islam? Earlier, the secular rulers, intellectuals and media worldwide hypocritically had supported the stance of our brave sister, Mushkan, to capture the popular opinion on the basis of their so-called hypocritical slogan of “freedom”, but they exposed their hypocrisy when they failed to criticize the court order that does not even fit with their so-called “religious freedom”. In fact, they are so vigilant in upholding the freedom of nakedness, but are as oblivious about the woman’s right to cover herself when it is an obligation by the Lord of the Universe.

O People! Hijab is a symbol of honor of our sisters and is a life-death issue for the Muslims. You know that when only one Muslim woman had her hijab forcefully removed by man from the Jewish tribe of Banu Qaynuqa, our beloved Prophet (saw) immediately sent an army against them and exiled the whole tribe from Medina. The “fatwa” by the Karnataka High Court banning the hijab is part of a continuing conspiracy by the Kafir imperialists’ puppet secular regimes to systematically wipe out the identity of Islam and Muslims from the subcontinent. The secular ruling class and intellectuals of this country are also involved in the same conspiracy. You know that our sisters in this country face similar oppression and ridicule from those of secular authority in government and other institutions, as well as the media.

O Muslims of Bangladesh and the Subcontinent! Even though the disbelieving Colonialist West forcefully divided our lands using their agent rulers, they failed to remove the strong bond of brotherhood amongst us. The Kafir Colonialists and their agents, the secular rulers of this subcontinent, are conspiring against Islam and Muslims because the whole of the Indian subcontinent is the land of the Muslims and the Muslims have ruled this subcontinent for a thousand years. The Muslims of this subcontinent are inextricably bound by Islam, blood and shared history. According to the glad tidings of the Prophet (saw), Hindustan will again come under Islamic rule.

The protection of Islam and Muslims should not be expected from the current secular ruling class, which is a puppet of the Kuffar. Only the Khaleefah (Caliph) is the guardian of the Muslims and the Khilafah (Caliphate) State will protect Islam and the Muslims. RasulAllah (saw) said,

«وَإِنَّمَا الْإِمَامُ جُنَّةٌ يُقَاتَلُ مِنْ وَرَائِهِ وَيُتَّقَى بِهِ»

“Verily the Imam is but a shield that is protected by and fought from behind” (Saheeh, Bukhari).

Therefore, it is an obligation (fard) to work to establish the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood in order to bring victory for our sisters who are struggling for their right and honor.

O the Descendants of Muhammad bin Qasim! O the Sincere Officers in the Bangladesh Military! Allah (swt) says,

[وَإِنْ اسْتَنصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمْ النَّصْرُ]

“And if they seek help of you for the religion, then you must help” [Al-Anfal: 72]. If an ordinary Muslim girl like Muskan can show such courage in defending Islam, it is not appropriate for you to remain silent in spite of your abilities. You must not forget that the Umayyad Khalifah (Caliph) Alwaleed bin Abd al-Malik mobilized a formidable army from Iraq under the leadership of the brave military general Muhammad bin Qasim al-Thaqafi upon the cries of Muslim women, who were oppressed by the tyrant Raja Dahir in Sindh, bringing an end to the rule of Raja Dahir Sen. Therefore, grant nussrah (material support) to the truthful party Hizb ut Tahrir that will reinstate the Khilafah State to return security to this Ummah once again and not tolerate the abuse of a single Muslim woman at the hands of the enemies of Islam. The upcoming Khilafah will let you chase out the new Raja Dahir, Hindutva Norendra Modi, and bring back India under the shade of the Khilafah by eliminating these artificial borders.

Abu Hurayra (ra) narrated,

«وَعَدَنَا رَسُولُ اللَّهِ ﷺ غَزْوَةَ الْهِنْدِ فَإِنْ أَدْرَكْتُهَا أُنْفِقْ فِيهَا نَفْسِي وَمَالِي فَإِنْ أُقْتَلْ كُنْتُ مِنْ أَفْضَلِ الشُّهَدَاءِ وَإِنْ أَرْجِعْ فَأَنَا أَبُو هُرَيْرَةَ الْمُحَرَّرُ»

“The Messenger (saw) promised us the conquest of India. If I was to come across that I will spend my soul and my wealth. If I am killed then I am among the best of martyrs, and if I return then I am Abu Hurayra the freed (from sin)”[Ahmad, An-Nisa’i, Al-Hakim].

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Bangladesh

Press Release

17 Sha’aban 1443 – Sunday, 20th march 2022

No: 15 / 1443