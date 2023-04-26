The International Community, Along With Islamic Countries, Abandon Sudan and Punish its People, Just as They Abandon Syria and Take Revenge Upon its People, Amongst Others

Foreign nations are rushing to get their citizens out of Sudan as rival military factions battle in the capital Khartoum where millions of residents are trapped inside their homes, many running low on water and food. The eruption of fighting on April 15 between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group has triggered a humanitarian crisis, killed at least 420 people and left behind charred tanks, gutted buildings and shops that have been looted and torched. As people attempted to flee the chaos over the weekend, foreign governments began landing aircraft and organising convoys in Khartoum to pull out their nationals. The United States said special forces using MH-47 Chinook helicopters swept into Sudan’s battle-stricken capital from a US base in Djibouti, spending just one hour on the ground to bring out fewer than 100 people. (Aljazeera.com)

Comment:

Indeed, the example of the international community is

[كَمَثَلِ الشَّيْطَانِ إِذْ قَالَ لِلْإِنْسَانِ اكْفُرْ فَلَمَّا كَفَرَ قَالَ إِنِّي بَرِيءٌ مِنْكَ إِنِّي أَخَافُ اللَّهَ رَبَّ الْعَالَمِينَ]

“They are like Satan when he lures someone to disbelieve. Then after they have done so, he will say ˹on Judgment Day˺, “I have absolutely nothing to do with you. I truly fear Allah—the Lord of all worlds.”” [TMQ Al-Hashr 59:16].

It is their way to involve people within crimes and then absolve themselves from them. This is just like what happened in Sudan, previously. The people of Sudan rebelled against the regime of al-Bashir, the American agent, and demanded his overthrow. This is similar to the Muslims in many Islamic countries. They then succeeded in overthrowing the oppressors over them. Then, the struggle of the Western kafir countries, and their allies, was against the revolution of the people of Sudan to thwart it. They did so through the so-called counter-revolutions and the agreement on the division of power, between the American agents represented, by the military, and the English agents represented by the organizations that joined the wave of the revolution, as the forces of freedom and change. Each side tries to pull the chessboard from under the feet of the other. Each side tries to remove the other from the political game and acquire a bigger slice of the political cake. The political machinations have been undertaken several times. However, neither side, neither the American nor the British, have been able to resolve the conflict in their favor. It seems that this time, the army is killing the people, massacring them, and burning the country, in order to restore the situation back to square one, to what it was before the revolution. This is as a hard reset of the system. Thus, the army can seize power for the benefit of the

Americans.

The undertaking by the countries of the world to withdraw their citizens from Sudan, including states with the Islamic world, such as Pakistan, Turkey and the Arab states, is their absolving themselves of all obligations to seize the hands of the criminals who burn the country and spill the sacred blood. It is obligatory upon the state of the so-called international community, if they really were friends of Sudan, as they claim, to prevent their agents, from the leaders of the army, from starting fires in the country. Whoever thinks that these criminals and murderers in Sudan act of their own accord and with their own will is wrong. Indeed, these mercenary murderers are motivated by the kafir colonialists, specifically America and Britain. They start these fires to seize the power and resources of a country, which is immensely rich in natural resources. They want to take revenge on the Muslim country of Sudan and its people, who rebelled against their secular system, secured by both Al-Bashir and the opposition.

Perhaps, the Muslim accepts the betrayal of the kafir colonialist of Sudan and its people. This is the same of all kufr and its people. However, he does not accept the betrayal of the Muslim of his Muslim brother. This is unless the Muslim is a hypocrite, like the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, and the President of Turkey, Erdogan and Sisi of neighboring Egypt al-Kanana (the Quiver), as well as the rest of the countries of the Arabs and Islam. They are only disposed towards the imitation of the kafir, the colonialists, in the withdrawal of the citizens. Why are they not compelled to force the criminal military leaders to stop destroying the sanctities of the Muslims?! We are fully aware that these rulers and leaders of the army in Sudan, have progressed from the stage of treachery, to the stage of gaining control over the Muslims. There is no good to be found in any ruler of the Western crusader alliance over the Muslims in Sudan, and other Muslim countries. Instead, each ruler is an evil from the evil ones, appointed by his masters, the devils of the West.

The obligation upon the Muslims has been increased. It demands nothing less than the removal of the rulers of the people, replacing them with a Khaleefah of the Muslims. It is the Khaleefah who will grant support to Islam and the Muslims in truth. It is obligatory on the sincere in the Sudanese armed forces is to seize the hands of their commanders, disobey their orders and overthrow them. They must give Nussrah to Hizb ut Tahrir to re-establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood in Sudan. They will thus turn the tables on the heads of those who plotted against Sudan and its people. May Allah (swt) be pleased with us.

Allah (swt) said,

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا لِلَّهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ يَحُولُ بَيْنَ الْمَرْءِ وَقَلْبِهِ وَأَنَّهُ إِلَيْهِ تُحْشَرُونَ * وَاتَّقُوا فِتْنَةً لَا تُصِيبَنَّ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا مِنْكُمْ خَاصَّةً وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ شَدِيدُ الْعِقَابِ]

“O believers! Respond to Allah and His Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life. And know that Allah stands between a person and their heart, and that to Him you will all be gathered.” [TMQ Surah Al-Anfaal 8:24].

Bilal al-Muhajir – Wilayah Pakistan