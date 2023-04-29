Muslim Women of Yemen are Left to be Eaten by the Stray Dogs Without the Khilafah

The BBC recently released an update on the situation of Yemeni women by recounting the story of Umm Adel, who lives in Sanaa. She explained that she has a daily struggle navigating the dangerous back streets to walk home as the area is ridden with starving wild dogs who attack people at random and are often infected with rabies. She is quoted as saying: “Every step I take, my heart is shaking because I’m afraid of the dogs attacking me…. There are no lights and all the houses are closed, so nobody would help me. I try to walk slowly and quietly so the dogs don’t hear me”.

She represents just one of the millions of women caught up in the 8 years of this proxy war waged by Saudi Arabia and Iran on behalf of their master America as one side, and the UAE on behalf of its master Britain as another party; and the two are fighting for influence and power in Yemen. The United Nations has called the country’s humanitarian crisis one of the worst in the world, with two-thirds of the population – around 21.6 million people – needing some form of aid in 2023. With so many men killed in the war, thousands of Muslim women are the head of the household struggling to make ends meet. The lawlessness and complete collapse of financial and social services has taken a heavy toll on the population, especially women and children.

In her small home, Umm Adel’s possessions are piled on the floor in the dirt, everything she owns is in bags, ready to be moved at a moment’s notice if she and her four children have to leave again. There’s no furniture, so the family sleeps on blankets on the ground. Food baskets handed out by charities are in short supply too. Umm Adel has only ever been given one parcel, although she’s tried to register herself to receive them many times.”I have to find wood to make a fire so I can cook rice,” she says. “Most of the food we eat is unripe, that’s all I can find. My son is unwell, he has spasms, and I can’t afford to buy him medicine either.”

How many more years do our sisters have to live eating leaves and unripe scraps from the earth and watch their children die from starvation and disease caused by this senseless war?!! How many more of our sisters are to be made widows or refugees due to proxy wars that threaten their lives, the lives of their children and their family and their livelihood? We reject their circumstances as an Ummah and we call upon all Muslims to raise their voices to say no more to this suffering! We call for an end to colonial interventions in our lands which use the Muslims as pawns in their political games who can be discarded and slaughtered at a whim based upon their political and economic interests of those countries! We fear the accounting of Allah (swt) Who obliges us to work for the return of the Khilafah (Caliphate) based on the method of the Prophethood which is the guardian and shield of the Muslims, so that all our Muslim sisters across the world are honoured and looked after as ordered by the Almighty (swt)!

[إِنَّمَا كَانَ قَوْلَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ إِذَا دُعُوا إِلَى اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ لِيَحْكُمَ بَيْنَهُمْ أَن يَقُولُوا سَمِعْنَا وَأَطَعْنَا وَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُفْلِحُونَ * وَمَن يُطِعِ اللَّهَ وَرَسُولَهُ وَيَخْشَ اللَّهَ وَيَتَّقْهِ فَأُوْلَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَائِزُونَ]

“The only statement of the (true) believers when they are called to Allah and His Messenger to judge between them is that they say, “We hear and we obey.” And those are the successful. And he who obeys Allah and His Messenger, and fears Allah, and is careful of (his duty to) Him, these it is that are the achievers.” [An-Nur: 51-52]

Women’s Section in The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir

Press Release

8 Shawwal 1444 – Friday, 28th April 2023

No: AH 035 1444