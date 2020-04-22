The Government “Wears” the Coronavirus Pandemic and Imposes a Complete Curfew to Pass the IMF Prescription and Crush the Remaining Poor People

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

The Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies decided to impose a complete curfew in Khartoum state, starting next Saturday for a period of three weeks. The decision comes against the background of the Federal Ministry of Health registering on Monday, 13/4/2020, ten new cases of Coronavirus, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 29. This decision comes against the background of two variables: the escalation of demonstrations against the transitional government, and the exacerbation of economic hardship, represented by the scarcity of fuel; gas, gasoline, and gasoline, and the scarcity of bread even after the government doubled its price, in addition to the exorbitant price increase and the collapse of the pound against other currencies.

We in Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Sudan wish to clarify the following facts:

First: The government played a major role in the spread of this epidemic in the country, for its interest. If from the beginning of the disease in the world, it tightened its grip on the borders of the country, isolated all arrivals for two weeks in specially designated places then released the healthy, and treated the injured, the epidemic would have not entered the country, but it did not do that! Instead it allowed those infected to enter, and when the disease appeared and started to spread, it began talking about its inability to contact 40% of those who crossed the country’s entry borders, and that the disease reached the stage of societal outbreak!!

Second: The treatment of the Coronavirus pandemic crisis is based on the method of the defunct system; taking solutions from the capitalist ideology, and the Western way of life, in the way of consumption and imitation, by making the idea of herd immunity the basis, mixing the diseased with the healthy person, and disrupting the lives of healthy people without looking at their affairs, without providing a decent living. The Messenger of Allah ﷺ said: «لاَ تُورِدُوا المُمْرِضَ عَلَى المُصِحِّ»، “Do not put a patient with a healthy person.”

All of this is indicative of failure, and the incompetence of these rulers to manage the affairs of the people.

Third: The correct solution for this epidemic is that which Islam has brought; that the state follows the disease from its inception, and works to limit the disease to its place of origin; and healthy people in other regions continue to work and produce. On the authority of Osama bin Zaid on the authority of the Prophet ﷺ he said: «إِذَا سَمِعْتُمْ بِالطَّاعُونِ بِأَرْضٍ فَلَا تَدْخُلُوهَا وَإِذَا وَقَعَ بِأَرْضٍ وَأَنْتُمْ بِهَا فَلَا تَخْرُجُوا مِنْهَا»، “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it; but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place.”

This type of quarantine in a nation that was ahead of all states. The state in Islam must limit the disease to its place, and its residents remain in it and others do not enter that area. The state carries its duty, since it is a state that cares for the affairs (of the people) and it fulfills its trust.

Fourth: The government wants to “wear” the Coronavirus pandemic to pass the criminal colonial project; to implement the prescription of the International Monetary Fund, which has the support of many of Qahta leaders, by raising the prices of fuel, bread, and electricity, which leads to a wave of catastrophic high prices, that the people of the country cannot bear, and they are the ones who suffer the multiplied price of goods during this transitional government! Also, the prices of commodities in April 2019, which were as follows: [a kilo of sugar was for 21 pounds, a kilo of flour for 35 pounds, a liter of oil for 80 pounds, and a wheat container was for 360 pounds], while the prices of these goods today are: [a kilo of sugar is for 90 pounds, a kilos of flour is 95 pounds, a liter of oil is 190 pounds, and wheat container is 1100 pounds]!

Fifth: What indicates that the government has the intention to exploit this pandemic to remove the so-called subsidies, is that it pre-empted the emergence of these ten new cases by issuing an emergency order No. (1) for the year 2020 on Sunday 12/04/2020, and the decision includes the punishment with a financial fine ranging from between 5 thousand to 20 thousand pounds against those who violate the ban! The government is also talking about adjusting the budget to include the lifting of subsidies!

Sixth: The Minister of Information mentioned that the complete curfew will be lifted for hours, to enable citizens to buy their needs, of course he talks about those who can afford to buy, but how many families depend on one bread winner working and earning a living on day by day basis. So if the breadwinner does not work for one day, then this means that there is no money to buy essentials, so how does the government want to imprison people?! Neither it fed them, nor did it allow them to continue their business! This is forbidden as according to the Prophet’s saying ﷺ «عُذِّبَتِ امْرَأَةٌ فِي هِرَّةٍ سَجَنَتْهَا حَتَّى مَاتَتْ فَدَخَلَتْ فِيهَا النَّارَ، لَا هِيَ أَطْعَمَتْهَا وَسَقَتْهَا، إِذْ حَبَسَتْهَا، وَلَا هِيَ تَرَكَتْهَا تَأْكُلُ مِنْ خَشَاشِ الْأَرْضِ» “A woman was punished on account of a cat which she held captive till it died. Hence, she entered the Hell-Fire due to (her mistreatment of) the cat. She did not feed it or give it water while she held it captive, nor did she let it out so that it may eat the things that creep on the earth.”

And for his ﷺ saying: «الْإِمَامُ رَاعٍ وَهُوَ مَسْئُولٌ عَنْ رَعِيَّتِهِ» “The Imam (ruler) is a guardian and is responsible for his subjects.”

There is no consolation in the government’s lies; saying that it has prepared to provide the pension of the poor during the complete ban! Up to this point, it has not solved the problem of those affected by the travel ban from drivers of travel vehicles and workers in this field!

O Our People in Sudan: Al-Haq (swt) says: أَوَلَا يَرَوْنَ أَنَّهُمْ يُفْتَنُونَ فِي كُلِّ عَامٍ مَّرَّةً أَوْ مَرَّتَيْنِ ثُمَّ لَا يَتُوبُونَ وَلَا هُمْ يَذَّكَّرُونَ “Do they not see that they are tried every year once or twice but then they do not repent nor do they remember?” [At-Tawba: 126]

It is better for us to repent to Allah and remember Him. We repent from the sin of neglecting this great obligation; the resumption of the Islamic way of life by establishing a Khilafah Rashida (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood, and we remember and learn from 99 years of ruling with other than Islam since the Khilafah was destroyed. What did we inherit from this unjust rule other than humiliation, poverty, and vulnerability. And we invite you to establish the Khilafah before we reach 100 years, so show Allah the good in yourselves, and roll up your sleeves (in action) for serious work.لِمِثْلِ هَذَا فَلْيَعْمَلِ الْعَامِلُونَ “For the like of this let the workers [on earth] work” [As-Saffat: 61].

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Sudan

21 Sha’ban 1441 AH

14/4/2020 CE