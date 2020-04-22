Islam will Lead the Global Change

Due to the spread of Coronavirus epidemic named COVID-19, which appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, the health, economic and financial systems of capitalist states collapsed, rulers and their failure to manage the crisis were exposed. Thus the epidemic revealed the brutality and decay of the capitalist system. The Coronavirus, like other epidemics, is a health problem that threatens public health and needs diagnoses and attempts to find the cure.

But the failure of capitalist states was not only in their inability to take medical measures and treatment, but also in their inability to put an end to the breakdown of their systems, which they boast about: social, health, economic, financial and security, and claim that they are developed and are perfect. Their main concern and only worry was the collapse of their capitalist system based on the exploitation of people and sucking their blood, and it was not to reduce accident and death rates or caring for public health.

The United States of America is the superpower that prides itself on its best-equipped hospitals in the world, its most advanced laboratories, its possession of the most powerful pharmaceutical companies. Its spending of more than $3.6 trillion annually in health care services (75% of which is devoted to the insurance and pharmaceutical sector) stood powerless in the face of this epidemic, and its health system collapsed. It became a dramatic scene . Added to this was the tragedy experienced by Italy, Spain, England and Germany, which 75% of their hospitals were searching for doctors and nurses. Thus, the health system became vulnerable to collapse after this pandemic in these countries, and these “civilized” capitalist countries were forced to abandon the slogans of freedom, democracy, human rights, freedom of movement, etc, which their policies were hiding behind, that burned their people with their fire, but rather the whole world, they are now stand helpless in front of this overpowering crisis, and yet they were unable to prevent the collapse of their social and economic system. As a result of the panic experienced by many Western countries, people moved to armament and looting of commercial centers. In addition, piracy of ships and merchandise began. There is no doubt that these matters will not only lead to powers and leaders losing their positions, but will also lead to an inevitable change that includes the entire global system. Western thinkers who are aware of this are already sounding the alarm.

O Muslims!

This is the situation of the Kufr colonial countries that encircled the whole world, controlled the continents, spread terror among people, occupied lands, exploited wealth, imposed their tyrannical regimes on oppressed people, and strangled societies with corruption, and this is the reality of its great power represented by the United States of America that was struck by paralysis in front of a small virus! You undoubtedly saw the greatness of the dominant Kufr states, the greatness of their armies, their strong economy and their superior industries! You have seen the priorities of the rulers of countries like Turkey and their counterparts, and their affection for the colonial countries and their alliances with them.

You saw how our political, military and economic capabilities were handed over to the organizations created by these countries, such as the United Nations, NATO and the International Monetary Fund, and how they rush to solicit help from them in every issue! And you saw their rush to China to buy test strips for the sake of their patients, at a time when they send what is in their hands to America, and how they sent their aid to the occupying Jewish entity and other kaffir states such as Armenia and England, and their people are left in misery! You saw how they direct their people to the banks’ swamps, and provide them with solutions of usurious loans in order to face the consequences of stopping business, in light of calls to close shops and stay at homes, and meeting their living needs and rents of their stores, homes and expenses from these loans!

O Rulers!

Have you not come to your senses yet and learn the lesson? And you, the people of power and influence, what are you waiting for inorder to make the disability of the colonial western countries in the political vacuum in the world order an opportunity for radical change? When do you return to your insight, and get rid of the illusions of your advisors whose insight were blinded by their Western masters, and they think that they will get out of this crisis in some way? Is it not time to listen to the words of Allah (swt): مَثَلُ ٱلَّذِينَ ٱتَّخَذُواْ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ أَوْلِيَآءَ كَمَثَلِ ٱلْعَنكَبُوتِ ٱتَّخَذَتْ بَيْتاً وَإِنَّ أَوْهَنَ ٱلْبُيُوتِ لَبَيْتُ ٱلْعَنكَبُوتِ لَوْ كَانُواْ يَعْلَمُونَ “The example of those who take allies other than Allah is like that of the spider who takes a home. And indeed, the weakest of homes is the home of the spider, if they only knew” [Al-Ankabut: 41].

O Muslims!

You should have no doubts that colonial capitalism’s weakness has been exposed and its nakedness is revealed, and there are established conclusive evidence of its cruelty and mercilessness. and the greed of its leaders is exposed, and it entered the process of collapse. And the world today is in a new process of change, and there is no alternative but Islam. If this is the case, are you, O Muslims, ready to resume the Islamic way life again? Are you ready to work with Hizb ut Tahrir in order to establish the Khilafah Rashida State (rightly guided Caliphate) that the Messenger ﷺ of Allah has left as a trust to his companions, may Allah be pleased with them all? Are you ready to write history, offer your life for the sake of Islam and work to save the world from the darkness of Kufr (disbelief) to the light of Islam, and to live in light of Islam’s justice, prosperity, and tranquility?

لِمِثْلِ هَذَا فَلْيَعْمَلِ الْعَامِلُونَ

“For the like of this let the workers [on earth] work” [As-Saffat: 61]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Friday, 24th Sha'ban 1441 AH

17/04/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 13