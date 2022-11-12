The Future is Definitely for Islam and Not for the Secular Republic!

The Republic, the system of Kufr, was proclaimed on October 29, 1923. At that time, those who were known for their willingness to stand against our glorious history, the sacred values of Islam, and the unity and strength of the Ummah, cooperated with Britain and all the Western colonial Kuffar against the Uthmani Khilafah (Ottoman Caliphate), and abolished the Khilafah and stabbed Muslims in the back during a short period of no more than 4 months after the declaration of the Republic.

And just like that; these 99 years, which have gone through misery, ignorance, cruelty, harm, chaos and turmoil, are a black century for all Muslims living in Muslim countries, especially in Turkey. Where Muslims and all humankind in this century have been deprived of the rulings of Islam, its might, its honor, its mercy, its blessing, its greatness and its justice. Because the owners of this new system, with the declaration of the republic and the abolition of the Khilafah, destroyed the authority of the Ottomans and targeted the unity of the Ummah. By banning the Arabic language, the language of the Qur’an, they broke off Muslims’ connection with Islam, and attacked the values of Islam and Muslims. They also imposed the law of hat and dress on Muslims and hung those who opposed them on the gallows. They also closed schools and knowledge (ilm) assemblies and prevented the teaching of the Qur’an. And they turned mosques into stables and made the call to prayer in Turkish.

Rulers who have forgotten all the evil that the Republic has done to Islam and Muslims are praising it today. They say they will continue to work to protect and promote republican revolutions, which they see as gains. AKP spokesperson Omer Celik said, “Our republic and democracy are among our greatest achievements in the great history of our Ummah. And the Republic of Turkey will forever be a contributor.” As for President Erdogan, he said: “We are preparing for the 100th anniversary of our republic with passion, enthusiasm and great excitement.” Unfortunately, the rulers are trying to legitimize and justify the main culprits in the eyes of Muslims by blaming 100 years of backwardness, poverty and dependence on foreigners, not on the republican system and its founders, but on their current political opponents with a new campaign they call “Turkey’s Century”. Thus, they want to leave the Turkish people in the dark corridors of the Republic for another century.

O Muslims: The Western Kuffar who destroyed the Khilafah ruled in our countries for many years with their appointed leaders, and the puppet dictators who cooperated with them. They called these governments various names, some of which are kingdom and some are republic. At other times they were called civilian and sometimes military governments. However, Turkey or other Islamic countries cannot give more direction to this geography with the republic, kingdom or dictatorial regimes because Muslims now desire a system that protects them and brings them prosperity and peace.

O Muslims: Do you not want to regain the strength that your ancestors lost 100 years ago? Wouldn’t you like to use Islam and the Khilafah to get rid of the gloom of the 100-year-old republic? Do you not want to live in a just and peaceful country? Do you not want to have a ruler who distributes fairly, and does not take from the poor and give to the rich?

O Muslims: The future is definitely for Islam, not for a secular republic. Do you not want to witness the century of Islam after the end of the century of capitalism? Do you not want to be one of the founders of the Khilafah Rashidah (Rightly Guided Caliphate) that will leave its mark on this century? So do not stand idly by, and strive for the establishment of the Khilafah, the promise of Allah the Almighty, and the glad tidings of His Messenger, peace be upon him!

[وَفِي ذَٰلِكَ فَلْيَتَنَافَسِ الْمُتَنَافِسُونَ]

“So for this let the competitors compete.” [TMQ Al-Mutaffifin:26]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Turkey

Press Release

3 Rabi’ II 1444 – Friday 28th October 2022

(Translated)