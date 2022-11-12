Daraa is Again between the Anvil of the Criminal Regime and the Hammer of the Reconciliation Groups

The city of Jasim was besieged in August of 2022. The pretext for that was the presence of ISIS elements in the city. The city was later stormed in October; many were killed during the raid. Before that, the city of Tafas witnessed the same scenario, and the criminal regime tried to storm it and sow discord among its residents. Today, the city of Daraa is returning to the forefront again, using the same pretext, with the same distorted scenario, and in the same manner that was used in the cities of Tafas and Jasim.

The direct objective of these actions and this cunning is the criminal regime’s attempt to sow discord among the sons of Hawran and turn them against each other so that it can regain control over the cities and towns of Hawran again. It will only be able to do that by eliminating the sincere people who did not submit to the reconciliation agreement, and who refuse the forces of the criminal regime and its intelligence agents to enter the towns and cities of Hawran. The pretext for this is present; it is taking advantage of the presence of some former members of the Islamic State organization (ISIS) to get rid of everyone who stands in the way of his plans. But due to its disability, it plots conspiracies and offers temptations to use some reconciliation groups (the auxiliary groups of military security) in order to eliminate those who reject the control of the criminal regime and who confront its conspiracies.

O Muslims in the blessed land of Ash-Sham in general and our people in Hawran in particular:

The criminal regime, after it failed in all its attempts after the ominous agreement signed by the leaders of the factional system, is now striving hard to end any revolutionary movement inside the towns and villages of Hawran, and to impose its control again, this time not directly in his hand, but by striking your sons are against each other, and creating disputes among you with the aim of dividing you, and creating the rift between your fabric that previously helped you to withstand and stand up to its many campaigns.

It has previously excelled in many intelligence works, and it has enlisted many who helped it achieve the action it seeks. So, beware of falling into the same trap and be vigilant and wary of this criminal and cunning regime.

And know that whoever reconciled with Al-Assad and who is working under his banner will not be concerned of your safety or the safety of your children and lands, as he falsely claims, so is the wolf entrusted with the sheep?

You now can see that today the one who “cleanses” Hawran, as he claims, is the one who signed its surrender, and he himself is the one who conspired with the conspiring countries in order to abort Ash-Sham’s revolution in its cradle.

O People of Hawran: Be as we have always witnessed you to be, for you are the cradle of the revolution, its shield, its impenetrable fortress, and the rock against which all conspiracies are broken. Beware of falling into the trap of the criminal regime’s intelligence services, and being drawn into a fight that will generate resentments and grudges that the criminal regime works to sow through its arms. So, beware of its tools that have been exposed during the past years, and return as one body, and direct your children to stand in the face of the criminal regime and its allied groups, to be in the side of the sincere among your brothers and your people, and let our goal be to please Allah (swt) and support His Deen.

[هَذَا بَصَائِرُ مِن رَّبِّكُمْ وَهُدًى وَرَحْمَةٌ لِّقَوْمٍ يُؤْمِنُونَ]

“This [Qur’an] is enlightenment from your Lord and guidance and mercy for a people who believe.” [Al-A’raf: 206]

Ahmad Abdul Wahhab

Head of the Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Syria

Press Release

10 Rabi’ II 1444 – Friday, 4th November 2022

No: 07 / 1444

(Translated)