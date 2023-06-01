The Destruction of an Entire Generation of Yemeni Children is one of the Disasters of the International Conflict, caused by Local and Regional Agents under the Sponsorship of Colonial Powers

A report by the United Nations on May 26, 2023, stated that half a million children in areas controlled by the internationally recognized Yemeni government are facing the imminent danger of severe malnutrition during the current year of 2023. This was mentioned in a joint statement issued by three UN agencies: UNICEF, FAO, and WFP. The three UN agencies warned of the escalating situation’s impact on Yemeni children and stated that “with the continued deterioration of the severe malnutrition situation in the southern provinces” it is expected that around 500,000 children will suffer from severe malnutrition this year. They also added that “estimates indicate that a quarter of a million pregnant and lactating women will suffer from severe malnutrition” during the same period. (Anadolu Agency).

One of the greatest calamities that befell the people of Yemen is the absence of an Islamic Dawlah (state) and the rule based on what Allah has revealed, making them prey to the colonial kafir. They have suffered from poverty, accompanied by malnutrition, lack of medicine, the spread of diseases and epidemics, the prevalence of crime, the collapse of basic services such as education, healthcare, electricity, water, and roads, as well as the deterioration of the economy. All of this despite the immense wealth and abundant resources Yemen possesses. It is due to the continuation of the war waged by the puppets for more than eight years, serving their masters, America and Britain, with no concern for the lives and well-being of the people or serving their interests. The governments in the north and south are only interested in unjustly collecting money from the people. The people of Yemen today suffer in every sense of the word.

These successive crises have had a profound impact on the next generation, which has suffered from severe malnutrition. Malnutrition in the first two years of life is a major cause of death among children, and it should be noted that children experiencing malnutrition face health problems during growth and have lower academic achievement. Moreover, these children tend to be smaller in size, as victims of malnutrition lack the ability to perform the tasks necessary to obtain food or earn a living for basic needs and access sufficient education. This means that the next generation will be a generation with poor health, unproductive, and dependent on others. Do people realize the magnitude of this crisis?!

The people of Yemen have found themselves caught between three vices: Firstly, major capitalist colonial powers that are only concerned with eliminating the Islamic Ummah, competing for influence in our country, and plundering our resources, namely the United States and Britain. Secondly, regional countries that align with the colonial powers, namely Saudi Arabia and Iran, with the United Arab Emirates being a close ally of Britain. And thirdly, there are puppet rulers and leaders. The first group is scattered between Aden, Ma’rib, Hadramawt, the western coast, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Cairo, and Ankara hotels. The second group is concentrated in the north and some areas of the central region, along with universities and institutes in Tehran and the southern suburbs.

As for the United Nations and its organizations, they only care about counting the dead and the sick and achieving other objectives that bring nothing but misery and suffering to the people of Yemen. This on-going war in Yemen is the creation of two countries, the United States and Britain, both of which are members of the UN. They played no role in stopping the war; rather, they worked to fuel the conflict and implement their colonial plans, ensuring that the country remains subservient to the Western kafir through their hands and organizations. The most prominent of these organizations is the one issuing this report mentioned in the statement’s introduction. Through the World Food Programme, they delivered aid and food rations – some of which are unfit for human consumption – to conflict areas to appease public outrage over the futile war. These aid supplies are distributed through the instruments of conflict to buy loyalty by exploiting people’s needs. As for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), it continued its programs of family planning and population control, working to limit population growth, complementing the casualties of war and the deaths caused by diseases. Through the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), they eliminated local indigenous seeds and imported genetically modified seeds across borders, among other crimes. One notable example is the distribution of sheep infected with diseases, which transmitted the illness to people’s sheep.

O Our People of Yemen: The radical solution lies in working with us to establish a state that implements Islam. By this state, the hand of the colonial Kafir and its tools will be cut off, and it will take charge of affairs as commanded by Allah. This includes the distribution of wealth and benefits to all individuals, providing basic needs such as food, drink, and shelter for every person, enabling them to satisfy their higher needs, and fulfilling the needs of society and more. Above all, this will allow people to live in a manner that pleases Allah. We do not speak of this as a flight of fancy, but rather we have prepared and nourished the path with a comprehensive vision for this forthcoming state. Following is the link to The Islamic State book prepared by Hizb ut Tahrir, which contains (between pages 240 and 282) A Draft Constitution of the Islamic State which aims to build a state and generation that breaks free from the shackles of subservience.

Allah (swt) says:

[فَإِن تَنَازَعْتُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ فَرُدُّوهُ إِلَى اللهِ وَالرَّسُولِ]

“And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger” [An-Nisa:59].

The second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood, is the only way to restore governance based on Islam and to rescue the people of Yemen and the world from their current state. Join those who are working towards its establishment.

