Australia to Host the Butcher of Gujarat, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Australia is set to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a three-day visit starting today. This is Modi’s second visit to Australia since he was first welcomed in 2014.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a Media Release issued today: “I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”

He also went on to articulate the primary purpose of such a visit when he stated: “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together we have an important role to play in supporting this vision.”

Hizb ut Tahrir / Australia would like to state the following:

1. Narendra Modi was brought to power on the back of Muslim pogroms orchestrated in Gujarat in 2002, that later spread across India and expanded after his ascension to power. Modi was rewarded for his anti-Muslim policies by subsequently being supported and embraced by countries like Australia.

2. Australia’s embrace of India under Modi is driven primarily in response to the desire to maintain American hegemony in the Asia Pacific, as part of America’s multifaceted efforts aimed at confronting Chinese ascendancy in the region.

3. Modi’s crimes against Muslims in India are equally reprehensible as China’s crimes against Muslims in East Turkestan. The fact Australia is ready to embrace both countries for economic and political imperatives demonstrates not only how indispensable Muslim lives are to Australia, but how consistently indifferent Australia has always been to Muslim suffering as a result of its own policies or the policies of its friendly countries.

4. Modi’s visit to Australia is a slap in the face to all Muslims, who collectively grieve the crimes committed against their brethren in India, and lays bare the hollow claims of mutual respect that is so often extolled under Australia’s claim to a successful multiculturalism.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Australia

Press Release

2 Dhu al-Qi’dah 1444 – Monday, 22nd May 2023

No: 03 / 1444