Hayat Washington said on its website, Monday, 22/5/2023, that the local Nigerian media reported that the National Service Projects Agency of the Egyptian Ministry of Defense intends to invest in the agricultural sector in Ogun state (west). According to the Remo TV website, the executive governor of the state, Dabo Abiodun, received a number of officials of the Egyptian National Service Projects Agency, and held a meeting with them in the city of Abeokuta, the state capital. The governor announced in a post on his Twitter account that officials of the Egyptian National Public Service have expressed their willingness to invest in the agricultural sector in the state. According to the site, the head of the Egyptian delegation, Major General Walid Morsi, said that the device will focus on growing (profitable) food and cash crops that will be exported to their homeland and other parts of the world.

Away from the feasibility of these investments and why they are not established in Egypt, even if they appear to be logical questions, the real research that we must look at in this news is the role of the armies and their real work, and what is the purpose behind what the regime gives to the army in terms of advantages that the capitalists themselves have narrowed down and pushed the International Monetary Fund to intervene to force it. To remove the army from the economy, which it has not done so far and probably will not do in the near term due to the seriousness of the matter and the loss of loyalty of the army commanders who support Sisi in ruling Egypt.

The purpose of the regime behind granting these privileges to the army commanders is to ensure their loyalty and line up behind it in the face of any possible movement of the people of Egypt as a result of the disastrous policies it applies to them and the decisions it imposes or forces them to do, such as the displacement of some Egyptians from their homes, as is happening in Sinai or forcing them to sell and abandon them, as happened in the Maspero Triangle and is happening in Al-Warraq and others, and as will happen in any area that the regime deems fit for investment. These policies, with the application of capitalism, which no longer gives and does not have solutions to people’s problems, has made the crises exacerbate in a catastrophic size, until people’s collection of their daily sustenance only is considered heroic these days, and with the continuation of policies whose results are known before their implementation, and we do not know how people bear their consequences, the matter warns of an explosion. A resounding response that is only delayed by people not seeing a real alternative to this system, which is truly capable of treating their problems.

Therefore, we can say that these privileges are a bribe in reality, by which the regime blinds the eyes and hearts of the army leaders and those behind them from their real role in protecting the people from its encroachment, and working to achieve their aspiration for a truly decent life that cannot be achieved under capitalism and its tools of agent rulers and cannot be achieved except with an alternative system of the same kind as people’s Aqeedah (creed) and carrying real solutions to their problems, which is only available in the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State on the method of the Prophethood.

The real role of the armies is not to enter into the economy, industry, or agriculture, and their role is to protect the frontiers, preserve the state, safeguard its Aqeedah, and carry Islam to the world with dawah and jihad, and accordingly, the army of Egypt does not play its role, in contrast to the fact that the privileges granted to it in reality must be granted to all people, so there are no taxes or custom taxes and the land is given to people and owned by them through cultivating the land, and the state does not collect a price from them, for this is what the Sharia has imposed on the Islamic state.

O Sincere Ones in the Kinana Army: What the regime gives you will not enrich you and will not benefit you, rather it will lead you to destruction and will make you accomplices in his crime before Allah Almighty, so do not accept it and the word of the core, and by Allah, you have rights that the regime robs you of much greater than what it gives you. It is good, and seek the good from Allah with victory for His religion that uproots this system of slavery from your necks and puts the rule in the hands of the sincere working to implement Islam and establish the second Khilafah Rashida.

[وَالَّذِينَ آمَنُواْ وَهَاجَرُواْ وَجَاهَدُواْ فِي سَبِيلِ اللهِ وَالَّذِينَ آوَواْ وَّنَصَرُواْ أُولَئِكَ هُمُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ حَقّاً لَّهُم مَّغْفِرَةٌ وَرِزْقٌ كَرِيمٌ]

“Those who believed, migrated, and struggled in the cause of Allah, and those who gave ˹them˺ shelter and help, they are the true believers. They will have forgiveness and an honourable provision.” [TMQ Al-Anfal:74]

