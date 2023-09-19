The Dayton Authority in Ramallah and the Lebanese Authority Are Moving Within an American Agenda to Dismantle and Liquidate the Camps File!

Since the beginning of the events in Ain al-Hilweh camp in late July 2023, Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah of Lebanon issued a leaflet on 31/7/2023 entitled: “A Regional Situation, Demarcating the Land Borders! Laying the Groundwork in Ain al-Hilweh Camp for Battles and Security Operations” Among what was mentioned in it is that “The decision was made to consolidate the scattered elements of Fatah movement within the camps and to restore control to the Dayton Authority, which holds the “sacred” security coordination, over the camps. This is being done with figures who pledge complete loyalty to this authority, which is clearly aligned with America”.

The party indicated in its statement that there is a political decision by the Lebanese Authority that prevents the intervention of the Lebanese security forces to stop the battle, the statement stated:“The Lebanese security forces, known for their intervention to halt the clashes within hours, are seen allowing the situation to escalate to its fullest extent. This is accompanied by political attempts that fall short of addressing the gravity of the situation. This raises doubts about the nature of Majed Faraj’s visit, his meetings, and what was discussed during them”.

These renewed events in Ain al-Hilweh camp on Thursday night, 7/9/2023, are confirming what the party believed more than a month ago. It has been confirmed that the Lebanese Authority is involved in what is happening inside the camp today. Otherwise, how can we explain the Lebanese Authority facilitating of the entry of modern heavy weapons into the camp for the benefit of one of the parties to the fighting represented by the Dayton Authority and its arms, National Security and the Fatah movement, and the transfer of elements from the rest of the camps in full view of this Authority? Although it prohibits the entry of a bag of cement for repair or construction operations except with a security permit that is difficult to obtain! How can we also explain the silence of this Authority regarding what is happening and its failure to give the green light to the security forces to impose a ceasefire, until the moment of writing this statement. This despite the targeting of two Lebanese army centres in the vicinity of the camp and the injury of soldiers, some of whom were seriously injured on the night of 11/9/2023?!

What is certain and the reality on the ground is that the Dayton Authority in Ramallah has implemented this plan through its military arm in the camp, its National Security Service, and through the Fatah movement, the main faction in this Authority! Note that we have previously warned the leaders of that movement about what the Dayton Authority, which sold Palestine, sold the cause, and handed over its Authority to America and the Jews! However, there is an insistence among some of these leaders on not referring to the law Allah (swt) regarding the prohibition of (shedding) blood, and not obeying the language of reason!

Therefore, the events have become clear to everyone, young and old, in the camp and outside it, that what is happening is a malicious conspiracy, whose goal is to dismantle and liquidate the camp file according to the American political decision to demarcate the Lebanese land border with the Jewish entity that is usurping the blessed land of Palestine! And to end the state of hostility between the Jewish entity and Lebanon! Otherwise, is it from Shariah or rationale to destroy entire neighbourhoods under the pretext of bringing in suspects?! Unless this is the desired project, systematic destruction, which was initiated by one party, and in which other parties followed through without guidance!

To our People in Ain al-Hilweh camp, we say:

What is happening to you today is a clear trend in the political situation in the region, the first of which is the continued end of any military situation that still poses a threat, even if only a slight one, to the Jewish entity and to the regimes that protect the Jewish entity from its sides. The second, is the continuation of the announced cases of normalization with the Jewish entity, especially after Lebanon was put on the path to normalization since the completion of the demarcation of the maritime borders and now the land borders! The US President’s Advisor for Global Energy Security, Amos Hochstein’s visit, on 30/7/2023, is not far from us, in which he confirmed: “The possibility of working now on the issue of demarcating land borders”! That visit coincided with the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Amir–Abdollahian on 30/7/2023! In order for the picture to be complete for all parties, especially the Iran Party and those who claim resistance and opposition, regarding the features of land demarcation, including the necessity of dismantling and liquidating the situation of the camps in Lebanon, especially in its south, in line with the interests of gas and oil companies!

O People of Lebanon in general, and Muslims in particular:

The cronies of the Lebanese Authority are driven by America, some of them directly and others indirectly. They do not care about your security or your livelihood except to the extent that keeps the “Lebanon Farm” a weak entity that provides for their well-being. They are those who sold their Deen for their world and the world of your enemies, at the expense of your livelihood, that of your children, and the pride of this country and its people.

Therefore, do not expect anything but the worst from them, do not be deceived by their statements attacking the Jews or America. We have seen them declare (statements) against banks, for example, and so far not a single bank has been closed. We saw their statements regarding the bombing of the Beirut port, so they divided themselves as “for and against” and the issue was liquidated in a malicious play! This is what they do with the Ain al-Hilweh camp. They fuel the tools of conflict and fan the fire of strife inside the camp, despite the shells falling on the heads of people in the Ain al-Hilweh camp and its vicinity.

This is the condition of Muslims today in the east and west of the earth: conspiracies, bloodshed, displacement and humiliation, since the fall of the Islamic state and our colonization by the kaffir West. We will not have a true and honest existence until we restore our first path again in an Islamic state, a Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of Prophethood. The state, which is the true custodian of the affairs of those who hold its citizenship, whether Muslims or others. It provides them with a decent means of living, preserves their blood, protects their honour, and restores their sanctities. We ask Allah (swt), who responds to the prayers of those in need, that this will happen soon.

[أَمَّن يُجِيبُ الْمُضْطَرَّ إِذَا دَعَاهُ وَيَكْشِفُ السُّوءَ وَيَجْعَلُكُمْ خُلَفَاءَ الْأَرْضِ أَإِلَهٌ مَّعَ اللهِ قَلِيلاً مَّا تَذَكَّرُونَ]

“Is He [not best] who responds to the desperate one when he calls upon Him and removes evil and makes you inheritors of the earth?1 Is there a deity with Allāh? Little do you remember” [An-Naml: 62].