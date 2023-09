Rabi al-Awwal is one of the most significant months in Human history, because humanity was blessed by the birth of the Prophet (saw) during this month.

The Seal of the Prophets to take humanity from the darkness of ignorance and oppression into the light of Tawhid, justice and true peace.

His birth was ‘a mercy to the worlds’

[وَمَآ أَرْسَلْنَـٰكَ إِلَّا رَحْمَةًۭ لِّلْعَـٰلَمِينَ]

(21:107)

Saturday, 01 Rabi al-Awwal 1445 AH – 16 September 2023 CE

Hizb ut Tahrir Britain