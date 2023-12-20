The Cursed War in Sudan is Expanding, and will only be Halted by the Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of the Prophethood

The war ignited by America has entered its ninth month between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, resulting in nothing but loss of lives, violation of dignity, looting of property, destruction, and suffering. The Preparatory Committee of the Sudanese Doctors’ Union stated that hundreds of thousands of displaced patients are facing an uncertain fate in Wad Madani in Al Jazirah State. (Al-Sharq, December 17, 2023).

The contenders for power in Sudan, who have traded their religion for worldly gains, are waiting for instructions from America to complete its poisonous plan, which involves its exclusive control over Sudan’s government and the fragmentation of what remains of it by the hands of its own sons!

The field developments of the war over the past three days, expanding into the state of Al-Jazira, where more than half a million citizens have been displaced, and the threat to its capital, Wad Madani, and other cities, have turned into a comprehensive war that spares nothing. It continues to rage in Khartoum, in large parts of Kordofan, Darfur, and now in the central region; in Al-Jazira, where Khartoum’s displaced have sought refuge, and in places like the Tumbol Market and others.

This war, described by al-Burhan as futile, and characterized by Hemeti as a situation where the winner is a loser, continues. The targeting of women, elders, and children intensifies with artillery shelling and aerial bombardment in various residential areas, claiming the lives of innocent people who are only victims in a country manipulated as puppets by the hands of America, executing its plan known as the limits of blood.

And we, in the Women’s Section of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, affirm the following:

First: We hold the forces participating in the fighting from both sides and the groups associated with them fully criminally, ethically, and politically responsible for any actions that violate the lives of women and children or the safety of the property and lives of citizens. We pledge to hold them accountable promptly and immediately upon the establishment of the second Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood.

Second: The imperative need to stop this cursed war and put an end to the violations associated with it, including killing, displacement, country destruction, and the devastation of homes.

Third: We address the people of nobility and courage, and everyone with a spark of faith in their hearts, especially our sons in the armed forces, to put an end to this tyrannical rule associated with the colonial kuffar by supporting Hizb ut Tahrir, which strives, along with the Ummah, to restore Islamic life by establishing the Khilafah Rashidah on the method of the Prophethood. This will ensure justice, hold accountable those who ignite prohibited wars and conflicts, and eliminate violations of sanctities. The Khilafah transforms the course of wars from a deadly cycle into a jihad in the path of Allah, supporting the oppressed, liberating sacred lands, and inviting people to the religion of Allah in multitudes, achieving a great victory.

Official Spokeswoman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

4 Jumada I 1445 – Sunday, 17th December 2023

No: 07 / 1445

(Translated)