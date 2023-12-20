The Alarm of Change Awakened the Ummah from its Slumber Don’t Be Submissive to the Rulers of Subservience

Thus, the Jews aggression continues in its killing and destruction against the people of Gaza. It receives no condemnation from what is called the ‘humanitarian community’ because the victims are Muslims and because their cause is an Islamic one. Nevertheless, the heroic mujahideen in Palestine persistently demonstrate determination, manoeuvring, resilience, and combativeness, resisting the arsenal loaded with the latest killing and destruction machines provided by the kufar colonial powers to the cowardly Jewish entity. While the Muslim rulers across the world, whether nearby or beyond, remain deaf, dumb, and blind, not seeing or hearing, but rather observing the extensive destruction that occurred. Even the wounded are buried in hospitals with bulldozers. The rulers are preoccupied with jumping between the kufar countries and international organizations controlled by the colonial kufar. Their stance demands speeding up the mission of the Jewish entity in destroying the resilient Gaza, avoiding shame and disgrace that embarrass them before their people due to the delay in achieving a ceasefire. Indeed, the calamity of Muslims lies in their rulers who prevent their armies from supporting their brothers in Gaza.

The illegitimate Jewish entity has been nurtured under the care of the colonial infidel powers, America and Europe, to become the pampered child of the world. It has become the advanced spearhead for the West in controlling the lands of Muslims, all while being sponsored, protected, and normalized by the rulers. These rulers endorse and perpetuate the illusion of a sovereign national state, providing them with an excuse not to intervene to support their brethren in religion. They accept artificial borders until some of the unfortunate scholars, writers, and deputies in our countries speak in the language of their rulers, forgetting the words of Allah Almighty:

[إِنَّ هَٰذِهِ أُمَّتُكُمْ أُمَّةً وَاحِدَةً وَأَنَا رَبُّكُمْ فَاعْبُدُونِ]

“Indeed this, your religion, is one religion, and I am your Lord, so worship Me” [Al-Anbiya:92].

The initiative of the fight against the Jews on the seventh of October, carried out by a group of mujahideen with individual weapons and sincere preparation as stated

[وَأَعِدُّوا لَهُمْ مَا اسْتَطَعْتُمْ]

“And prepare against them whatever you are able” [Al-Anfal:60]

Has revealed matters that may have been unclear to some of the general Muslim population. This clarity dispels any ambiguity, and it is no longer permissible for the Ummah’s compass to deviate from it. It is the return of Islam to rule by what Allah has revealed and the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate), a pivotal issue through which all of Palestine will be liberated. There is no way to call for negotiations and submissive solutions, no relations with the Jewish entity except the relationship of war until this entity is eradicated from its roots, and no place for any relations with the colonial kufar states, led by America and Britain. The armies should not remain hostage to their rulers in defending their systems and perpetuating their subordination in serving Western interests. Instead, they should shake off the garment of submission, fulfil their duty in supporting Muslims in their countries, and immediately support the people of Gaza.

O People, O Muslims:

In a comment by retired Major General Fayez Al-Dwairi of the Jordanian Army regarding the military operations in the Gaza Strip, he expressed regret and sorrow. Whenever he watches videos of the occupation forces in their aggression, he says, “feels regret and sorrow, not for the occupation army but for the Arab armies that were defeated in the 1967 war.” He criticized by saying, “Is this an army that can defeat the armies of three Arab countries? It is an army entrenched in failure, incompetence in combat, fear, panic, and cowardice. Indeed, I feel sorrow and bitterness about how we were defeated in 1967, while we see men with high competence, courage, high skills, bravery, planning, and precise execution. If there were men like them in 1967, the Jewish entity would not have won the war, and if there were men in 1948, the Jewish entity would not have been established.” This concludes General Fayez Al-Dwairi’s comment.

Yes, indeed, it is time to dispel the myth of the invincible Jewish army created by Arab rulers to justify their surrender, acknowledgment, and normalization with the Jewish entity. Allah (swt) is more truthful than these rulers when He says:

[لَنْ يَضُرُّوكُمْ إِلَّا أَذًى وَإِنْ يُقَاتِلُوكُمْ يُوَلُّوكُمُ الْأَدْبَارَ ثُمَّ لَا يُنْصَرُونَ]

“They will not harm you except for [some] annoyance. And if they fight you, they will show you their backs; then they will not be aided.” [Aal-i-Imran:111].

It is time for the Ummah to realize that their wars with the Jews were artificial wars where there was no real fighting or defense of the Ummah but rather surrender and submission. In the Six Days War of 1967, the armies did not resist; they withdrew on the orders of their rulers, who handed over vast territories of Muslim lands, including Al-Quds (Jerusalem), the West Bank, Sinai, and the Golan Heights, to these cowardly Jews in exchange for peace and recognition of the Jewish entity. Hizb ut Tahrir exposed it at the time, and we understood the consequences it would have, warning against its severe repercussions for both the public and private interests.

O Soldiers in the Muslim Armies, O People of Strength:

«لَا يُلْدَغُ الْمُؤْمِنُ مِنْ جُحْرٍ وَاحِدٍ مَرَّتَيْنِ»

“A believer is not stung twice from the same hole.”

So that you do not experience the sorrow, grief, and bitterness that befell your comrade in arms, Major General Al-Dwairi, and others who share his sentiments, and you, the comrades of your brothers who were martyred in Al-Karamah and on the soil of Palestine. You are the sons of the Sahabah whose blood was shed on the land of Jordan, making the pure land of Jordan a part of the Islamic State that was at the forefront of nations. Rise up and support your brothers in Deen, you hear and see them, as they groan, seeking your help and support with men and equipment. They have proven to you how weak and feeble this entity and its men are.

So do not let your rulers and their men, from the corrupt circle who ascend the platforms of media and mosques, deceive you by settling for prayers and providing food and medicine alone. By Allah, this was the work of women in the battles of the Prophet Muhammad (saw), while the role of men was to fight, so that the word of Allah would be supreme and to achieve one of the two good outcomes: either victory or martyrdom. The time has come for the Muslims to regain the dignity and honor they once had when they had a state whose armies would move for the cry of a distressed woman or a Muslim captive. What about when tens of thousands of Muslims are calling out to you within arm’s reach?!

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا إِنْ تَنْصُرُوا اللهَ يَنْصُرْكُمْ وَيُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَكُمْ * وَالَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَتَعْساً لَهُمْ وَأَضَلَّ أَعْمَالَهُمْ]

“O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet. (7) But those who disbelieve – for them is misery, and He will waste their deeds.” [Muhammad:7-8]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Press Release

6 Jumada I 1445 – Tuesday, 19 December 2023

No: 06 / 1445

(Translated)