Army Surrenders capital of Al-Jazira State in Obedience to America’s Dictates, as it Surrendered the cities of Darfur before!!

The farce has now become clear to those who were blind to it, this play that America orchestrated, wrote its script, and staged its chapters on the Sudanese stage, involving both army leaders and Rapid Support Forces. After surrendering cities like El Geneina, Nyala, Zalingei, and others in Darfur, and before them, Khartoum, it now surrenders the city of Wad Madani, the capital of Al-Jazira State, to the Rapid Support Forces, in obedience to America’s dictates. The army, following America’s orders, complied. Al-Hadath Channel reported that the U.S. State Department urges the Sudanese army to avoid clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al-Jazira State.

As a grain of salt in the eyes, the U.S. State Department on Saturday, 16/12/2023, called on the RSF to halt their advance into Al-Jazira State, as reported by Sudan Tribune.

We, in Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, in the face of this disgraceful reality, affirm the following:

First: Since the outbreak of this absurd war, we have made it clear that it is an American agenda aimed at eliminating the framework agreement, removing European influence from governing Sudan, and placing the country under military rule.

Second: Hizb ut Tahrir has emphasized that this accursed and senseless war will not have a victor. It is a devastation, destruction of the country, bloodshed, violation of human dignity, looting of resources, and displacement of people. As the war approaches its completion of a year, there is no final victory for either party because America has imposed this on them. In every statement issued by the U.S. State Dept., it insists on repeating the phrase “… confirming to the warring parties that there is no acceptable military solution to the conflict in Sudan.” America neither seeks a military resolution nor a negotiated solution unless it aligns with the American plan.

Third: Protecting the lives, dignity, and property of the people is a religious duty for the state.

In conclusion: We address our message to the people of Sudan as a whole and to those sincere individuals among its sons who are not bound by the embassies of America or Europe. Rise to stop this accursed war, join hands with Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir to establish the grand edifice of Islam, the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) on the method of the Prophethood. Encourage your children in the armed forces to support the Hizb ut Tahrir, so that we may liberate ourselves from the domination of disbelief and its colonial regimes, and establish the Law of the Lord of the worlds.

[يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اسْتَجِيبُوا للهِ وَلِلرَّسُولِ إِذَا دَعَاكُمْ لِمَا يُحْيِيكُمْ]

“O you who have believed, respond to Allah and to the Messenger when he calls you to that which gives you life.” [Surat Al-Anfal:24]

Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil)

Official Spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan

Press Release

6 Juamda I 1445 – Tuesday, 19th December 2023

No: HTS 1445 / 13

(Translated)