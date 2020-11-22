The Bajwa-Imran Regime Moves towards Making the Line of Control a Permanent Border

Surrendering Occupied Kashmir to the Rule of the Oppressive Hindu State

The Bajwa-Imran regime is moving according to the American project of making the Line of Control a permanent border, effectively dividing Kashmir between India and Pakistan, based on the status quo. The regime is carefully preparing public opinion to abandon the Islamic Ummah’s right over all of Kashmir as Islamic Land, liberated by Muslims for Islam. It is committed to abandoning the long-suffering Muslims of Occupied Kashmir to the rule of the oppressive Hindu State forever. To this nefarious end, the regime has undertaken several significant steps since last year, with a dangerous increase in its pace in recent weeks.

On 9 April 2019, Reuters news agency reported that Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, expressed his ardent wish regarding Indian elections, saying, “Perhaps if the BJP — a right-wing party — wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached.” This offer of a deal with a Modi-led BJP government over Kashmir was quickly followed by assurances, to both the US and India, that the Bajwa-Imran regime will assist the Hindu State in crushing the defiant Muslim armed resistance in Occupied Kashmir. Furthermore, by complying with the colonialist tool, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the regime submitted to US demands for a forceful crackdown on Muslim groups fighting Indian occupying forces. Consequently, it fully committed to harsh measures for investigation, prosecution and sentencing of any Muslim supporting Jihad in Kashmir. Moreover, despite Modi’s forceful annexation of Occupied Kashmir on 5 August 2019, Al Jazeera reported that Imran Khan declared on 18 September 2019, “If someone from Pakistan goes to India and he thinks he will fight in Kashmir … the first person he will be inflicting cruelty on is the Kashmiris. He will have acted as an enemy of the Kashmiris.”

Having crushed all vital material support for the Muslim armed resistance to Indian occupation, the Bajwa-Imran regime publicly refused to mobilize military force to end India’s forceful military annexation of Kashmir. In an interview to Al Jazeera on 14 September 2019 Imran Khan declared, “Pakistan would never start a war, and I am clear: I am a pacifist, I am anti-war, I believe that wars do not solve any problems.” Imran Khan even raised the specter of nuclear war to rule out any war for the liberation of Occupied Kashmir by Pakistan’s formidable armed forces.

Now, as its next step, after a year of accusing the Modi regime of unilaterally changing the constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir by revoking articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, the Bajwa-Imran regime itself has moved towards granting Gilgit-Baltistan provisional, provincial status. By doing so, the regime is effectively granting legitimacy to Modi’s constitutional annexation of Occupied Kashmir, by changing the constitutional status of Gilgit-Baltistan on a reciprocal basis. Reuters reported that, whilst addressing a rally in Gilgit on 1 November 2020, Imran Khan declared, “We have made a decision to grant provisional provincial status to Gilgit-Baltistan, which has long been the demand here.” This is an abrupt retreat from Pakistan’s decades’-long stance over the Kashmir dispute, where Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad (Liberated) Kashmir were regarded as disputed regions, with special constitutional status, to support Pakistan’s claim over all of Kashmir, once it is entirely liberated from the Hindu State.

O Muslims of Pakistan!

The Bajwa-Imran regime is hurtling towards a formal division of Kashmir based on Pakistan keeping the lands that have been liberated so far, whilst India keeps the lands that it has maintained occupation over, making the Line of Control a permanent border between India and Pakistan. The Bajwa-Imran regime is doing so to help its masters in Washington supervise the rise of the Hindu State as a regional hegemon to contain both China and the Muslims of the region. The regime parrots the rhetoric of raising the issue with the international community and the United Nations, even though it knows full well that the United States, which leads the so-called international community and manipulates the United Nations, flagrantly supports the Hindu State, consistently strengthening it militarily and supporting it politically.

Like the regimes before it, the Bajwa-Imran regime has been a miserable burden upon us. By implementing deficient man-made laws and flawed capitalist solutions mandated by the IMF and the World Bank, in addition to gross incompetence, this regime has unleashed hardship, poverty and misery upon us. Moreover, the regime cites this colonialist-supervised economic collapse as a reason for us to remain silent over the regime’s submission to another critical colonialist project, the treacherous surrender of Kashmir to the hegemony of the Hindu State. Allah (swt) said, فَتَرَى الَّذِينَ فِي قُلُوبِهِمْ مَرَضٌ يُسَارِعُونَ فِيهِمْ يَقُولُونَ نَخْشَىٰ أَنْ تُصِيبَنَا دَائِرَةٌ فَعَسَى اللَّهُ أَنْ يَأْتِيَ بِالْفَتْحِ أَوْ أَمْرٍ مِنْ عِنْدِهِ فَيُصْبِحُوا عَلَىٰ مَا أَسَرُّوا فِي أَنْفُسِهِمْ نَادِمِينَ “You will see those in whose hearts is sickness racing towards them. They say, “We fear the wheel of fate may turn against us.” But perhaps Allah (swt) will bring about victory, or some event of His making; thereupon they will regret what they concealed within themselves” [Surah Al-Maidah 5:52]

Allah (swt) has forbidden us from abandoning our brothers in the matter of our Deen. Allah (swt) said, وَإِنِ اسْتَنْصَرُوكُمْ فِي الدِّينِ فَعَلَيْكُمُ النَّصْرُ “If they ask you for help in Deen, you must come to their aid.” [Surah Al-Anfal 8:72]. We must reject the Bajwa-Imran regime’s surrender of Occupied Kashmir, raising our voices to stop this Munkar. Harshly account the treacherous rulers so as to halt their destructive advance, whilst demanding the immediate mobilization of Pakistan’s willing and able armed forces to liberate Occupied Kashmir. RasulAllah ﷺ said, ‏«مَنْ رَأَى مُنْكَرًا فَلْيُنْكِرْهُ بِيَدِهِ وَمَنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِلِسَانِهِ وَمَنْ لَمْ يَسْتَطِعْ فَبِقَلْبِهِ وَذَلِكَ أَضْعَفُ الإِيمَانِ» “Whomever among you sees an evil, then let him stop it with his hand. Whomever is not able, then with his tongue, and whomever is not able, then with his heart. That is the weakest of Iman.” [Tirmidhi].

O Muslims of Pakistan’s Armed Forces!

You are the ones endowed by Allah (swt) with the power to stop this Munkar with your hands, within hours. You are part of a lively Ummah that can prevail over her enemies with the help of our Lord (swt). Even if they have material power, your enemies are crippled by hearts that are weak and fragile in battle, with abundant evidence in Afghanistan, Iraq and Occupied Kashmir itself. Our enemies had no hope of consolidating the occupation of our lands, were it not for their collaborators from amongst the current rulers of Muslims. Show Allah (swt) what He loves to see from you, Jihad for His (swt) sake and victory for His (swt) worshippers. March forth to rescue our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, uprooting these treacherous rulers if they stand in your way. Indeed to die for the sake of Allah (swt) is better than life and all that it contains. End this era of treachery against our Deen, our lands and our Ummah, for you are the ones blessed by Allah (swt) with the strength to do so. Grant your Nussrah now for the establishment of the Second Khilafah (Caliphate) Rashidah on the Method of Prophethood, which will restore dignity to Islam and its Ummah, humiliating Kufr and its people. Allah (swt) said,قَاتِلُوهُمْ يُعَذِّبْهُمُ اللَّهُ بِأَيْدِيكُمْ وَيُخْزِهِمْ وَيَنْصُرْكُمْ عَلَيْهِمْ وَيَشْفِ صُدُورَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ “Fight them. Allah (swt) will punish them at your hands, and humiliate them, and help you against them, and heal the hearts of a believing people.” [Surah At-Tawbah 9: 14]

Hizb ut Tahrir Wilayah Pakistan

18 November 2020 CE

3 Rabii’ Al-Akhir 1442 AH