UN Officials Assist China in the Abuse of Muslims

Emma Rielly a human rights lawyer has exposed the United Nations Officials in aiding the abuse of Uyghur Muslims. In her Official Twitter account – dated 10th October 2020, she addressed the matter of UN official illegally handing over names of Muslim dissidents to Chinese authorities before so they could be blocked from accounting China through the UN mechanisms. Many of those Muslims have subsequently gone missing or been arrested and tortured. She has recently tweeted that the UN have asked her to “shut up” and there has been a total block for any means to investigate the matter. (Source: Thediplomat)

Comment:

The idea that the UN are an invalid and corrupt institution that serves to violate human rights should come as no surprise to Muslims. We still have the no legitimate response regarding any of the global massacres against Muslims in Myanmar, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, Kashmir and beyond. We still have the 1995 massacre of the Bosnian Muslims still fresh in our memory. It was under the direct observation of the UN that thousands of Muslim men and boys were led into a fake safe haven and Serb Soldiers were allowed to enter and slaughter the area at will. The UN soldiers were denied any assistance to stop the massacre and made absolutely no attempt to assist the Muslims who, by law, were not allowed to have any means to arm or defend themselves. Many women and children were abused and tortured in the aftermath trying to leave the area.

The bloody legacy of money over morals is the history of the UN which serves as a proxy IMF and World Bank negotiator to ensure Muslim countries are kept under control. There can be no clearer evidence of its bogus status of its lack of will to look after human rights as there is no area on earth that has been saved by its laws. War, insecurity poverty and ethnic cleansing are it legacy to humanity.

Muslims are its greatest target as Islam and the Khilafah (Caliphate) system are well understood to be the true entity to remove the evil grip of Capitalism and its control in world affairs.

Hizb ut Tahrir call upon all Muslims to publicly expose these Muslim leaders who align themselves with the UN and other dangerous foreign entities as they sell our land and lives to serve the interests of business and illegal actions globally. Allah (swt) will never accept the loss of our effort in this matter and we fear no consequence of any authority on this earth as Allah (swt) is the only valid judge in the matter of justice and righteous actions.

قُلْ إِنِّي عَلَىٰ بَيِّنَةٍ مِنْ رَبِّي وَكَذَّبْتُمْ بِهِ مَا عِنْدِي مَا تَسْتَعْجِلُونَ بِهِ إِنِ الْحُكْمُ إِلَّا لِلَّهِ يَقُصُّ الْحَقَّ وَهُوَ خَيْرُ الْفَاصِلِينَ

“The judgment is only Allah’s; He relates the truth and He is the best of deciders” [6:57]

Imrana Mohammad