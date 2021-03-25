The Absence of the Khilafah is the Cause of the Suffering of Muslims all Over the World

Allah Almighty sent His Messenger Muhammad (saw) with guidance and the religion of truth to bring all people out of darkness into the light, and the book was revealed to him to deal with people’s affairs, and to organize their relations with each other. The Messenger (saw) worked with his noble companions with all diligence and devotion, tirelessly and without boredom, and continued working night and day for long years in order to spread the call and bring Islam to power until Allah Almighty prepared the supporters in Al-Medina where they sheltered and supported him, so that he could establish the first state for Muslims, and then proceed with the rule himself.

100 years ago, specifically on 28th of Rajab 1342 AH, corresponding to 3rd March 1924 CE, the colonial Kuffar, led by Britain and with the help of their Turkish and Arab nationalists, were able to eliminate the Khilafah (Caliphate), which is an extension of the first state that the Messenger of Allah (saw) had previously established in Al-Medina. Since then, a long series of tragedies and calamities has begun; The ruling by what Allah had revealed was abolished, and the country has been torn apart into many parts that facilitated its occupation and control, as Muslims were killed, slaughtered and displaced, free Muslim women were raped, mosques were demolished and desecrated, sanctities were violated, resources were plundered, and immorality and obscenities spread.

As for in the West, Muslims have been greatly hurt, paid and continue to pay a heavy price at every moment, and were constricted in their religion. Their mosques in some countries are closed and they are prohibited from practicing some of their rituals, as some politicians and media professionals intrude upon Islam what encourages racist sects in society to burn our mosques and attack our sisters on the streets.

Muslims were not the only ones to lose from the fall of the Khilafah 100 years ago, but rather all of humanity has suffered and continues to suffer from the absence of the divine system of justice and mercy that is represented in Islam.

The capitalist system has replaced the system of Islam, and it has failed in all fields. Economically, poverty prevailed and unemployment spread, which led to hundreds of millions of people losing their basic needs of food, housing and clothing, and wealth has been concentrated in the hands of a few people as a result of the unjust distribution of wealth.

Socially, social relations have been corrupted, the family has disintegrated, selfishness has prevailed, depression and suicides have become rampant, in addition to the spread of vice, rape and domestic violence, not to mention the thousands of children born not knowing their parents.

Capitalism has killed the human nature, turning him into something like a machine shorn of feelings and emotions. Even stone and trees have not escaped the tyranny of capitalism, as the environmental problems descended upon our planet. Hence, it becomes evident to every sane person that the capitalist system creates problems and crises and that the world with its human beings, stones and trees suffers due to the loss of the divine system (the Khilafah).

O Muslims:

We were the best Ummah that was brought out to the people, when we established the law of our Lord, held fast to His rope, carried His message, and witnessed over the people, but we lost our front position, and we were humiliated and disgraced, and nations attacked us when we abandoned carrying the trust (Amanah) and our responsibility for the people, and there is no way for us to return as we were, a feared nation, except by resuming the Islamic way of life by establishing the Khilafah; the cause of our honor.

Allah Almighty has guided us and commanded us to worship Him in the manner that He has determined for us, including the establishment of the Khilafah that applies the rulings of the Sharia, establishes the Hudood (determined punishments), protects the gaps, and preserves the boundary of Islam. The Messenger (saw) said: «وَمَن مَاتَ وَليسَ في عُنُقِهِ بَيْعَةٌ، مَاتَ مِيتَةً جَاهِلِيَّةً»“And who ever dies while there were no Bai’ah on his neck, his death would be as that of the days of Jahiliyyah (ignorance).” And Imam Ahmad bin Hanbal said: “الفتنة تكون إذا لم يكن للناس إمام““Fitnah is established if the people do not have an imam.”

The path to establishing the Khilafah is a clear path, which the Holy Prophet (saw) pursued with a revelation from Heaven, it is the Shari’ path that must be followed, and in which it is necessary to carry out a political and intellectual struggle against everything that is contrary to Islam, and to highlight the challenging aspect, as well as not reduce Islam to some Islamic rulings such as acts of worship and building the mosques and exclude some others, which is what the West is trying to impose on us.

It is by adhering to the Shari’ method and the commands of Allah that victory and empowerment will be achieved, and if we depart from that, Allah will replace us with another people who deserve His victory.

[وَإِن تَتَوَلَّوْا يَسْتَبْدِلْ قَوْماً غَيْرَكُمْ ثُمَّ لَا يَكُونُوا أَمْثَالَكُم]



“And if you turn away, He will replace you with another people; then they will not be the likes of you” [Muhammad: 38].

O Muslims:

The conflict between the West and its agents on the one hand, and between Islam and Muslims on the other hand, has become very clear, and the West, in its fight against Islam, is no longer hiding behind the veil of fighting terrorism, even if it leads it to trampling on its own values and principles. Its politicians are competing in their electoral programs to undermine Islam and restrict Muslims, and through this they are trying to conceal their failure and the failure of their system to find solutions to the problems and crises that beset their societies, and they indulge in misleading their people about seeking an alternative to their democratic system, which has become obsolete.

The Khilafah is the only system for humanity that establishes the dignity for a human as a human being, regardless of any other consideration, so it treats all the subjects equally, Muslims and non-Muslims, provides them with security and guarantees their needs, distributes wealth equitably, and prevents its accumulation in the hands of some people without others. It is the system that establishes the social relations between men and women, as cooperating brothers and sisters, who are not adversaries for the building and stability of the family, in order to preserve the offspring and the survival of the human race, and not to lose its members, displace them and turn them towards crime and drug addiction, especially juveniles, as is the case in Western societies.

For the sake of this great goal, Hizb ut Tahrir was found, it is the leader who does not lie to its people, and the most prominent candidate, not only to liberate Muslims, but also to rid all people from the clutches and oppression of Capitalism. It has prepared for the matter, and crystallized all the necessary systems for society that take care of people’s affairs and address their problems, whether economic, political, social, educational, or otherwise. And it drafted a constitution that derived all its articles and provisions from the Book of Allah and the Sunnah of His Prophet (saw). And it began to work hard and diligently among the Muslims and with them to make them to carry the idea, and urged them to back and support it in order to establish a Khilafah in Muslim countries.

O Muslims:

Our negligence towards our vital issue, which is to live for Islam and by Islam, and our failure to take the appropriate action towards it, and our sufficiency in Islam with some of its rulings without fully taking it as Allah (swt) has commanded us, has caused us to fall behind the procession of nations and to cover us with humiliation and dishonor. The time has come for the matter to return to its first course, and the Islamic Ummah takes over the reins of power again.

And here you are, with your own eyes, you see the faults, turmoil, failure and impotence of the capitalist system, like the one who is being beaten by Satan into insanity. And that the Corona virus problem, in addition to the economic and racial problem, is about to blow it up and scatter it and leave it a level plain. So, the problems and crises have become evident and clear, and the leaders of the West are working to hide them and to turn a blind eye to them, as much as they are able to do that. So, to the glory of this world and the victory of the Hereafter, Hizb ut Tahrir calls upon you, so support it.

O Muslims:

Western leaders do not stop making statements from time to time, expressing their fear that the approaching of the Khilafah. For them, Khilafah has become an established reality, but they are striving hard to try to delay it. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said, “What we are confronting here is an evil ideology. It is not a clash of civilisations all civilised people, Muslim or other, feel … Neither is it true that they have no demands. … of Israel; the withdrawal of all westerners from Muslim countries,… law in the Arab world en route to one Caliphate of all Muslim nations.”

If this is what they declare, see and fear, and they truly believe it as an established reality, then how about us Muslims when Allah Almighty promised us in His Noble Book of succession and empowerment, where He (swt) said:

[وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا۟ مِنكُمْ وَعَمِلُوا۟ الصَّالِحَاتِ لَيَسْتَخْلِفَنَّهُمْ فِي الْأَرْضِ كَمَا اسْتَخْلَفَ الَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَلَيُمَكِّنَنَّ لَهُمْ دِينَهُمُ الَّذِي ارْتَضَى لَهُمْ وَلَيُبَدِّلَنَّهُم مِّن بَعْدِ خَوْفِهِمْ أَمْناً يَعْبُدُونَنِى لَا يُشْرِكُونَ بِي شَيْئاً وَمَن كَفَرَ بَعْدَ ذَلِكَ فَأُو۟لَئِكَ هُمُ الْفَاسِقُونَ]



“Allah has promised those who have believed among you and done righteous deeds that He will surely grant them succession [to authority] upon the earth just as He granted it to those before them and that He will surely establish for them [therein] their religion which He has preferred for them and that He will surely substitute for them, after their fear, security, [for] they worship Me, not associating anything with Me. But whoever disbelieves after that – then those are the defiantly disobedient” [An-Nur: 55]. Also, Khilafah is the glad tidings of the Noble Prophet (saw) to his Ummah as he said:

«ثُمَّ تَكُونُ خِلَافَةٌ عَلَى مِنْهَاجِ النُّبُوَّة»

“then it will be a Khilafah “Caliphate” on the method of Prophethood…”

