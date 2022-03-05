Syrian Children are Money Machines for Kidnappers

On the 14th of February 2022, the BBC reported that Fawaz Qataifan, a boy who was kidnapped in Deraa in November 2021 has been returned to his father after a 500m Syrian pound ransom was paid. A hashtag was created after a video was shared over social media of the boy being tortured. Kidnapping of children has been an increasing problem in Syria as insecurity and poverty remain unchecked and people see ransoms as a fast way to make huge sums of money.

Many children have been killed and remain missing in the chaos of a country that has known only war over the last 10 years.

The police and government official have been powerless to stop children being kidnapped and the state of law enforcement has been so corrupt and mismanages that gang culture and lawlessness are the social norms which people have to live under.

This creates a situation of instability for the entire nation with women and children being the easiest targets for criminal attacks.

In the Khilafah (Caliphate), there would be little opportunity for evil organizations to take over an entire country when the leadership and its structures are comprehensively in place.

The Khaleefah would ensure that the state security administration is in place in every region of the Khilafah from the Walis, judges and even citizens will understand their responsibility in the Quran of enjoining to good and forbidding the evil.

(التَّائِبُونَ الْعَابِدُونَ الْحَامِدُونَ السَّائِحُونَ الرَّاكِعُونَ السَّاجِدونَ الآمِرُونَ بِالْمَعْرُوفِ وَالنَّاهُونَ عَنِ الْمُنكَرِ وَالْحَافِظُونَ لِحُدُودِ اللّهِ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ)

“Those that turn (to Allah) in repentance; that serve Him, and praise Him; that wander in devotion to the cause of Allah,: that bow down and prostrate themselves in prayer; that enjoin good and forbid evil; and observe the limit set by Allah;- (These do rejoice). So proclaim the glad tidings to the Believers.” [At-Tawba: 112].

In the past era of the Islamic State, women and children were able to live lives of security and optimal happiness when they knew that they cannot be under attack at any moment. This level of peace was stolen from the Muslim lands when the Khilafah was dismantled and the rule of kufr with its colonial leaders replaced what Allah (swt) ordered.

The time has come for the Ummah to live once more under the justice of Islam so that true security can return to the world once more.

Imrana Mohammed

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir