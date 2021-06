Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized a protest in Atmaa Camp at the junction of Karameh Camp, countryside of Idlib, after Jumaa prayer in which called on the factions to launch the battles in Jabhet al-Sahel to overthrow the regime.

Friday, 23 Shawwal 1442 AH – 04 June 2021 CE



Speech by Ustaadh Muhammad al-Baba

During the stand in the Karamah camp demanding the opening of the Sahel