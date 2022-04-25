Sudan: Press Report 23/04/2022

In continuation to the public events organized by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan, to awaken the Islamic Ummah and sharpen its determination to establish the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly-guided Caliphate) State anew, by creating a public opinion aware of the provisions and solutions of Islam, the party held numerous public activities in the various regions and regions of the country, during the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of conquests and victories.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in Omdurman locality held the annual Iftar in the village of Al-Ikhlas on 5 Ramadan 1443 AH corresponding to April 6, 2022 CE. Ustaadh Ahmed Abkar addressed the large crowd immediately after iftar, and spoke about the merits of the great month of Ramadan, the virtue of fasting and working in it, and that fasting, prayer, zakat and all individual worship represent one tenth of Islam. As for nine tenths of Islam, it is only applied with the authority, as was quoted from Imam Ali, may Allah honor him.

The Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the Madani locality also held a public meeting entitled: Hizb ut Tahrir invites you to work with it to establish the Khilafah Rashidah on the Method of Prophethood in this blessed month, in the courtyard of the Al-Khatmiya Mosque on El-Fil Island after Tarawih prayers on 7 Ramadan 1443 AH – 8 April 2022 CE, Ust. Siwar explained that Ramadan is the month of sacrifices, sacrifices, victories and conquests, so we should have utilized it to work with Hizb ut Tahrir. It is ready, under the leadership of its eminent scholar, Ata Bin Khalil Abu Al-Rashtah, and his Shabab scattered all over the world. It only lacks your standing with him and rallying around him until he pledges allegiance to a caliph to the Muslims and solves all the issues and problems that Muslims and the whole world suffer from, so that this Ummah returns to its former glory before the demolition of the Rashidun Caliphate State. The interaction was good, as the audience’s glorifications permeated the address, and one of them commented who his visible tears, “You are the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, may Allah grant you victory, because you perform actions similar to the works of the Companions, we are with you despite our old age.”

In the midst of a majestic presence and a heavy crowding, the halls of the office of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayat Sudan in the city of Gedaref were decorated to receive the honorable guests in response to the party’s invitation to attend the annual Ramadan Iftar, on Saturday 8 Ramadan 1443 AH – 9 April 2022 CE. And with you until the promise of Allah and the glad tidings of His Messenger (saw) to establish the second Rightly-guided Caliphate on the method of Prophethood is fulfilled. The Iftar was followed by short speeches that diagnosed the disease and carried the medicine. In the first speech, Ust. Ibrahim Othman (Abu Khalil), the official spokesman of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan, spoke about the crisis of governance in Sudan, which has not stopped since the exit of the so-called colonialist and to this day, and that the application of man-made systems, both civil and military, has not and will not solve the crisis. Rather, they are two sides of the same coin, and their solution and cure is only by the Rightly-guided Caliphate on the method of Prophethood. In the second speech, Ustaadh Muhammad Al-Hassan Ahmed, member of Hizb ut Tahrir, spoke about the struggle for power, explaining that authority is not power, but rather authority is on behalf of the Ummah in implementing the provisions of Islam, so no person can attain it except by swearing allegiance, as no one is the guardian of the Ummah. The solution to the problems of the struggle for power lies in the great principle of Islam. In the third speech, Dr. Ali Abdel Qader, member of Hizb ut Tahrir, spoke about the economic policy in the Islamic state, which is based on ensuring the satisfaction of the basic needs of man. In conclusion, Professor Al-Mahi Abdeen, member of Hizb ut Tahrir, spoke about the ability of the Khilafah to solve the problem of poverty, and that poverty is the result of the application of the capitalist system, which unleashed a handful of people to monopolize money and control people’s livelihood, and that Islam guarantees an economic balance between society by applying Shariah rulings to Subjects of the state, which prevents hoarding money and makes it circulate among all. The audience interacted well, as they praised the party and affirmed their support for it.

The visiting delegation from the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan from Khartoum, to Gedaref, held extensive lectures in the city’s large mosques, followed by a large number of worshipers. Ust. Nassir Ridha (Abu Ridha) gave a lecture in the Great Mosque of Gedaref on 8 Ramadan 1443 AH – April 9 2022 CE entitled: Ramadan is the month of obedience and victories, and on the same topic and on the 9th of Ramadan 1443 AH, Professor Muhammad Jameh (Abu Ayman) gave a lecture at the Abdul Qadir Abdul Mohsen Mosque in Al-Gadarif Market, and Mr. Abdullah Abdul Hussein at the Old Mosque in the city of thorns, where these lectures dealt with the greatness of this holy month.

The delegation also visited scholars, leaders, imams and dignitaries in the state of Gedaref.

Various talks were given throughout the mosques in different localities.

Delegate to the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Sudan