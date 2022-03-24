Sudan: Press Report 23/03/2022

The mass events held by Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the various regions of the country for the 101st anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah State, in order to revive the Islamic Ummah to strenthen their motivation to establish the rightly guided Khilafah Rashida State.

The ٍShabab of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the city of El Obeid on Monday, February 21, 2022 organized a political book fair.

Banners were hung on bridges in the capital and in various cities on the 28th Rajab 1443 AH corresponding to 01 March 2022 CE for the 101st anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah State.

The Shabab of of Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Sudan in the province of Al-Kalaklat held a political address at the Sheikh Daffa Allah Mosque in western Al-Kalakala, after Friday prayers, February 25, 2022, which was entitled, “What did Muslims lose in the absence of the Khilafah.” Ust. Basil Mustafa spoke about the anniversary of the destruction of the Khilafah and its painful and tragic loss and how its the mother of all calamities.

Delegate of The Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Sudan