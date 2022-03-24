Syria: Demonstration in Kafra There is no Alternative to Overthrowing the Regime and Establishing the Rule of Islam

On the eleventh anniversary of the Ash-Sham revolution, Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria organized a demonstration in the city of Kafra, province of Azaz, entitled, “There is no Alternative to Overthrowing the Regime and Establishing the Rule of Islam.”
Friday, 15 Shabaan 1443 AH – 18 March 2022 CE
– Video Coverage of Demonstration –
– Talks During the Demonstration –
– Talk by Dr. Muhammad Al Hourani –
Member of the Central Contacts Committee in Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria
– Talk by Ust. Ali Bakri –
Member of Hizb ut Tahrir/ Wilayah Syria
at One of the Revolutions in the city of Al-Bab
