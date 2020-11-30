Student Abdul Hamid Al-Jazi arrested in Jordan

The Arrest of the Student Abdul Hamid Al-Jazi, One of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir ia a New Episode in an Ongoing Series of the Dependency Regime in Jordan to Silence and Fighting Allah’s Allies and His Religion

On Thursday, 26/11/2020, a security force from the General Intelligence Department raided the home of the student, Abdul Hamid Al-Jazi, one of the Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir and vandalized it, confiscated a computer, his mobile phone and books in the house, and then arrested him after terrorizing the people of the house, despite their old age and status.

In recent times, Jordanian intelligence has repeatedly arrested Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir; students in particular, who have pledged themselves to carry the Islamic call and defend Palestine and Islamic sanctities, and published documents calling for a pledge not to normalize with the Jewish entity and not to surrender to the Jews any part of Palestine, not to mention Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa.

These despicable and dreadful acts of the Jordanian regime forces in which they terrify students and Shabab of Hizb ut Tahrir, and their families; women, children and the elderly, simply for expressing their anger for the religion of Allah and the baseness in ceding the lands of Muslims to the most intense of the people in animosity toward the believers, expose and disprove the regime’s claims to freedom of expression, the defense of Palestine, and the protection and guardianship of Al-Aqsa, and it is the first to hand over Jerusalem and the holy sites, sign treacherous empowerment and normalization agreements with the Jewish entity and preserve its security.

Hizb ut Tahrir will not stop continuing day and night with serious and sincere work, for the sake of the return of Islam to be applied in life, under the shade of the Khilafah Rashidah (rightly guided Caliphate) State that it is working towards establishing, and its confidence in Allah’s victory increases every day, and it knows the extent of the weakness of these regimes that a mere word of truth at an unjust sultan, haunts them and keeps awake at night.

وَسَيَعْلَمُ الَّذِينَ ظَلَمُوا أَيَّ مُنْقَلَبٍ يَنْقَلِبُونَ

“And those who have wronged are going to know to what [kind of] return they will be returned.” [Ash-Shu’ara: 227]

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Jordan

Friday, 12th Rabii’ II 1442 AH

27/11/2020 CE

No: 1442 / 06