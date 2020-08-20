STOP Terrorizing the Pious Muslimahs of Kyrgyzstan!

On 27th June 2020, the State Committee for National Security in Kyrgyzstan arrested 8 harmless Muslim women in the city of Naryn on suspicion of belonging to Hizb ut Tahrir, an Islamic political party which works to establish the Islamic system – the Khilafah based upon the method of the Prophethood. The Kyrgyz regime has banned the party on the absurd allegation that it is an extremist organisation, despite the fact that it has not engaged in a single act of violence, nor endorsed a single case of terrorism since its establishment. Many of the women arrested were mothers with young children or responsible for the care of their elderly parents. The security forces searched the Muslim women in a shameful and humiliating manner and kept them in the cold and in hunger for 6 to 12 hours in the detention centre. Two of the arrested women continue to be imprisoned – Arunova Erkingul who is the carer for her mother who has had a stroke and is in a serious condition, and Baktybek kyzy Mahabat who has a health condition that requires regular treatment and is the mother of two pre-school children. If found guilty of the state charges, they could face a number of years in prison.

These arrests are part of the war which the repressive secular Kyrgyz regime is waging against Islam under the deceptive guise of fighting terrorism and in submission to the directives of its Russian and Western government masters. In its desperate attempt to fight the revival of Islam within its country and the re-establishment of the System of Allah (swt), the Khilafah, the Kyrgyz regime has resorted to demonizing the Islamic dawah and terrorizing innocent and honourable Muslim women in order to create fear towards promoting the Deen of Allah (swt).

These crimes against the pious Muslim women of Kyrgyzstan CANNOT go unchallenged and hidden to the world! This important campaign has been launched by the Women’s Section in the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir to call for the immediate release of these innocent Muslim women from the dungeons of Kyrgyzstan and an end to the continuing persecution and terrorization of the honourable daughters of the Muslim Ummah by the tyrannical Kyrgyz regime.

The Prophet ﷺ said:

الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُوْ الْمُسْلِمِ، لا يَظْلِمُهُ، وَلا يَخْذُلُهُ

“A Muslim is the brother of a Muslim: he does not oppress him, nor does he abandon him.”