Stabbing Afghan Jihad in the Back, Pakistan’s Rulers Act as Hired Facilitators to Ensure a Permanent US Presence in Afghanistan

Defeat and humiliation of Muslims in battle is not because of cowardice from armed forces or mujahideen, but because of Western agent rulers, who stab the Ummah in the back. Taking full credit for the rulers’ role as hired facilitators, the spokeswoman of Pakistan’s Foreign Office enthusiastically admitted that, “Pakistan has consistently supported direct negotiations between the US and Taliban…. We look forward to the signing of the agreement on 29 February, 2020.”

Why, when America’s claim to invincibility was smashed by defiant mountain dwelling shepherds that depend on Allah (swt) alone? Why, indeed, when America has been brutally mauled, inciting other nations to strike at US interests decisively? Regardless, the Bajwa-Imran regime bowed before Trump to help the US win a war that it has clearly lost on the battlefield. It strives to secure America’s permanent presence by employing a ‘carrot and stick’ policy against the Afghan Taliban, so they accept; ceasefire before the complete withdrawal of US forces, power sharing with US agents in Afghanistan, the chains of international borders and counter-terrorism efforts. The rulers worked hard to make the Taliban compromise, accepting a reduced but permanent US presence, as indicated by the regrettable statement of the deputy Ameer of Taliban, Siraj Haqqani to the New York Times, that, “after long negotiations no peace agreement is achieved without mutual compromise.”

Thus, the lowly rulers of Pakistan chanted “this is our war” when America wanted war, conducting destructive military operations in the tribal areas to crush support for Afghan Jihad. Then, when these military operations could not save the US from defeat, the rulers became hired facilitators, proclaiming the benefits of peace. How will securing permanent bases for US forces and private contractors bring peace to Pakistan and Afghanistan? How, when America used its bases in Afghanistan to conduct military attacks on Abbotabad, Damadola and Salalah, as well as drone attacks within Pakistan’s tribal areas? How, when America murders innocent people in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan every other day? How, when the presence of the Hindu State to our East and the presence of US crusaders to our West represents a grave threat to our security and nuclear arsenal? How, when America supports India in Afghanistan, to spread the Kalbhoshan Jadev network within Pakistan? How, when the permanent presence of thousands of US forces in Afghanistan is a betrayal of hundreds of thousands of martyrs, mutilated and injured?!

Hizb ut Tahrir / Wilayah Pakistan firmly rejects the facilitation by Pakistan’s rulers of a deal which snatches victory for the US, from the jaws of defeat. It demands the Afghan Jihad continues until the very last US crusader leaves Afghanistan in humiliation. O Lions of the Armed Forces of Pakistan! How you can allow your strength to be exploited for providing security for our worst enemy, America? Hasten to uproot the regime of Trump loyalists, by providing Hizb ut Tahrir your Nussrah for the re-establishment of the Khilafah (Caliphate) on the Method of Prophethood, so that your strength serves Allah (swt) alone.

Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir in Wilayah Pakistan

Saturday, 28th Jumada II 1441 AH

22/02/2020 CE

No: 1441 / 46