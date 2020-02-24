Pompeo Wants to Put a Leash on the Rulers of Central Asia!

On February 3, a meeting was held between the Central Asian Foreign Ministry and US Secretary of State M. Pompeo in the framework of the “C5 + 1” format meetings. On its web page the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan published a joint statement of the ministerial meeting “C5 + 1”. In particular, the statement said:

“The modern development of regional processes confirms the importance and relevance of the “C5 + 1” format, which helps maintain a confidential dialogue and practical interaction between its participants in ensuring sustainable peace, stability and prosperity in Central Asia.

The United States confirms its continued support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the countries of the region, as well as its firm commitment to expand multifaceted regional cooperation in all areas of the mutual interest.

In order to effectively use the potential of the Central Asian region, the participants intend to make efforts to develop partnerships…”

Comment:

US policy is based on the capitalist system of disbelief, the method of distribution of which is the colonization of other countries. Not a single country in the world that has encountered US policy has succeeded, but, on the contrary, is mired in debt, economic, political, social and other various crises. Over the past century, the United States has participated in more than 40 wars on different continents of the world. Recent military conflicts have been unleashed by the United States in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Haiti, Somalia, and Yemen.

Obviously, the US has a plan for Central Asia. This plan is part of another plan called the Middle East. We see that the USA has achieved success and confidently rules the “Middle East” through its puppets, dictators, traitors of the Islamic Ummah. Now, the United States rushed to Central Asia, with the goal of annexing them under its influence, to form the so-called “Greater Middle East”, and pump natural resources from it, as befits the colonialists.

The rulers of Central Asia are influenced by Russian politics. But Russia is not what it was yesterday during the USSR, when Communist ideology ruled in the country and could compete with the United States. Today, Russia is rapidly degrading, becoming a so-called raw materials appendage. So, Putin is trying to show his ambitions, trying to get into world politics, but ideological backwardness is affecting, and the iron muscles do not even help.

In turn, the rulers of Central Asia, being ideologically and politically backward, naively believe that the United States will have equal relations with them, calling them independent states. In fact, there will be how this always happens. In the beginning, the United States will put them on debt obligations, providing large investments, knowing that corrupt officials will plunder the money, and then demand the payment of debts. Central Asian dictators, in turn, will not be able to pay debts, and will be forced to make concessions in the form of providing use of natural resources for a penny, or will be forced to make political decisions that are beneficial for the United States.

These corrupt dictators of Central Asia are like dogs on a leash. Whoever takes the leash will follow. They agree with the enemies of Allah, against Islam and Muslims! They are not worried about the situation of their people, they are only concerned about power and money. For the sake of their masters, atheists from the West and East, under the pretext of fighting terrorism and extremism, they imprison Muslims, forbid their religion, and fight against the revival of Islam in life!

Oh Muslims! This decaying state can only be changed by ourselves. Allah Almighty said in His Noble Book: إِنَّ اللَّهَ لاَ يُغَيِّرُ مَا بِقَوْمٍ حَتَّى يُغَيِّرُوا مَا بِأَنفُسِهِمْ “Indeed, Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves” [13:11].

Give these corrupt rulers up! Do not listen to those who have exchanged their future lives for this world, woeful scholars who publish fatwas to please their dictators! Grab the true change! Drop the idea of separating religion from life! We are Muslims, believe in Allah! Our religion is Islam! And Islam is a system for human life, society and the state! Join the work of Hizb ut Tahrir on the return of Islam to life! Join the work on the revival of the Righteous State of the Khilafah (Caliphate) by the method of Prophethood! And may Allah help us!

Eldar Khamzin

Member of the Central Media Office of Hizb ut Tahrir