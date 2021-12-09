Speech Transcript delivered at Mass Protest Organized by Hizb ut Tahrir in the Blessed Land to Warn Hebron of the Malicious Plot and Accuses the Palestinian Authority of Complicity

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

Praise be to Allah, who said:

[إِنَّمَا السَّبِيلُ عَلَى الَّذِينَ يَظْلِمُونَ النَّاسَ ‌وَيَبْغُونَ فِي الْأَرْضِ بِغَيْرِ الْحَقِّ أُولَئِكَ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ * وَلَمَنْ صَبَرَ وَغَفَرَ إِنَّ ذَلِكَ لَمِنْ عَزْمِ الْأُمُورِ]

“The cause is only against the ones who wrong the people and tyrannize upon the earth without right. Those will have a painful punishment. * And whoever is patient and forgives – indeed, that is of the matters [requiring] determination.”[Ash-Shura: 42-43].

And prayers and peace be upon His Messenger (saw) who said in his speech to the people at the farewell pilgrimage:

«فَإِنَّ دِمَاءَكُمْ وَأَمْوَالَكُمْ وَأَعْرَاضَكُمْ ‌حَرَامٌ ‌عَلَيْكُمْ كَحُرْمَةِ يَوْمِكُمْ هَذَا كَحُرْمَةِ شَهْرِكُمْ هَذَا كَحُرْمَةِ بَلَدِكُمْ هَذَا لِيُبَلِّغِ الشَّاهِدُ الْغَائِبَ، لَا تَرْجِعُوا بَعْدِي كُفَّاراً يَضْرِبُ بَعْضُكُمْ رِقَابَ بَعْضٍ»

“Your wealth and your honor and people (of different skin) areas sacred as this day, in this month, in this country of yours, so, those who are present should inform those who are absent, do not go back after me as disbelievers, striking eachother’s necks” (Narrated by Al Hakimin Al-Mustadrak).

O People in Khalil Ar-Rahman:

This is the blessed town tasting the envelopment of fear, fear that is carried by some individuals or a few from its sons who do not fear Allah (swt), and do not give any weight to the prohibition of the blood of Muslims or their wealth.They violate honours and sever ties of relationship, opening fire on the father’s brothers and mother’s brothers, and the houses of daughters, sisters, mother’s sisters and father’s sisters, so that the saying of Allah (swt) became applicable to them:

[فَهَلْ عَسَيْتُمْ إِنْ تَوَلَّيْتُمْ أَنْ تُفْسِدُوا فِي الْأَرْضِ وَتُقَطِّعُوا ‌أَرْحَامَكُمْ * أُولَئِكَ الَّذِينَ لَعَنَهُمُ اللَّهُ فَأَصَمَّهُمْ وَأَعْمَى أَبْصَارَهُمْ]

“So would you perhaps, if you turned away, cause corruption on earth and sever your [ties of] relationship?” [Muhammad: 22-23].

O People in Khalil Ar-Rahman:

We are today standing to correct the scales and see matters on their truth, and to take positions with you that satisfy Allah and remove from us the evil of the Shaitan.

The question that needs to be answered, is the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its security apparatuses serious about ending this state of chaos, or do they provide cover for the criminals?!

The Palestinian Authority left the work of burning and shooting to take place, despite its ability to prevent them. It moved just enough to deceive people and make them think that it is trying to prevent what is happening. Those who shoot and set fire to shops, homes and cars are known to the people by their names and their places of residence, and the security apparatuses with their intelligence and delegates know them well, so how can they be left at large, not arrested or held accountable, and if they are arrested, they come out after a day or few days?! But rather, many of these sinful aggressors are either the Palestinian Authority’s men or have a cover of its men. So, is there an explanation to this other than the PA’s complicity in what happens and falls in the country?!

If the Palestinian Authority is serious about stopping these crimes it would have pursued the criminals and aggressors as they were and still doing towards the one who carries the weapon and uses it against the Jewish entity, pursuing and chasing him and coordinating with the occupation, even if the person heads to the mountains, it would chase him. The PA and its security apparatuses do not see the weapon that threatens people’s security, lives and property, and appear helpless before it, whereas the weapon that is directed against the Jews, we see them seek all their sources to confiscate it and abuse the one who carry it, So, is there an explanation to this except that it is accomplice in burning the country?

The Palestinian Authority today fools and deceives you, as the criminals are working under its hearing sight, and its negligence to stop them makes it an accomplice and collaborator in burning every house, damaging every property and intimidation of every safe person.

O People:

Most of the PA’s budget goes to the security services, that budget that is not taking into account the status of people’s living and high prices, expanding its tax collection and taking levies from people, which is estimated at four billion dollars this year, especially from this governorate, the governorate of Al-Khalil (Hebron), which is considered to be a loaded treasury raiding it day and night. But in return it does not provide the people the minimal security nor the minimum services and care. It neither established a school, or built a hospital, nor maintained a mosque or provided a service to a level of consideration, so where these funds go, and where are these funds from the protection of the people of this country?

O People in the country of Allah’s Prophet Ibrahim:

The acts of killing, burning, sabotage and intimidation are forbidden acts and are from the ignorant fanaticism, and families must deny them and dissociate themselves from these acts and uncover their perpetrators.

These works, besides violating the Sharia, they are employed and fueled by larger schemes than clans and their differences, and we say this and mean every letter in it. Therefore, we warn families with the utmost warning against those who exploit feelings of nervousness among family members to push them to violate sanctities and fall into forbidden blood, and make them a vehicle for disasters on the city.” They do not perceive it and do not realize the extent of its danger and the greatness of its malice and wickedness, and we tell families that there are those who use the family cover as a means for them to tear families apart and break their thorns and implement schemes dictated to them, and these exploit in a dirty and ugly way the violations of legitimacy and the crimes that some individuals in families commit to make them follow these plans from where they won’t sense them.

O People in Khalil Ar-Rahman:

Your strong stances against the projects of the enemies of Islam have infuriated your enemies.

You have preserved the endowment (Waqf) of Tamim, prevented granting part of it to the Russian Mission, and prevented its infiltration to the settlers. Thus you have provoked Putin, enraged the Jews and exposed the Palestinian Authority and its conspiracy.

You are involved in defending workers’ money and prevented the Palestinian Authority from stealing it under the name of the Social Security Act.

As you have stood in the face of America, Europe, their subversive associations and their dirty agreement, the CEDAW agreement and topped them.

Your strong and illuminated positions have made the Palestinian Authority and those behind it, have made them fed up with the people of this town, hence came this malicious use of family disputes and before it the spread of corruption and dissolution, in addition to the organized work of black cells working covertly to corrupt and plunge in the hope of plummeting the city and making it unable to confront the projects of the enemies of Islam.

Moreover, you know the greediness of the Jews in this town, and everyone knows that the Shabak agency is one that runs the crime in the Arab towns occupied in 1948, so what was the Shabak director doing in Ramallah a few days ago?

Our People and our loved ones in the city of Khalil Ar-Rahman:

We enjoin upon you to have Taqwa of Allah the Great, and remind you of Allah’s saying:

[وَالَّذِينَ يُؤْذُونَ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ بِغَيْرِ ‌مَا ‌اكْتَسَبُوا فَقَدِ احْتَمَلُوا بُهْتَاناً وَإِثْماً مُبِيناً]

“And those who harm believing men and believing women for [something] other than what they have earned have certainly born upon themselves a slander and manifest sin.” [Al-Ahzab: 58].

We warn you of a Day in which the hearts and eyes will turn about in horror at the hands of Allah the Compeller, the Almighty said:

[إِنَّهُ مَنْ يَأْتِ رَبَّهُ ‌مُجْرِماً فَإِنَّ لَهُ جَهَنَّمَ لَا يَمُوتُ فِيهَا وَلَا يَحْيَى * وَمَنْ يَأْتِهِ مُؤْمِناً قَدْ عَمِلَ الصَّالِحَاتِ فَأُولَئِكَ لَهُمُ الدَّرَجَاتُ الْعُلَى﴾]

“Indeed, whoever comes to his Lord as a criminal – indeed, for him is Hell; he will neither die therein nor live. * But whoever comes to Him as a believer having done righteous deeds – for those will be the highest degrees [in position]” [Taha: 74-75].

We forbid you from what the Messenger of Allah (saw) has forbidden you from:

«لَا تَحَاسَدُوا، وَلَا تَنَاجَشُوا، وَلَا تَبَاغَضُوا، وَلَا تَدَابَرُوا، وَلَا يَبِعْ بَعْضُكُمْ عَلَى بَيْعِ بَعْضٍ، وَكُونُوا عِبَادَ اللهِ إِخْوَاناً الْمُسْلِمُ أَخُو الْمُسْلِمِ، لَا يَظْلِمُهُ وَلَا يَخْذُلُهُ، وَلَا يَحْقِرُهُ التَّقْوَى هَاهُنَا» وَيُشِيرُ إِلَى صَدْرِهِ ثَلَاثَ مَرَّاتٍ «بِحَسْبِ امْرِئٍ مِنَ الشَّرِّ أَنْ يَحْقِرَ أَخَاهُ الْمُسْلِمَ، ‌كُلُّ ‌ الْمُسْلِمِعَلَى الْمُسْلِمِ حَرَامٌ، دَمُهُ، وَمَالُهُ، وَعِرْضُهُ»

“Don’t nurse grudge and don’t bid him out for raising the price and don’t nurse aversion or enmity and don’t enter into a transaction when the others have entered into that transaction and be as fellow-brothers and servants of Allah. A Muslim is the brother of a Muslim. He neither oppresses him nor humiliates him nor looks down upon him. The piety is here, (and while saying so) he pointed towards his chest thrice. It is a serious evil for a Muslim that he should look down upon his brother Muslim. All things of a Muslim are inviolable for his brother in faith: his blood, his wealth and his honor.”

So, fear Allah and reject the call of the Jahiliya (ignorance), fear Allah and be servants of Allah and brothers, and if you dispute over anything then it enough for you the saying of Allah (saw):

[فَإِنْ تَنَازَعْتُمْ فِي شَيْءٍ ‌فَرُدُّوهُ إِلَى اللَّهِ وَالرَّسُولِ إِنْ كُنْتُمْ تُؤْمِنُونَ بِاللَّهِ وَالْيَوْمِ الْآخِرِ ذَلِكَ خَيْرٌ وَأَحْسَنُ تَأْوِيلاً]

“And if you disagree over anything, refer it to Allah and the Messenger, if you should believe in Allah and the Last Day. That is the best [way] and best in result.” [An-Nisa: 59].

O People in Khalil Ar-Rahman:

The danger is great and the fire, which is intended to ignite, will reach everyone and we warn you from being its firewood.

What happens today is not a passing and normal problem, so do not give opportunityfor your enemies, and reform the issues between yourselves before the dispute widens and deepens and then there will be no time for regret.

And finally:

In every incident we pay the price for the absence of the rule of Allah, we pay it from our honors, our children, our land, our security and our money, a price that strikes the minds, the hearts, the honor, the girls and boys. And if the rule of Allah was established over us, there would have been no blood harmed, no money wasted, no woman scared, no child terrified, no ties of relationship severed.

So, hasten to establish the rule of Allah upon you to end what afflicted you and rejoice the victory of Allah (swt).

[وَيَوْمَئِذٍ ‌يَفْرَحُ الْمُؤْمِنُونَ * بِنَصْرِ اللَّهِ يَنْصُرُ مَنْ يَشَاءُ وَهُوَ الْعَزِيزُ الرَّحِيمُ]

“And that day the believers will rejoice; In the victory of Allah. He gives victory to whom He wills, and He is the Exalted in Might, the Merciful.” [Ar-Rum: 4-5].

O Allah, bring together the hearts of Muslims, bestow upon them love from You, spread upon them Your mercy, bequeath them of Your bounty, amply bestow them of Your care,grant them refuge from the whisper of the Shaitan, protect them against the plots of the hypocrites and the wicked, and grant them from Yourself a supporting authority.

Oh Allah! Take revenge onthe one who harmed us, carried weapons against us and violated our honors. O Allah, protect us from his evil by Your Might, grant us from good dependence on You that by which You will help us to establish Your Deen, raise the standing of Your call and repel the aggressors.

Oh Allah, those in charge in this Palestinian Authority have betrayed your religion and betrayed your servants, O Allah, for You we dissociate ourselves from them and their evils. O Allah our situation and their situation is not hidden from You, so provide us with Your victory, support us with Your angels and the Pure Spirit, and satisfy our breasts with anhonor which You will bestow on His supporters, and a humiliation which You will inflict on Your enemies.

Alhamdullilah Rabb Alameen, Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds.